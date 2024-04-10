Genshin Impact Jean best build, Talent and Ascension materials, weapon, and team

Jean is a 5-Star Anemo character who has been in Genshin Impact since the very beginning.

Jean is featured as one the boosted 5-Star characters in the the permanent Wanderlust Invocation and Beginners' Banners, and she has been on the Chronicled Wish Banner. You can also get Jean by losing the 50/50 chance to get a character on their limited-time Banner

Whether you have her, or want to prepare for if you get her, it's good to know the best Jean build in Genshin Impact, including her best Artifacts and best team. It's also handy to learn what her Constellation perks are, and what Jean Talent materials and Ascension materials are needed to level up Jean to her full potential.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Version 4.5 "Blades Weaving Betwixt Brocade" Trailer | Genshin Impact.Watch on YouTube

Be sure to check out our beginner's guide with tips and tricks, and Genshin Impact codes page to get free Primogems that can be used towards unlocking Jean and other characters.

Genshin Impact Jean kit

Image credit: HoYoverse

Jean is a 5-Star Anemo character who uses a sword and excels in team healing while imbuing teammates with Anemo to create Swirls and react with other Elements.

Here's a summary of Jean's kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Anemo.

: Anemo. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Sword.

: Sword. Normal Attack : Favonius Bladework.

: Favonius Bladework. Elemental Skill : Gale Blade.

: Gale Blade. Elemental Burst : Dandelion Breeze.

: Dandelion Breeze. Passive one : Wind Companion - On hit, Jean's normal attacks have a 50% chance to regenerate HP equal to 15% of Jean's attack stat for all party members.

: Wind Companion - On hit, Jean's normal attacks have a 50% chance to regenerate HP equal to 15% of Jean's attack stat for all party members. Passive two : Let the Wind Lead - Using Dandelion Breeze will regenerate 20% of its Energy.

: Let the Wind Lead - Using Dandelion Breeze will regenerate 20% of its Energy. Cooking bonus: Guiding Breeze - When Perfect Cooking is achieved on a dish with restorative effects, there is a 12% chance to obtain double the product.

Jean Normal Attack - Favonius Bladework

Tapping the normal attack button makes Jean perform up to five consecutive strikes, but charging the normal attack instead consumes stamina to launch an opponent using the power of wind, with launched opponents slowly falling to the ground over time.

Plunging from the air harms all enemies on the way down, then deals AOE (area of effect) damage upon impact.

Jean Elemental Skill - Gale Blade

Jean releases a miniature storm, launching opponents in the direction she aims at, dealing Anemo damage. At the cost of continued stamina consumption, Jean can command the whirlwind to pull surrounding opponents and objects towards her, and the direction can be adjusted. However, Jean is immobile while doing this.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Jean Elemental Burst - Dandelion Breeze

Jean creates a swirling Dandelion Field, launching surrounding opponents and dealing Anemo damage. At the same time, she instantly regenerates a large amount of HP for all party members, with the amount of HP restored scaled off Jean's attack stat.

While active, Dandelion Field continuously regenerates the HP of characters within its AOE, and continuously imbues them with Anemo. The field also deals Anemo damage to opponents entering or exiting it.

Genshin Impact Jean Talent materials

Dvalin's Plume. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Jean, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

You need to farm a lot of Damaged Mask and Resistance materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade Jean's capabilities.

As Jean has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Jean Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Jean Talent level Jean Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Resistance, x6 Damaged Mask 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Resistance, x3 Stained Mask 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Resistance, x4 Stained Mask 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Resistance, x6 Stained Mask 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Resistance, x9 Stained Mask 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Resistance, x4 Ominous Mask, x1 Dvalin's Plume 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Resistance, x6 Ominous Mask, x1 Dvalin's Plume 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Resistance, x9 Ominous Mask, x2 Dvalin's Plume 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Resistance, x12 Ominous Mask, x2 Dvalin's Plume, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Jean's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Resistance

x6 Damaged Mask

x6 Dvalin's Plume

x21 Guide to Resistance

x22 Stained Mask

x31 Ominous Mask

x38 Philosophies of Resistance

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Jean's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Resistance

x18 Damaged Mask

x18 Dvalin's Plume

x63 Guide to Resistance

x66 Stained Mask

x93 Ominous Mask

x114 Philosophies of Resistance

4,957,500 Mora

Genshin Impact Jean Ascension materials

Dandelion Seed. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Jean Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

You need to farm a lot of Dandelion Seed and Damaged Mask materials for Jean (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Jean to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Jean Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Jean Ascension level Jean Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, x3 Dandelion Seed, x3 Damaged Mask 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, x2 Hurricane Seed, x10 Dandelion Seed, x15 Damaged Mask 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, x4 Hurricane Seed, x20 Dandelion Seed, x12 Stained Mask 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, x8 Hurricane Seed, x30 Dandelion Seed, x18 Stained Mask 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, x12 Hurricane Seed, x45 Dandelion Seed, x12 Ominous Mask 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, x20 Hurricane Seed, x60 Dandelion Seed, x24 Ominous Mask 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Jean in Genshin Impact:

x1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

x6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

x9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

x9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

x18 Damaged Mask

x30 Stained Mask

x36 Ominous Mask

x46 Hurricane Seed

x168 Dandelion Seed

420,000 Mora

Genshin Impact Jean Constellations

By getting duplicates of Jean from wishing on Banners, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Here are all of Jean's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Spiraling Tempest (C1) : Increases the pulling speed of Gale Blade after holding for more than one second, and increases damage dealt by 40%.

: Increases the pulling speed of Gale Blade after holding for more than one second, and increases damage dealt by 40%. People's Aegis (C2) : When Jean picks up an Elemental Orb or Particle, all party members have their Movement Speed and Attack Speed increased by 15% for 15 seconds.

: When Jean picks up an Elemental Orb or Particle, all party members have their Movement Speed and Attack Speed increased by 15% for 15 seconds. When the West Wind Arises (C3) : Increases the level of Jean's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the level of Jean's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Lands of Dandelion (C4) : Within the Dandelion Breeze field, all opponents have their Anemo Resistance decreased by 40%.

: Within the Dandelion Breeze field, all opponents have their Anemo Resistance decreased by 40%. Outbursting Gust (C5) : Increases the Level of Jean's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Jean's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Lion's Fang, Fair Protector of Mondstadt (C6): Incoming damage is decreased by 35% within the Dandelion Breeze field. Upon leaving the Dandelion Breeze Field, this effect lasts for three attacks or 10 seconds.

How to play Jean in Genshin Impact

The main part of Jean's kit is her Burst, and your goal should be to activate her Burst as often as possible so she can provide huge teamwide healing while imbuing your active character with Anemo, so Swirls can help boost your other Elemental attacks. You can also just use her Burst as an emergency heal if you find yourself in a bad situation.

That's really all you have to do with Jean. Just try and have at least one Elemental sub DPS attack active at the same time, like Bennett's Burst, so you can take advantage of that Swirl damage, then enjoy Jean's easy playstyle! Just remember to use her Skill for a little extra damage while providing particles for her Burst.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Although not an essential part of her kit, it's also worth noting that if you hold down Jean's Skill to gather enemies and then launch them directly up, they actually take a fair amount of damage when they drop to the floor, due to fall damage. This doesn't work on larger bosses, but it's a good strat for helping out with small and humanoid-type enemies.

Best Jean team in Genshin Impact

Jean and Furina make an excellent support team. | Image credit: HoYoverse

As Jean is primarily a healer and Swirl enabler, she can be slotted into just about any team that needs either of these buffs. That said, she shines when you need both at the same time, like when paired with arguably the best buffer in the game, Furina. With Jean and Furina, you can then experiment with a huge variety of teams in Genshin Impact, most notably Hydro, Pyro, Electro, and Cryo reaction teams. Or, teams like mono Hydro, as they can still benefit from Jean's Swirl and huge Viridescent Venerer perks.

This means Yelan and Xingqiu work very well alongside Jean too, especially when Furina is used.

Although he's another healer, Bennett is another fantastic pairing for Jean, as both of their fields can be active at the same time, letting you Swirl Pyro to react with other Elements on your team (or on enemies). You can also use Jean as a 'battery' for Anemo DPS characters, like Xiao.

These are just some examples of good Jean teammates, as she really can slot into a wide variety of teams in Genshin Impact. Instead of building a team around Jean, use her in preexisting good teams where she can buff or heal them!

Best Jean Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Part of the Viridescent Venerer set.

As with almost all Anemo support characters, the best Artifact set for Jean in Genshin Impact is the 4-piece Viridescent Venerer, as it increases Anemo and Swirl damage while decreasing enemies Elemental Resistance to the element infused with Swirl.

However, if your DPS uses an element that can't infuse with Swirl (Anemo, Geo, and Dendro) then you might want to equip either the 4-piece Noblesse Oblige, or the 4-piece Forgotten Oath of Days Past. Noblesse Oblige is good for increasing the attack for all party members after a Burst is activated, and Forgotten Oath of Days Past converts Jean's healing into damage.

Generally though, you'll want to stick to the overpowered Viridescent Venerer set, as you can still benefit from it if you're running good sub DPS characters though, as they can benefit from the Swirl reactions even when your DPS can't.

As for Jean's Artifact stats, you'll want to get enough Energy Recharge to consistently use her Burst in your rotations. Once you have enough Energy Recharge, we recommend prioritising attack, as this is what Jean scales off. Crit Rate and Damage are also nice to have to work in a little extra damage.

Healing Bonus is a nice extra to have too, but isn't as important as Energy Recharge and attack/crit stats, unless you're using Jean in a Furina team. Additionally, if you're Swirling Pyro a lot in your team, then you'll actually want to prioritise Elemental Mastery on Jean's Artifact stats.

Best Jean weapon in Genshin Impact

We think that the 5-Star Freedom-Sword sword is Jean's best weapon in Genshin Impact, due to its boost to its normal, charged, and plunge attack damage for your entire team. However, Skyward Blade and Sacrificial Blade are good 5-Star picks as well.

That said, one of Jean's best weapons is actually the 4-Star Anemoa Kageuchi for its boost to attack and the way it can help with Jean's Energy needs. If you don't have Oathsworn Eye yet, then the trusty Favonious Sword is a great 4-Star alternative for its energy particle generation on critical hits.

Version 4.5 with Chiori is here! If you're still catching up, we can help with the Rainjade Oblation system, and our Fontaine guide can help with Fontaine's Reputation and the Fountain of Lucine. You can also redeem new codes for Primogems, and check out our regularly updated tier list. You need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for characters on Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners, and Dendroculus locations.

Genshin Impact best Jean build

If you want to take advantage of her support capabilities while keeping her alive, we have compiled what we think is currently the best Jean build in Genshin Impact:

Jean Best Weapon : 5-Star Freedom-Sworn sword.

: 5-Star Freedom-Sworn sword. Jean Best Artifacts : 4-piece Viridescent Venerer.

: 4-piece Viridescent Venerer. Jean Best team comp: Furina, Raiden Shogun, Yelan.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Good luck levelling up Jean in Genshin Impact!