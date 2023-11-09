Genshin Impact Furina best build, Talent and Ascension materials, weapon, and team

Furina is a 5-Star Hydro Archon who was added to Genshin Impact during Phase 1 of the 4.2 update.

While Furina is featured as the boosted 5-Star character in her Chanson of Many Waters Banner in version 4.2, she will eventually return at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

Whether you have her, or want to prepare for if you do Wish for her successfully, it's good to know the best Furina build in Genshin Impact, including her best Artifacts and best team. It's also handy to learn what her Constellation perks are, and what Furina Talent materials and Ascension materials are needed to level up Furina to her full potential.

On this page:

Genshin Impact Furina Talents, skills, star, element, and weapon

Furina is a 5-Star Hydro character who uses a sword, and is best used in a support role while off field to boost your entire party's damage, while also applying a little Hydro.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Here's a summary of Furina's kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Hydro.

: Hydro. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Sword.

: Sword. Normal Attack : Soloist's Solicitation.

: Soloist's Solicitation. Elemental Skill : Salon Solitaire.

: Salon Solitaire. Elemental Burst : Let the People Rejoice.

: Let the People Rejoice. Passive one : Endless Waltz (If the source of healing is not Furina when the active character in your party receives healing and healing overflows, then Furina will heal a nearby party member for 2% of their Max HP once every two seconds within the next four seconds).

: Endless Waltz (If the source of healing is not Furina when the active character in your party receives healing and healing overflows, then Furina will heal a nearby party member for 2% of their Max HP once every two seconds within the next four seconds). Passive two : Unheard Confession (Every 1,000 points of Furina's Max HP increases Salon Member damage dealt by 0.7%, up to a maximum of 28%, and decreases the active character's healing interval of the Singers of the Streams by 0.4%, up to a maximum of 16%).

: Unheard Confession (Every 1,000 points of Furina's Max HP increases Salon Member damage dealt by 0.7%, up to a maximum of 28%, and decreases the active character's healing interval of the Singers of the Streams by 0.4%, up to a maximum of 16%). Ability bonus: The Sea is My Stage (Cooldown of Xenochromatic Fontemer Aberrant ability decreased by 30%).

Furina Normal Attack - Soloist's Solicitation

When tapping the normal attack button Furina can perform up to four consecutive strikes. Holding the button instead consumes stamina for a charged attack, which deals Physical damage to nearby opponents and changes Furina's Arkhe alignment. So if Salon Members or Singers of the Streams summoned by her Elemental Skill are present, their lineup will switch in response.

Furina's plunge attack is pretty standard, as she plunges down from above to deal AOE damage upon impact, and damages opponents along her path down.

Additionally, at intervals when Furina's normal attacks hit, a Surging Blade or a Spiritbreath Thorn will descend based on her current alignment, dealing Hydro damage. When Furina takes the field, her starting Arkhe will always be Ousia.

Furina Elemental Skill - Salon Solitaire

Salon Solitaire summons either the Salon Members or the Singers of the Streams based on Furina's current Arkhe alignment.

While the Salon Members and the Singer of Many Waters are on the field, Furina can move on the water's surface.

Ousia-aligned

Foaming bubbles dance, dealing AOE Hydro damage based on Furina's Max HP and summons three Salon Members: the Ball Octopus-shaped Gentilhomme Usher, the Bubbly Seahorse-shaped Surintendante Chevalmarin, and the Armored Crab-shaped Mademoiselle Crabaletta. The Salon Members attack nearby opponents at intervals, prioritising the target of the active character, dealing Hydro damage based on Furina's Max HP.

When the Salon Members attack, if characters with more than 50% HP are nearby, the Members will consume the characters' HP and increase their current attack power based on the number of characters who have "offered" HP this way. If the characters with HP consumed are 1/2/3/4 (or more), the Members' attacks will deal 110%/120%/130%/140% of their original damage.

Pneuma-aligned

Summons the Singers of of Many Waters instead, who heals nearby active characters at intervals based on Furina's Max HP. The Salon Members and Singers of of Many Waters share a duration, and when Furina uses her charged attack to change her alignment, the new guests will inherit the initial duration.

Furina's Salon Members in action. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Furina Elemental Burst - Let the People Rejoice

Furina creates a stage of foam that deals AOE Hydro damage based on her Max HP and causes all party members to enter the Universal Revelry state. In this state, when nearby party members' HP increases or decreases, they grant Furina one Fanfare Point based on the percentage their Max HP changed.

At the same time, Furina increases both the damage dealt and Incoming Healing Bonus of all nearby party members, based on the amount of Fanfare she has. When the duration ends, Furina's Fanfare points are cleared.

Genshin Impact Furina Talent materials

Energy Nectar. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Furina, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Furina, you need to farm a lot of Nectar and Justice materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Furina has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Furina Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Furina Talent level Furina Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Justice, x6 Whopperflower Nectar 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Justice, x3 Shimmering Nectar 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Justice, x4 Shimmering Nectar 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Justice, x6 Shimmering Nectar 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Justice, x9 Shimmering Nectar 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Justice, x4 Energy Nectar, x1 Lightless Mass 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Justice, x6 Energy Nectar, x1 Lightless Mass 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Justice, x9 Energy Nectar, x2 Lightless Mass 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Justice, x12 Energy Nectar, x2 Lightless Mass, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Furina's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Justice

x6 Whopperflower Nectar

x6 Lightless Mass

x21 Guide to Justice

x22 Shimmering Nectar

x31 Energy Nectar

x38 Philosophies of Justice

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Furina's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Justice

x18 Whopperflower Nectar

x18 Lightless Mass

x63 Guide to Justice

x66 Shimmering Nectar

x93 Energy Nectar

x114 Philosophies of Justice

4,957,500 Mora

Hydro Archon Furina is finally here in version 4.2! She runs alongside Baizhu, and you need Lakelight Lily to Ascend Furina. Our Fontaine guide can help with Fontaine's Reputation and the Fountain of Lucine amongst other details, and you can also redeem new codes for Primogems, and check out our regularly updated tier list. You need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for characters on Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners, Dendroculus locations, fishing locations, and TCG card locations.

Genshin Impact Furina Ascension materials

Lakelight Lily. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Furina Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

You need to farm a lot of Lakelight Lily and Nectar materials for Furina (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Furina to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Furina Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Furina Ascension level Furina Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver, x3 Lakelight Lily, x3 Whopperflower Nectar 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, x2 Water That Failed To Transcend, x10 Lakelight Lily, x15 Whopperflower Nectar 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, x4 Water That Failed To Transcend, x20 Lakelight Lily, x12 Shimmering Nectar 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, x8 Water That Failed To Transcend, x30 Lakelight Lily, x18 Shimmering Nectar 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, x12 Water That Failed To Transcend, x45 Lakelight Lily, x12 Energy Nectar 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, x20 Water That Failed To Transcend, x60 Lakelight Lily, x24 Energy Nectar 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Furina in Genshin Impact:

x1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver

x6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

x9 Varunada Lazurite Fragment

x9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk

x18 Whopperflower Nectar

x30 Shimmering Nectar

x36 Energy Nectar

x46 Water That Failed To Transcend

x168 Lakelight Lily

420,000 Mora

Genshin Impact Furina Constellations

By getting duplicates of Furina from wishing on Banners, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Here are all of Furina's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Love Is a Rebellious Bird That None Can Tame (C1) : When using her Elemental Burst, Furina gains 150 Fanfare, and her Fanfare limit is increased by 100.

: When using her Elemental Burst, Furina gains 150 Fanfare, and her Fanfare limit is increased by 100. A Woman Adapts Like Duckweed in Water (C2) : Furina's Fanfare gain from increases or decreases in nearby characters' HP is increased by 250% while her Elemental Burst lasts. Each point of Fanfare above the limit increases Furina's Max HP by 0.35%, with a maximum Max HP increase of 140%.

: Furina's Fanfare gain from increases or decreases in nearby characters' HP is increased by 250% while her Elemental Burst lasts. Each point of Fanfare above the limit increases Furina's Max HP by 0.35%, with a maximum Max HP increase of 140%. My Secret Is Hidden Within Me, No One Will Know My Name (C3) : Increases the Level of Furina's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Furina's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. They Know Not Life, Who Dwelt in the Netherworld Not! (C4) : Furina restores four Energy when the Salon Members from Furina' Elemental Skill hit an opponent, or the Singers of the Streams restore HP to the active character. This effect can trigger once every five seconds.

: Furina restores four Energy when the Salon Members from Furina' Elemental Skill hit an opponent, or the Singers of the Streams restore HP to the active character. This effect can trigger once every five seconds. His Name I Now Know, It Is...! (C5) : Increases the Level of Furina's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Furina's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Hear Me - Let Us Raise the Chalice of Love (C6) : When using her Elemental Skill, Furina gains the 'Center of Attention' buff for ten seconds. While buffed, Furina's normal, charged, and plunging attacks are converted into Hydro damage which cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion. Damage is also increased by 18% of Furina's max HP. Throughout Center of Attention, Furina's normal, charged, and plunging attacks also cause different effects up to every 0.1 seconds after hitting opponents, depending on her current Arkhe alignment:

: When using her Elemental Skill, Furina gains the 'Center of Attention' buff for ten seconds. While buffed, Furina's normal, charged, and plunging attacks are converted into Hydro damage which cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion. Damage is also increased by 18% of Furina's max HP. Throughout Center of Attention, Furina's normal, charged, and plunging attacks also cause different effects up to every 0.1 seconds after hitting opponents, depending on her current Arkhe alignment: Ousia aligned - All nearby characters in the party are healed by 4% of Furina's max HP every one second for a duration of 2.9 seconds. Triggering this effect again extends its duration.

- All nearby characters in the party are healed by 4% of Furina's max HP every one second for a duration of 2.9 seconds. Triggering this effect again extends its duration.

Pneuma aligned - Normal, charged, and plunging attack impact damage is further increased by 25% of Furina's max HP. When any of the attacks mentioned previously hit an opponent, all nearby characters in the party consume 1% of their current HP. During each instance of Center of Attention, the above effects can trigger up to six times. Center of Attention ends when its effects have triggered six times, or when its duration expires.

How to play Furina in Genshin Impact

When first looking at her kit, it seems like Furina should be used as a Hydro applicator with healing abilities, but she's actually an incredible support who boosts the damage of your entire team with her Elemental Burst. The downside to this is that her healing capabilities have turned out to be a bit lacklustre.

So, your goal with Furina is to switch to her Ousia-aligned Skill by using a charged attack to summon three Salon Member water creatures who apply a little Hydro to enemies, then use her Burst to gain Fanfare from your party members draining their health to boost the damage of your entire team, up to an incredible 75% at times.

Image credit: HoYoverse

All you have to do is repeat this simple attack pattern in your rotations and aim to get as much Fanfare as possible while in Furina's Burst to get the most potential out of Furina's incredible support abilities.

Best Furina team comp in Genshin Impact

While Furina can heal a little in her Pneuma alignment, it's not good enough to sacrifice the increased damage you get from her Ousia alignment. So, we highly recommend you run a healer with Furina, ideally a healer who can restore HP to multiple characters at once, as Furina's kit constantly drains HP for the entire party.

Make sure you have a good healer, like Baizhu, in your Furina teams!

With this in mind, the best healers in Furina teams are Baizhu, Jean, Kokomi or Yaoyao. Although you'd be forgiven for forgetting he exists, Mika finally has a use, as he's actually a pretty good alternative 4-Star healer to pair with Furina, as is Charlotte.

Once you've picked a healer, Teyvat is your oyster when building Furina teams. She slots into almost every established elite and regular team in need of a Hydro support to create Elemental reactions such as Hyperbloom, Quickbloom, Melt, Vape, or Freeze. If you need a lot of Hydro application, however, then we highly recommend running another Hydro character alongside Furina, ideally Yelan or Xingqiu.

If you want to play an on-field DPS, there are lots of viable options depending on the Elemental Reaction you want to trigger, such as Raiden Shogun, Alhaitham, and Cyno, but Neuvillette has the best DPS synergy with Furina overall.

Although we've singled out some notable characters, Furina really can help out in almost any team in Genshin Impact as long as you have a good healer paired with her. So feel free to mix up your party and experiment thanks to Furina's unique buffs.

Best Furina Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Part of the Golden Troupe set. | Image credit: HoYoverse

The best Artifact set for Furina in Genshin Impact is the 4-piece Golden Troupe, as it increases Furina's Elemental Skill damage by 45% on field, and by 70% when Furina's not on the field. This is a huge buff, as most of Furina's personal damage comes from her Skill while she's not on the field.

There are some alternative Artifacts for Furina if you don't have a good Golden Troupe set, most notably mixing the 2-piece Golden Troupe with either Tenacity of the Millelith, Heart of Depth, or Nymph's Dream. These either raise Furina's Hydro damage or max HP.

As for Furina's Artifact stats, you'll want to get enough Energy Recharge to consistently use her Burst in your rotations. Once you have enough Energy Recharge, we recommend prioritising the usual Crit Damage and Crit Rate stats, but having HP% is also great for Furina, as this is what she scales off.

Best Furina weapon in Genshin Impact

As with most signatures, the 5-Star Splendor of Tranquil Waters sword is Furina's best weapon in Genshin Impact.

At Refinement 1 and Level 90, Splendor of Tranquil Waters Elemental increases Furina's Skill damage by 8% for 6 seconds when Furina's HP increases or decreases, with a maximum of three stacks. This effect can trigger once every 0.2 seconds. When other party members' current HP increases or decreases, Furina's Max HP is increased by 14% for 6 seconds, for a maximum of 2 stacks. This effect can also be triggered once every 0.2 seconds. Additionally, all of these Splendor of Tranquil Waters effects can be triggered whether Furina is on or off field.

Image credit: HoYoverse

You can repurpose other 5-Star swords for Furina, most notably the Primordial Jade Cutter for its HP increase. Additionally, Key of Khaj-Nisut, Light of Foliar Incision, Haran Geppaku Futsu, and Mistsplitter Reforged are decent 5-Star alternatives for their base stats.

However, one of Furina's best weapons is actually the 4-Star Festering Desire for its huge increase to Energy Recharge, Skill damage and Skill Crit Rate. As this is a very old event weapon, you might not have access to it. If you don't have Festering Desire, then the Fleuve Cendre Ferryman is a decent 4-Star alternative, as is Wolf-Fang.

Best Furina build in Genshin Impact

If you want to take advantage of her support capabilities while keeping her alive, we have compiled what we think is currently the best Furina build in Genshin Impact:

Furina Best Weapon : 5-Star Splendor of Tranquil Waters sword.

: 5-Star Splendor of Tranquil Waters sword. Furina Best Artifacts : 4-piece Golden Troupe.

: 4-piece Golden Troupe. Furina Best team comp: Jean, Raiden Shogun, Yelan.

Image credit: HoYoverse

It can take a lot of time to farm for the materials needed to get Furina to her full potential, but if you're after a character who can slot into almost any team, then Furina is an amazing party member to have.

Good luck levelling up Furina in Genshin Impact!