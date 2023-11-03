Genshin Impact 4.2 release date, 4.2 Banner and event details

The 4.2 release date and 4.2 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Masquerade of the Guilty.

As always, there are two Banner phases and new time-limited events in the latest update, with Genshin Impact version 4.2 featuring one new 5-Star character, and another expansion to Fontaine.

Below, you can find out the 4.2 release date and time, who the returning characters are, and what the 4.2 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Genshin Impact 4.2 release date and time

Genshin Impact 4.2 will release on Wednesday 8th November. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, with 4.2 releasing at 3am (GMT). Due to time zone differences, 4.2 releases in the United States on Tuesday 7th November at 7pm (PT).

For other time zones, the Genshin Impact 4.2 release date and time is:

East Coast US : Tuesday 7th November, 10pm (ET)

: Tuesday 7th November, 10pm (ET) Central US : Tuesday 7th November, 9pm (CT)

: Tuesday 7th November, 9pm (CT) West Coast US :Tuesday 7th November, 7pm (PT)

:Tuesday 7th November, 7pm (PT) Australia : Wednesday 8th November, 2pm (AET)

: Wednesday 8th November, 2pm (AET) Japan : Wednesday 8th November, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 8th November, 12pm (JST) Europe : Wednesday 8th November, 4am (CET)

: Wednesday 8th November, 4am (CET) UK: Wednesday 8th November, 3am (GMT)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down, you might be able to play the 4.2 patch a little before or after the times above - although previous update estimates have been fairly accurate.

Genshin Impact 4.2 Banners

The version 4.2 Banners debut new 5-Star character Furina, the Hydro Archon of Fontaine, and new 4-Star Charlotte.

Phase 1 of the 4.2 Banner schedule begins with new Hydro 5-Star Furina, featured in her Chanson of Many Waters Banner Banner, and returning Dendro 5-Star Baizhu featured in his Immaculate Pulse Banner. New Cryo 4-Star Charlotte also debuts in both Furina and Baizhu's Banner.

As usual, the 4.2 Phase 1 Banners will run alongside each other, and should be available from Wednesday 8th November until they end on Tuesday 29th November.

In Phase 2 of the 4.2 Banner schedule we have returning Electro 5-Star Cyno's Twilight Arbiter Banner and returning Hydro 5-Star Ayato's Azure Excursion Banner.

These Phase 2 Banners are expected to run from Wednesday 29th November until they end on Tuesday 19th December - the day before the expected release date of the 4.3 update.

In summary, all of the new and returning 5-Star characters you can Wish on during 4.2 in Genshin Impact are:

Furina (Chanson of Many Waters Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Hydro character who uses a sword.

: New 5-Star Hydro character who uses a sword. Baizhu (Immaculate Pulse Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Dendro character who uses a catalyst.

: Returning 5-Star Dendro character who uses a catalyst. Charlotte (Chanson of Many Waters and Immaculate Pulse Banners - Phase 1) : New 4-Star Cryo character who uses a catalyst.

: New 4-Star Cryo character who uses a catalyst. Cyno (Twilight Arbiter Banner - Phase 2) : Returning 5-Star Electro character who uses a polearm.

: Returning 5-Star Electro character who uses a polearm. Ayato (Azure Excursion Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Hydro character who uses a sword.

There will also be a new weapon in Phase 1 of the version 4.2 weapon Banner: the 5-Star Splendor of Tranquil Waters sword, Furina's signature.

To keep up to date with who the boosted 4-Star characters and weapons will be, and all other Banner changes, check out our regularly updated Banner schedule page.

Genshin Impact 4.2 events

The Genshin Impact 4.2 update includes:

Act V of Fontaine's Archon Questline

Furina Story Quest

Two new Fontaine areas

New Boss

New World Quests

Quick start for Weekly Bosses

Stellar Reunion update

Quest notification optimizations when logging in on different platforms

New TCG cards and improvements, including deck sharing codes and more decks

Story Quest optimizations

Ley Line Overflow event

In addition to this content, we're getting the usual four events during the 4.2 update to Genshin Impact. Here's everything we know about every time-limited event in Genshin Impact 4.2:

Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures

For the Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures, the traveller and Paimon help Freminet make some improvements to his clockwork penguin throughout three gameplay stages: Basic Circuit Structure, Record of the Search, and Swirling Vortex's Paean.

Basic Circuit Structure is a puzzle mini-game where you reconnect wires to circuits, Record of the Search is a collectible task where you have to use an Echoing Conch item to find items needed to repair Freminet's penguin, and Swirling Vortex's Paean pits your team and Freminet's penguin against enemies in combat challenges.

When you complete enough challenges, you get the 4-Star Freminet character for free.

Lil Fungi's Fan-tastic Fiesta

Haniyyah returns with another Fungi event in Fontaine! This is the top-down mini-game variety, which involves sending your Fungi creatures out to defeat enemies in a small tactical battlefield. There are more enemies types to defeat in this version of the event, including Slimes.

Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log

This is a daily location event that requires you to take pictures of sample types described in clues, and you can handily swap sample types with your friends to help complete challenges.

At the end of this event quest, you get the Zoom Lens for the Kamera gadget, which lets you zoom in and out when taking photographs. However, don't worry if you don't complete the event quest, as the Zoom Lens is available even after it ends.

Misty Dungeon: Realm of Water

Misty Dungeon is a standard combat event that pits you against waves of enemies, but each challenge has a different Ley Line buff to encourage you to change up your party. There are also trial characters available to test out.

Hope you have fun during version 4.2!