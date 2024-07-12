We finally got an extended look at Natlan characters in Genshin Impact with the Pyro nation's first character teaser.

There were 11 Natlan characters briefly introduced, along with a small look at Fatui Harbinger, Il Capitano. A big focus was put on Mavuika, who looks to either be Natlan's Archon in Genshin Impact, or a very important story character. She also definitely doesn't look like Himeko from Honkai Impact 3rd…

Including everything we know about them so far, here's a list of all Natlan characters in Genshin Impact:

Genshin Impact Natlan characters

We know of 11 Natlan characters so far, and one Fatui Harbinger who will be part of Natlan's story:

Mavuika

English VA: Katiana Sarkissian.

It's very likely that Mauvika is the Archon of Natlan, based on the big focus put on her and her high standing in Natlan, as seen in the Natlan character teaser. She addressed the crowd at Natlan's tournament, sassed Fatui harbinger Il Capitano, and talked to some mysterious floating flames at the end of the teaser, saying "With our blood… we will forge our true fate."

Her Archon status hasn't been confirmed, but if she's not the Pyro nation's god, it looks like Mavuika will at least play a very important role in Natlan's story.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Mualani

English VA: Cassandra Lee Morris.

Mualani was standing by what looks like a harbour area in the Natlan character teaser with Kachina, and fishing and riding a fish like a skateboard (as you do) during the first Natlan trailer, perhaps giving us a clue to what part of Natlan she's from. That's all we really have to go on, apart from a glimpse at her bubbly personality.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Kachina

English VA: Kristen McGuire.

Apart from her excitement for Natlan's upcoming tournament, we know that Kachina is a Geo vision holder who can ride a Geo construct like a go kart. We even glimpsed her scaling a cliffside in it during the first Natlan teaser! Apart from this, Kachina seems just as energetic as Mualani, and the pair might be friends, based off their short conversation in the intro of the character teaser.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Kinich

English VA: John Patneaude.

Kinich is a bit of a mystery right now, as all we've seen him do is lounge about in a tree, team up with Kachina and Mualani to take on some enemies, and fly through the air with his pixel-dragon-thing, Ajaw. This might be hinting that Ajax is part of Kinich's kit, like Oz is for Fischl, but this is just speculation. Hopefully we find out more soon!

Image credit: HoYoverse

Ajaw

English VA: Abby Espiritu.

Highly unlikely to be a playable character on their own, but we can dream! To give this pixelated creature their real name, Ajaw is actually 'Almighty Dragonlord (Self-Proclaimed) K'uhul Ajaw', and was spotted flying alongside Kinich in the character teaser. Their brief appearance points to a bit of an angry temperament and possible potty mouth. We're sold.

Image credit: HoYoverse

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Citlali

English VA: Skyler Davenport.

Oh look, Skyler Davenport is voicing another pink-haired miHoYo character! We recognised March 7th's signature tone right away, but Citlali seems a little quicker to anger than bubbly March 7th. Kinich did throw a ball into what looks like her home, however, so we might have just caught her on a bad day.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Xilonen

English VA: Beth Curry.

What's a new Genshin nation without a cat-eared character reveal? Xilonen was seen lounging in a tree during the character teaser, acting appropriately languid for her feline nature, but that's all the information we have on her so far.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Iansan

English VA: Katrina Salisbury.

We have a feeling that Iansan is more important than her two-second appearance in the Natlan character teaser implies. All she did was get hit in the head with a ball while running through an unknown area, which doesn't really give us a lot to go on right now, unfortunately.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Chasca

English VA: Lauren Amante.

Chasca says "I wonder if she's watching" when talking about Natlan's tournament in the character teaser, perhaps hinting at a close link with another character, or important story detail. Apart from this, Chasca didn't get much of a reveal in the teaser, so we don't know anything else about her, other than the fact she has a cool hat. However, long-time Genshin players might recognise Lauren Amante's voice, as she also voices Verr Goldet of Wangshu Inn.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Ororon

English VA: Nathan Nokes.

Just like Iansan, very little is known about Ororon, other than his implied links to Il Capitano. He was standing next to the Fatui harbinger in the Natlan character teaser, but this could either imply he's an ally, or a rival.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Il Capitano

English VA: Chris Tergliafera.

AKA, Fatui Harbinger, The Captain. We already knew that he was in Natlan thanks to Neuvillette's information after Fontaine's story, so it'll be very interesting to see how he fits into Natlan's main story. Wonder how the nation will be tricked into handing over their Gnosis this time?

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you enjoy Natlan when it releases!