Genshin Impact 5.0 release date, 5.0 Banners and events

The Genshin Impact 5.0 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn.

The huge new patch adds the Natlan region to Teyvat's map, which is the Nation of War and the Pyro Archon. As well as the usual Archon Quest, character stories, and Banner updates, there' some big changes and additions to many areas of Genshin Impact, including Wishes and Artifacts - more information on these changes in the event section below!

Also on this page, you can find out the 5.0 release date and time, who the new and returning characters are, and what the 5.0 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Genshin Impact 5.0 release date and time

Genshin Impact 5.0 releases on Wednesday 28th August. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, with 5.0 releasing at 4am (BST). Due to time zone differences, 5.0 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 27th August at 8pm (PT).

For other time zones, the Genshin Impact 5.0 release date and time is:

East Coast US : Tuesday 27th August, 11pm (ET)

: Tuesday 27th August, 11pm (ET) Central US : Tuesday 27th August, 10pm (CT)

: Tuesday 27th August, 10pm (CT) West Coast US : Tuesday 27th August, 8pm (PT)

: Tuesday 27th August, 8pm (PT) Australia : Wednesday 28th August, 1pm (AET)

: Wednesday 28th August, 1pm (AET) Japan : Wednesday 28th August, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 28th August, 12pm (JST) Europe : Wednesday 28th August, 5am (CEST)

: Wednesday 28th August, 5am (CEST) UK: Wednesday 28th August, 4am (BST)

Image credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 5.0 Banners

The version 5.0 Banners debuts new 5-Star characters Mualani and Kinich, and new 4-Star character Kachina.

Phase 1 of the 5.0 Banner schedule begins with new 5-Star Hydro catalyst-user Mualani, featured on her Sharktacular Surfari Banner, and returning 5-Star Anemo sword-user Kazuha featured on his Leaves in the Wind Banner. New 4-Star Geo polearm-user Kachina is one of the boosted 4-Star characters on Mualani and Kazuha's Banners, but you also get Kachina for free during Act 1 of Natlan's Archon Quest.

As usual, the 5.0 Phase 1 Banners run alongside each other, and should be available from Wednesday 28th August until Tuesday 17th September.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Then in Phase 2 of the 5.0 Banner schedule we have new 5-Star Dendro claymore-user Kinich, featured on his Seeker of Flame-Wrought Secrets Banner, and returning 5-Star Electro polearm-user Raiden Shogun on her Reign of Serenity Banner.

These Phase 2 Banners should run from Tuesday 17th September until Tuesday 8th August - the day before the expected release date of version 5.1.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In summary, all of the new characters and returning 5-Star characters you can Wish on during 5.0 in Genshin Impact are:

Mualani (Sharktacular Surfari Banner - Phase 1): New 5-Star Hydro character who uses a catalyst.

Kazuha (Leaves in the Wind Banner - Phase 1): Returning 5-Star Anemo character who uses a sword.

Kachina (Sharktacular Surfari and Leaves in the Wind Banners - Phase 1): New 4-Star Geo character who uses a polearm.

Kinich (Seeker of Flame-Wrought Secrets Banner - Phase 2): New 5-Star Dendro character who uses a claymore.

Raiden Shogun (Reign of Serenity Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Electro character who uses a polearm.

There will also be two new weapons in the version 5.0 weapon Banners: the 5-Star Surf's Up catalyst in Phase 1, Mualani's signature, and the 5-Star Fang of the Mountain King claymore in Phase 2, Kinich's signature.

Image credit: HoYoverse

To keep up to date with who all of the boosted 4-Star characters and weapons will be, and all other Banner changes, check out our regularly updated Banner schedule page.

Genshin Impact 5.0 events

The huge Genshin Impact 5.0 update includes:

Natlan (the first three tribe areas).

Act 1 and 2 of Natlan's Archon Quest.

500 Primogems for completing Natlan Archon Quests during version 5.0.

Quick start for Natlan's Archon Quest (as long as you complete Liyue's story and are at least Adventure Rank 28).

Mualini Tribe Reputation Quest.

Kinich Tribe Reputation Quest.

Play Tribal Chronicles and Story Quests in version 5.0 for Primogems and character level-up materials for Ascension Phases 2 and 3.

Login event for x10 Intertwined Fate.

1600 Primogems in the mail.

Additional Stellar Reunion rewards (x10 Intertwined Fate).

Sanctifying Elixir feature (lets you choose the main Artifact stat and two substats).

Can salvage Artifacts for Artifact EXP instead of Mora.

Free 5-Star character selector (from the Wanderlust Invocation Banner - will reset every year, and more characters will be added to Wanderlust Invocation eventually).

Capturing Radiance feature (a chance of appearing during a 50/50 in event Wishes to guarantee getting the featured 5-star character).

Only one Fate Point needed to guarantee the selected weapon in the weapon Banner.

Can track regional speciality Ascension materials on the map.

Material drop rates for certain enemies increased.

World Level 9 (after you reach Adventure Rank 58).

Battle Pass reward changes (you choose some rewards, including Talent level-up materials).

Increase stamina from levelling up Statues of Seven in any region.

Two new Artifact sets.

Natlan craftable weapons.

Imaginarium Theatre changes to makes Wondrous Boons easier to understand.

Visionary Mode for Imaginarium Theatre (tougher challenges for more rewards).

Top-up bonus reset.

Genius Invokation TCG update (more cards, including Natlan cards).

Ley Line Overflow event.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In addition to this content, we're getting four events during 5.0:

Traces of Artistry - free 4-Star catalyst weapon included in the rewards.

Of Thorns and Crowns.

Mementos of Teyvat.

Dodoco's Boom-Bastic Escapades.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you have fun during version 5.0!