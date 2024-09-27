Genshin Impact 5.1 release date, 5.1 Banners and events

The Genshin Impact 5.1 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled The Rainbow Destined to Burn.

In the first update since Natlan's debut, we're getting a continuation of the Archon Quest, a proper birthday party for Nahida back in Sumeru during this version's main event, and some more quality of life updates.

Below, you can find out the 5.1 release date and time, who the new and returning characters are, and what the 5.1 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming Genshin Impact patch.

Genshin Impact 5.1 release date and time

Genshin Impact 5.1 releases on Wednesday 9th October. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, with 5.1 releasing at 4am (BST). Due to time zone differences, 5.1 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 8th October at 8pm (PT).

For other time zones, the Genshin Impact 5.1 release date and time is:

West Coast US : Tuesday 8th October, 8pm (PT)

: Tuesday 8th October, 8pm (PT) Central US : Tuesday 8th October, 10pm (CT)

: Tuesday 8th October, 10pm (CT) East Coast US : Tuesday 8th October, 11pm (ET)

: Tuesday 8th October, 11pm (ET) Japan : Wednesday 9th October, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 9th October, 12pm (JST) Australia : Wednesday 9th October, 2pm (AET)

: Wednesday 9th October, 2pm (AET) UK : Wednesday 9th October, 4am (BST)

: Wednesday 9th October, 4am (BST) Europe: Wednesday 9th October, 5am (CEST)

Image credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 5.1 Banners

The version 5.1 Banners debuts new 5-Star character Xilonen, and three 5-Star reruns.

Phase 1 of the 5.1 Banner schedule begins with new 5-Star Geo sword-user Xilonen, featured on her Forgefire's Blessing Banner, and returning 5-Star Geo sword-user Chiori featured on her Of Silken Clouds Woven Banner.

As usual, these 5.1 Phase 1 Banners run alongside each other, and are expected to run from Wednesday 9th October until Tuesday 29th October.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Then in Phase 2 of the 5.1 Banner schedule we have returning 5-Star Dendro catalyst-user Nahida, featured on her The Moongrass' Enlightenment Banner, and returning 5-Star Pyro polearm-user Hu Tao on her Moment of Bloom Banner.

These Phase 2 Banners should run from Tuesday 29th October until Tuesday 19th November - the day before the expected release date of version 5.2.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In summary, all of the new and returning 5-Star characters you can Wish on during 5.1 in Genshin Impact are:

Xilonen (Forgefire's Blessing Banner - Phase 1): New 5-Star Geo character who uses a sword.

Chiori (Of Silken Clouds Woven Banner - Phase 1): Returning 5-Star Geo character who uses a sword.

Nahida (The Moongrass' Enlightenment Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Dendro character who uses a catalyst.

Hu Tao (Moment of Bloom Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Pyro character who uses a polearm.

There will also be one new 5-Star weapon in the version 5.1 weapon Banner: the Peak Control Song sword in Phase 1, Xilonen's signature. Although we don't know what Phase they will be boosted on, there are also three new 4-Star weapons debuting in the version 5.1 weapon Banner:

Sturdy Bone (sword)

Mountain-Bracing Bolt (polearm)

Fruitful Hook (claymore)

Left: Xilonen's signature sword. Right: The new 4-Star weapons. Image credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 5.1 events

The Genshin Impact 5.1 update includes:

Act 3 and 4 of Natlan's Archon Quest (500 extra Primogems for completing them both during 5.1).

Xilonen's Tribal Chronicles Story Quest (extra Primogems and Ascension materials rewarded for completing it in version 5.1).

400 extra Primogems for completing Natlan World Quests and completing Natlan Exploration progress (until version 5.2 ends).

New boss (Secret Source Constructor).

Envisioned Echoes for Zhongli and Keqing.

Genius Invokation TCG new cards.

Spiral Abyss skip feature (skip Floor 9 if you obtained full stars on Floor 11 of the previous Spiral Abyss, and skip Floor 9 and 10 if you obtained full stars on Floor 12 of the previous Abyss).

Can open multiple Domain Reliquaries at once.

Sorting and filtering Artifact filter improvements.

Character Ascension material sorting improvements.

Crafting bench improvements.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In addition to this content, we're getting five events during 5.1:

Chromatic Ode of Candies and Roses - Main event consisting of lots of minigames celebrating Nahida's birthday in Sumeru. Rewards include a free 4-Star Candace character.

Aphid Treasure Trace - Combat event.

Feast of Pursuit - Combat event.

Reminiscent Regimen: Thrill - Co-op combat event.

Marvelous Merchandise - Liben returns! Trade in materials for easy rewards that include Primogems.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you have fun during version 5.1!