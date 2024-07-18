Genshin Impact Kinich materials, kit, and Constellations

Kinich is a 5-Star Dendro character who is likely being added to Genshin Impact during version 5.0.

While Kinich should be featured as a boosted 5-Star character on his Banner in version 5.0, he will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to him.

If you want to prepare for if you get him, we've listed reliable leaks of Kinich's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level him up to his full potential right away. To understand how you might play him, we've also detailed what we know about Kinich's kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Kinich's materials and kit might change upon his official release.

Kinich kit

Kinich is a 5-Star Dendro character who uses a claymore.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon Kinich's official release, here's a summary of Kinich's kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Dendro.

: Dendro. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Claymore.

: Claymore. Normal Attack : Nightsun Style.

: Nightsun Style. Image credit: HoYoverse Elemental Skill : Canopy Hunter Riding High.

: Canopy Hunter Riding High. Elemental Burst : Hail to the Almighty Dragonlord.

: Hail to the Almighty Dragonlord. Passive one : Night Realm's Gift Repaid in Full - When Kinich is in the air following Canopy Hunter: Riding High's mid-air swing, he can consume 10 Phlogiston points to perform another mid-air swing. While in an area with Phlogiston Devices within Natlan, Kinich can use Nightsoul Transmission: Kinich. When the current active character is sprinting, in movement states that result from specific Talents, or a certain height in the air, switching to Kinich makes him fire a grappling hook and swing. Kinich will prioritize valid Coilgrass Sigils as grapple targets, and he can use Nightsoul Transmission once every 10 seconds. When interacting with Coilgrass Sigils and other items that can interact with Yumkasaurs, Kinich's Elemental Skill will be converted to 'Yumkasaur Mimesis', which causes interactions with such items to follow rules applicable to Yumkasaurs, and which will not put Kinich's Skill on cooldown.

: Night Realm's Gift Repaid in Full - When Kinich is in the air following Canopy Hunter: Riding High's mid-air swing, he can consume 10 Phlogiston points to perform another mid-air swing. While in an area with Phlogiston Devices within Natlan, Kinich can use Nightsoul Transmission: Kinich. When the current active character is sprinting, in movement states that result from specific Talents, or a certain height in the air, switching to Kinich makes him fire a grappling hook and swing. Kinich will prioritize valid Coilgrass Sigils as grapple targets, and he can use Nightsoul Transmission once every 10 seconds. When interacting with Coilgrass Sigils and other items that can interact with Yumkasaurs, Kinich's Elemental Skill will be converted to 'Yumkasaur Mimesis', which causes interactions with such items to follow rules applicable to Yumkasaurs, and which will not put Kinich's Skill on cooldown. Passive two : The Price of Desolation - When in Nightsoul's Blessing, opponents hit by Kinich's Elemental Skill damage will enter the Desolation state, and when affected by Burning or Burgeon reaction damage, they will restore seven Nightsoul points to him. Nightsoul points can be gained this way once every 0.8 seconds. The Desolation state will persist until this instance of Kinich's Nightsoul's Blessing ends.

: The Price of Desolation - When in Nightsoul's Blessing, opponents hit by Kinich's Elemental Skill damage will enter the Desolation state, and when affected by Burning or Burgeon reaction damage, they will restore seven Nightsoul points to him. Nightsoul points can be gained this way once every 0.8 seconds. The Desolation state will persist until this instance of Kinich's Nightsoul's Blessing ends. Bonus passive: Flame Spirit Pact - When a nearby party member triggers a Nightsoul Burst, Kinich will gain one stack of Hunter's Experience that lasts 15 seconds, with a maximum of two stacks. When Kinich uses his Skill's Scalespiker Cannon, all stacks will be consumed, with each stack increasing the damage dealt by this Cannon shot by 320% of Kinich's attack.

Kinich Normal Attack - Nightsun Style

Kinich performs up to three rapid strikes if tapping the normal attack button, but after using his Elemental Skill's mid-air swing attack, he can perform a mid-air normal attack before landing. Holding the attack button down instead makes Kinich consume stamina to spin and throw his claymore forward to attack opponents.

As with most plunging attacks, Kinich strikes the ground below dealing AOE (Area of Effect) damage upon impact, and damaging any enemies caught on his path to the ground.

Kinich Elemental Skill - Canopy Hunter Riding High

Kinich uses his big-game hunting skills to either move swiftly, or attack his opponent. When no opponents are nearby, using his Skill fires a grappling hook forward so he can swing in mid-air, with this Skill's cooldown decreasing by 60%. When an opponent is present, Kinich instead fires the hook at the target opponent and enters Nightsoul's Blessing at zero Nightsoul points. The Skill button can also be held to aim the grappling hook.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Kinich's Nightsoul's Blessing lasts 10 seconds and generates two Nightsoul points every second. In this state, Kinich will hook onto a nearby opponent and perform a variable attack:

Using a normal attack will perform a loop shot around the grapple target based on current movement direction, dealing Dendro damage with the Nightsoul attribute and generating three Nightsoul points. Kinich's Mid-air swing normal attack is considered Elemental Skill damage in this state.

When his Nightsoul points are at max, Kinich can use the Scalespiker Cannon Elemental Skill to consume all Nightsoul points and deal Dendro damage with the Nightsoul attribute. When Scalespiker Cannon is held, Kinich can take aim at his target, and after firing the Cannon, Kinich will try to grapple to its target.

While in Nightsoul's Blessing, Kinich will generate a Dead Zone beside an opponent he has grappled to or fired the Cannon at. When he enters this Zone, it will be canceled, and Kinich will gain four Nightsoul points.If the grapple connection should snap due to exceeded distance or some other reason, using a normal attack will establish a new connection with a nearby opponent before performing a loop shot.

Kinich Elemental Burst - Hail to the Almighty Dragonlord

Kinich unleashes the power of Ajaw, dealing AOE Dendro damage. Ajaw will unleash his dragon-breath at intervals, also dealing AOE Dendro damage, and if Kinich is in his Nightsoul's Blessing state when this is used, this Blessing's duration is extended by two seconds.

Kinich Talent materials

Denial and Judgment. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Kinich, you will have to level his skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, for Kinich, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Fang and Kindling materials to fully upgrade his capabilities.

As Kinich has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of his abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Kinich Talent materials you need to improve one of his abilities:

Kinich Talent level Kinich Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Kindling, x6 Juvenile Fang 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Kindling, x3 Seasoned Fang 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Kindling, x4 Seasoned Fang 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Kindling, x6 Seasoned Fang 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Kindling, x9 Seasoned Fang 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Kindling, x4 Tyrant’s Fang, x1 Denial and Judgment 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Kindling, x6 Tyrant’s Fang, x1 Denial and Judgment 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Kindling, x9 Tyrant’s Fang, x2 Denial and Judgment 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Kindling, x12 Tyrant’s Fang, x2 Denial and Judgment, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Kinich's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Kindling

x6 Juvenile Fang

x6 Denial and Judgment

x21 Guide to Kindling

x22 Seasoned Fang

x31 Tyrant’s Fang

x38 Philosophies of Kindling

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Kinich's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Kindling

x18 Juvenile Fang

x18 Denial and Judgment

x63 Guide to Kindling

x66 Seasoned Fang

x93 Tyrant’s Fang

x114 Philosophies of Kindling

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Kinich's official release.

Kinich Ascension materials

Saurian Claw Succulent. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Kinich Ascension materials to upgrade his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same honeyhunterworld beta leaks, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Saurian Claw Succulent and Transoceanic materials for Kinich to fully upgrade his capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Kinich to his highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Kinich Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade him for each Ascension level:

Kinich Ascension level Kinich Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver, x3 Saurian Claw Succulent, x3 Juvenile Fang 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Nagadus Emerald Fragment, x2 Overripe Flamegranate, x10 Saurian Claw Succulent, x15 Juvenile Fang 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Nagadus Emerald Fragment, x4 Overripe Flamegranate, x20 Saurian Claw Succulent, x12 Seasoned Fang 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Nagadus Emerald Chunk, x8 Overripe Flamegranate, x30 Saurian Claw Succulent, x18 Seasoned Fang 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Nagadus Emerald Chunk, x12 Overripe Flamegranate, x45 Saurian Claw Succulent, x12 Tyrant’s Fang 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone, x20 Overripe Flamegranate, x60 Saurian Claw Succulent, x24 Tyrant’s Fang 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Kinich in Genshin Impact:

x1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver

x6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

x9 Nagadus Emerald Fragment

x9 Nagadus Emerald Chunk

x18 Juvenile Fang

x30 Seasoned Fang

x36 Tyrant’s Fang

x46 Overripe Flamegranate

x168 Saurian Claw Succulent

420,000 Mora

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Kinich's materials could change upon his official release.

Kinich Constellations

By getting duplicates of Kinich from wishing on his Banner, you will receive his Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing this leaked beta information, here are all of Kinich's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Parrot's Beak (C1) : After Kinich lands from his Canopy Hunter: Riding High's mid-air swing, his movement speed will increase by 20% for five seconds. Additionally, Scalespiker Cannon's Crit Damage is increased by 90%.

: After Kinich lands from his Canopy Hunter: Riding High's mid-air swing, his movement speed will increase by 20% for five seconds. Additionally, Scalespiker Cannon's Crit Damage is increased by 90%. Tiger Beetle's Palm (C2) : When Kinich's Elemental Skill hits opponents, it will decrease their Dendro Resistance by 30% for six seconds. Additionally, the first Scalespiker Cannon Kinich fires after entering his Nightsoul's Blessing state has increased AOE, and its damage increases by 100%.

: When Kinich's Elemental Skill hits opponents, it will decrease their Dendro Resistance by 30% for six seconds. Additionally, the first Scalespiker Cannon Kinich fires after entering his Nightsoul's Blessing state has increased AOE, and its damage increases by 100%. Protosuchian's Claw (C3) : Increases the Level of Kinich's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Kinich's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Hummingbird's Feather (C4) : When in Nightsoul's Blessing, Kinich will restore five Energy after using his loop shots, or after unleashing the Scalespiker Cannon. Energy regeneration can happen this way once every 2.8 seconds.

: When in Nightsoul's Blessing, Kinich will restore five Energy after using his loop shots, or after unleashing the Scalespiker Cannon. Energy regeneration can happen this way once every 2.8 seconds. Howler Monkey's Tail (C5) : Increases the Level of Kinich's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Kinich's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Auspicious Beast's Shape (C6): After the Scalespiker Cannon hits an opponent, it will bounce once between opponents, dealing 600% of Kinich's attack as Dendro damage.

Good luck levelling up Kinich in Genshin Impact!