Genshin Impact Cyno best build, Talent, Ascension materials, Constellation, team, and weapon

Cyno is a 5-Star Electro character who was added to Genshin Impact during the 3.1 update, along with new 4-Star Candace, and the desert area of the Sumeru region.

Cyno is featured as the boosted 5-Star character in his Twilight Arbiter Banner during Phase 1 of version 3.1, but he will eventually return at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to him.

Whether you have him, or want to prepare for if you do Wish for him successfully, it’s good to know the best Cyno build in Genshin Impact, including his best Artifacts and best team. It's also handy to learn what his Constellation perks are, and what Talent materials and Ascension materials are needed to level up Cyno to his full potential.

Be sure to check out our Genshin Impact codes page to get free Primogems that can be used towards unlocking Cyno and other characters.

On this page:

Character Teaser - "Cyno: A Just Punishment" | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Cyno Talents, skills, star, element, and weapon

Cyno is a 5-Star Electro character who uses a polearm weapon, and will most likely be best used in a main DPS (damage per second) role due to the way his Electro Talents react with other elements to cause a lot of damage to single targets and additional AOE (area of effect) damage.

Here's a summary of Cyno’s abilities and stats in Genshin Impact:

Element : Electro.

: Electro. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Polearm.

: Polearm. Banner : Twilight Arbiter.

: Twilight Arbiter. Best build : Main DPS.

: Main DPS. Normal Attack : Invoker's Spear.

: Invoker's Spear. Elemental Skill : Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer.

: Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer. Elemental Burst : Sacred Rite: Wolf's Swiftness.

: Sacred Rite: Wolf's Swiftness. Passive one : Featherfall Judgement (When Cyno is in the Pactsworn Pathclearer state activated by Sacred Rite: Wolf Swiftness, he will enter the Endseer stance at intervals. If his Elemental Skill is activated while affected by this stance, he will activate the Judication effect, increasing the damage of this Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer by 35%, and firing off three Duststalker Bolt damage that is classified as Elemental Skill damage).

: Featherfall Judgement (When Cyno is in the Pactsworn Pathclearer state activated by Sacred Rite: Wolf Swiftness, he will enter the Endseer stance at intervals. If his Elemental Skill is activated while affected by this stance, he will activate the Judication effect, increasing the damage of this Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer by 35%, and firing off three Duststalker Bolt damage that is classified as Elemental Skill damage). Passive two : Authority Over the Nine Bows (Pactsworn Pathclearer's normal attack damage is increased by 125% of his Elemental Mastery, and Duststalker Bolt damage from his Featherfall Judgement passive talent is increased by 250% of his Elemental Mastery).

: Authority Over the Nine Bows (Pactsworn Pathclearer's normal attack damage is increased by 125% of his Elemental Mastery, and Duststalker Bolt damage from his Featherfall Judgement passive talent is increased by 250% of his Elemental Mastery). Expedition bonus:The Gift of Silence (Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Sumeru Expedition for 20 hours).

Cyno Normal Attack - Invoker's Spear

Cyno's polearm performs up to four consecutive strikes, with the fourth hit striking twice. He can consume stamina to perform a charged attack instead, dealing damage to enemies as he lunges forward in a straight line. Cyno's plunging attack works like others, as he falls from the air to hit the ground below him, hitting enemies in his path, then causing AOE damage upon impact.

Cyno Elemental Skill - Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer

Cyno is propelled forward in a straight line, dealing Electro damage to all enemies along this path. When the Pactsworn Pathclearer state is triggered by Cyno's Elemental Burst, he will instead unleash a Mortuary Rite that deals AOE Electro damage, and extending the duration of Pactsworn Pathclearer.

Cyno Elemental Burst - Sacred Rite: Wolf's Swiftness

Cyno calls upon a divine spirit to possess him, where he is then morphed into the Pathsworn Pathclearer. This means Cyno's normal, charged, and plunging attacks will be converted into Electro damage that cannot be overridden. His Elemental Mastery and resistance to interruption will also increase, and he gains immunity to Electrocharged damage.

His Burst lasts for a maximum of eighteen seconds, and will end if you switch Cyno to another character, taking him off the field.

Cyno using his Elemental Burst.

Genshin Impact Cyno Talent materials

Forbidden Curse Scroll.

To get the most out of using Cyno, you will have to level his skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

Thanks to the honeyhunterworld website, we have beta and datamined information on what materials Cyno is likely to need in Genshin Impact when version 3.1 releases. As this isn't official information, the following material amounts may change when Cyno is introduced.

With this in mind, for Cyno, it looks like you're going to need to farm a lot of Admonition and Scroll materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade his capabilities.

As Cyno has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of his abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Cyno Talent materials and Mora you need to improve one of his abilities:

Cyno Talent level Cyno Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Admonition, x6 Divining Scroll 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Admonition, x3 Sealed Scroll 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Admonition, x4 Sealed Scroll 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Admonition, x6 Sealed Scroll 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Admonition, x9 Sealed Scroll 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Admonition, x4 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x1 Mudra of the Malefic General 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Admonition, x6 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x1 Mudra of the Malefic General 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Admonition, x9 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x2 Mudra of the Malefic General 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Admonition, x12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x2 Mudra of the Malefic General, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Cyno's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Admonition

x6 Divining Scroll

x6 Mudra of the Malefic General

x21 Guide to Admonition

x22 Sealed Scroll

x31 Forbidden Curse Scroll

x38 Philosophies to Admonition

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Cyno's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Admonition

x18 Divining Scroll

x18 Mudra of the Malefic General

x63 Guide to Admonition

x66 Sealed Scroll

x93 Forbidden Curse Scroll

x114 Philosophies to Admonition

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is all unconfirmed information so far, so the above materials might change when Cyno is introduced to Genshin Impact after the 3.1 patch.

Genshin Impact Cyno Ascension materials

Just like Talents, you need to use Cyno Ascension materials to upgrade his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Again, thanks to the honeyhunterworld website, we have beta and datamined information on what Ascension materials Cyno is likely to need in Genshin Impact when version 3.1 releases. However, remember that this isn't confirmed, official information yet.

With this in mind, for Cyno, it looks like you're going to need to farm a lot of Thunderclap Fruitcore and Scarab materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade his capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Cyno to his highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Cyno Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade him for each Ascension level:

Cyno Ascension level Cyno Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Vajrada Amethyst Silver, x3 Scarab, x3 Divining Scroll 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments, x2 Thunderclap Fruitcore, x10 Scarab, x15 Divining Scroll 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments, x4 Thunderclap Fruitcore, x20 Scarab, x12 Sealed Scroll 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, x8 Thunderclap Fruitcore, x30 Scarab, x18 Sealed Scroll 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, x12 Thunderclap Fruitcore, x45 Scarab, x12 Forbidden Curse Scroll 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, x20 Thunderclap Fruitcore, x60 Scarab, x24 Forbidden Curse Scroll 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Cyno in Genshin Impact:

x1 Vajrada Amethyst Silver

x6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

x9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

x9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

x18 Divining Scroll

x30 Sealed Scroll

x36 Forbidden Curse Scroll

x46 Thunderclap Fruitcore

x168 Scarab

420,000 Mora

Genshin Impact Cyno Constellation

By getting duplicates of Cyno from wishing on Banners, you will receive his Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Keeping in mind this information is from beta testing compiled by honeyhunterworld, here are all of Cyno's Constellation level upgrades in Genshin Impact:

Ordinance: Unceasing Vigil (C1) : After using Sacred Rite: Wolf's Swiftness, Cyno's normal attack speed us increased by 20% for 10 seconds. if the Judication effect of his Featherfall Judgement passive skill is triggered during Secret Rite: Chasmin Soulfarer, the duration of this increased effect will be refreshed.

: After using Sacred Rite: Wolf's Swiftness, Cyno's normal attack speed us increased by 20% for 10 seconds. if the Judication effect of his Featherfall Judgement passive skill is triggered during Secret Rite: Chasmin Soulfarer, the duration of this increased effect will be refreshed. Ceremony: Homecoming of Spirits (C2) : When Cyno's normal attacks hit opponents, his crit rate is increased by 3% and his crit damage is increased by 6% on his normal attacks for four seconds.

: When Cyno's normal attacks hit opponents, his crit rate is increased by 3% and his crit damage is increased by 6% on his normal attacks for four seconds. Precept: Lawful Enforcer (C3) : Increases the level of Sacred Rite: Wolf's Swiftness by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the level of Sacred Rite: Wolf's Swiftness by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Austerity: Forbidding Guard (C4) : When Cyno is in the Pactsworn Pathclearer state triggered by Sacred Rite: Wolf's Swiftness, if he triggers an Electrocharged, Superconduct, Overload, Quicken, Aggravate, Hyperbloom, Electro Swirl, or Electro Crystallisation reaction, he will restore three Elemental Energy to every party member except himself. This effect can occur five times within one activation of Sacred Rite: Wolf's Swiftness.

: When Cyno is in the Pactsworn Pathclearer state triggered by Sacred Rite: Wolf's Swiftness, if he triggers an Electrocharged, Superconduct, Overload, Quicken, Aggravate, Hyperbloom, Electro Swirl, or Electro Crystallisation reaction, he will restore three Elemental Energy to every party member except himself. This effect can occur five times within one activation of Sacred Rite: Wolf's Swiftness. Funerary Rite: The Passing of Starlight (C5) : Increases the level of Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer by three.

: Increases the level of Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer by three. Raiment: Just Scales (C6): After using Sacred Rite: Wolf's Swiftness or triggering the Judication effect as part of Cyno's Featherfall Judgement passive skill, he will gain four stacks of the Day of the Jackal effect. When he hits opponents with normal attacks, Cyno will then consume one stack of Day of the Jackal to fire one Duststalker Bolt. Day of the Jackal lasts for eight seconds, and has a maximum of eight stacks. The effect will end once Pactsworm Pathclearer ends. Additionally, a maximum of one Duststalker Bolt can be unleashed this way every 0.4 seconds, and you first have to unlock the Featherfall Judgement passive talent to benefit most from C6.

How to play Cyno in Genshin Impact

Cyno seems to have a very fun playstyle along with a huge DPS potential, as his kit means you should focus on activating his Elemental Burst as often as possible, then unleashing normal attacks as fast as you can while they're converted into Electro damage.

It's also crucial to activate Cyno's Elemental Skill while his Elemental Burst is active, as this means Cyno deals AOE electro damage instead of thrusting forward in a straight line, and more importantly, will extend the duration of his Elemental Burst.

Make sure you're using Cyno's Elemental Burst as often as possible.

Cyno's DPS potential is unleashed to its full potential if you pair him with the right characters to form Elemental Reactions, particularly if you have a Dendro support on your team. Apply Dendro, Hydro, or create Swirls to get the absolute most DPS output from Cyno, as long as you build him correctly.

Best Cyno team comp in Genshin Impact

As only a small amount of beta testers have got to experiment with building a team around Cyno, we only really have theories to work off of when trying to figure out Cyno's best team comp. However, these theories are pretty solid, as they all go off logic from how you build around all DPS mains anyway, and in particular with Cyno, how you build around an Electro DPS main.

The best team for Cyno depends on what weapon and Artifacts you have equipped, as Cyno has Energy Recharge, crit rate, and Elemental Mastery needs. With that in mind, you'll most likely need an Electro 'battery' on your team. A 'battery' is a team member of the same element who will provide particles when using their Talents, which you can then switch to Cyno quickly in order to absorb. This helps recharge his Elemental Burst.

Fischl, Dendro Traveler, and Kokomi seems like one of the best Cyno teams in Genshin Impact.

For this role, we recommend Fischl on a team with Cyno, as she can also provide fantastic sub DPS support as well. Kuki Shinobu or Dori can replace Fischl if you'd like an Electro healer instead, in which case we highly recommend putting a good sub DPS Hydro support on your team to make up for that loss with Fischl.

We also recommend having a Dendro support on your team to produce Quicken, Aggravate, and Spread elemental reactions. At first glance, you would think Collei is a good fit for this, but the Dendro Traveler has actually turned out to be the best at setting up and producing these Dendro reactions.

As with a lot of team comps in Genshin Impact, your last slot depends on what you personally need out of your Cyno team. If it's a healer you're after, then we recommend Kokomi if you have her, as she can help set up Bloom and Hyperbloom reactions as well as providing health for your team. In fact, any good sub DPS hydro character like Xingqiu or Yelan can assist with these reactions too, just without the good healing Kokomi provides. Zhongli is always a good pick if you're in need of shields, as is Kazuha for enhancing your elemental reactions with his Anemo Burst.

Best Cyno Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Once again, Cyno's best Artifacts will depend on what team comp you have, and what weapon you have equipped. As he requires a lot of Energy to activate his Elemental Burst as often as possible, we recommend The Exile four-piece for Cyno's Energy needs - but only if you can't get energy from a good team or weapon choice!

To increase Cyno's DPS output if you already have his energy needs covered with Fischl on your team, or a good weapon, then you should equip the Gilded Dreams set if you can. The two-piece will increase his Elemental Mastery by 80, and the four-piece will up his attack by 14% for every party member of the same element, and increase his Elemental Mastery by 50 for every party member of a different Element. Combined with the best team comp mentioned above, and this Artifact set should make for some very high damage potential from Cyno!

Gilded Dreams seems like it will be Cyno's best Artifact set.

If you don't have Gilded dreams yet, then the four-piece Thundering Fury is a very good replacement. Its two-piece provides Cyno with a 15% Electro damage bonus, and the four-piece increases damage from Overload, Superconduct and Hyperbloom reactions by 40%. The damage bonus from Aggravate is also increased by 20% when Quicken or the previously mentioned reactions are activated. As another bonus, your Elemental Skill has one second decreased cooldown.

Best Cyno weapon in Genshin Impact

Staff of the Scarlet Sands.

Even without a lot of information from beta testers about Cyno, as it's his signature, the 5-Star Staff of the Scarlet Sands polearm is Cyno's best weapon in Genshin Impact. Signature weapons are basically custom built for characters, as is the case with the Staff of Scarlet Sands and Cyno.

According to the unofficial Genshin stats site projectamber, it goes up to a 44.1% crit rate at refinement rank 90. Regardless of rank, the Staff of Scarlet Sands will also provide Cyno 52% of his Elemental Mastery as bonus attack. When his Elemental Skill hits opponents, Cyno will gain 28% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus attack for ten seconds, with a maximum of three stacks. That's a main DPS weapon if ever we saw one!

If you don't want to spend your Fate on Wishing on character and weapon Banners, however, then you can repurpose a lot of other 5-Star polearms instead, most notably the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear or the Skyward Spine.

As for 4-Star weapon options, the Blackcliff Pole and Deathmatch seem to be great options for Cyno, matching, and sometimes surprising 5-Star polearms. Although, we wouldn't recommend the Blackcliff Pole for single-target enemy encounters, as its perk works off defeating lots of opponents to increase attack.

Genshin Impact 3.0 is here! To help with your journey through Sumeru, check out our articles on Dendroculus locations, Sumeru Reputation, Tree of Dreams, Sumeru craftable weapons, how to unlock the Universal Fungus Domain, and where to find Nilotpala Lotus. For time-limited events, you'll have to be the right Adventure Rank to get a free Collei, and a mini seelie from Lost Riches. You can also spend Primogems on Ganyu, Kokomi, and Dori - and as always, you can visit our tier list to see how where your characters rank, learn how Pity and 50/50 works when Wishing with Fate, and see what the next and current Banners are. If you want to relax, however, why not try fishing at one of the many fishing spot locations? Remember to check back regularly for all the latest Genshin Impact codes and updates to the trophy list.

Best Cyno build in Genshin Impact

With a reminder that this might change when Cyno is finally released in version 3.1, if you want to take advantage of his potentially huge main DPS capabilities, we have compiled what we think is currently the best Cyno build in Genshin Impact:

Cyno Best Weapon : 5-Star Staff of the Scarlet Sands.

: 5-Star Staff of the Scarlet Sands. Cyno Best Artifacts : 4-piece Gilded Dreams.

: 4-piece Gilded Dreams. Cyno Best team comp: Fischl, Dendro Traveler, Kokomi.

Although it can take a long time to farm for Cyno's materials to raise his stats, the time spent seems like it be worth it. As long as you build him right, it looks like Cyno could be one of the best main DPS characters in Genshin Impact, and certainly one of the best Electro main DPS characters.

Good luck levelling up Cyno in Genshin Impact!