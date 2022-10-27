Genshin Impact Nahida best build, Talent, Ascension materials, Constellation, team, and weapon

Nahida is a 5-Star Dendro character who will be added to Genshin Impact during Phase 1 of the 3.2 update.

Nahida is featured as the boosted 5-Star character in her The Moongrass' Enlightenment Banner in version 3.2, but she will eventually return at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

Whether you have her, or want to prepare for if you do Wish for her successfully, it’s good to know the best Nahida build in Genshin Impact, including her best Artifacts and best team. It's also handy to learn what her Constellation perks are, and what Talent materials and Ascension materials are needed to level up Nahida to her full potential.

Character Teaser - "Nahida: Happy Birthday" | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Nahida Talents, skills, star, element, and weapon

Nahida is a 5-Star Dendro character who uses a catalyst, and is best used in either a sub DPS (Damage Per Second), main DPS, or hybrid of both, depending on how you want to play her, and who is in your team.

Here's a summary of Nahida’s abilities and stats in Genshin Impact:

Element : Dendro.

: Dendro. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Catalyst.

: Catalyst. Banner : The Moongrass' Enlightenment.

: The Moongrass' Enlightenment. Best build : Hybrid main and sub DPS.

: Hybrid main and sub DPS. Normal Attack : Akara.

: Akara. Elemental Skill : All Schemes to Know.

: All Schemes to Know. Elemental Burst : Illusory Heart.

: Illusory Heart. Passive one : Compassion Illuminated (The Shrine of Maya during Nahida's Elemental Burst increases the active character on the field's Elemental Mastery by 25% of the party member with the highest Elemental Mastery stat, with a maximum of 250 Elemental Mastery gained).

: Compassion Illuminated (The Shrine of Maya during Nahida's Elemental Burst increases the active character on the field's Elemental Mastery by 25% of the party member with the highest Elemental Mastery stat, with a maximum of 250 Elemental Mastery gained). Passive two : Awakening Elucidated (Each point of Elemental Mastery over 200 will grant Nahida a 0.1% damage bonus and 0.03% critical rate bonus to the Tri-Karma Purification effect from her Elemental Skill, with a maximum of 80% damage and 24% crit rate gained).

: Awakening Elucidated (Each point of Elemental Mastery over 200 will grant Nahida a 0.1% damage bonus and 0.03% critical rate bonus to the Tri-Karma Purification effect from her Elemental Skill, with a maximum of 80% damage and 24% crit rate gained). Exploration bonus: On All Things Meditated (Nahida can use her Elemental Skill to pick up harvestable materials within a fixed AOE. It can also be used to interact with NPCs in a special way).

Nahida Normal Attack - Akara

Nahida uses her catalyst to perform up to four attacks that deal Dendro damage. Charging the attack consumes stamina instead to deal AOE (Area of Effect) Dendro damage to opponents in front of her. As with most plunging attacks, Nahida slams to the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents on her way down, and dealing AOE Dendro damage upon impact.

Nahida Elemental Skill - All Schemes to Know

Tapping the Elemental Skill button produces karmic bonds of wood, dealing AOE Dendro damage and marking up to eight opponents with the Seeds of Skandha.

Holding the Elemental Skill button will instead activate an aiming mode, increasing Nahida's resistance to interruption, and allowing you to select eight opponents within a certain area of the camera. When released after aiming, Dendro Damage is applied to the marked opponents, and also marks them with the Seed of Skandha. This aiming mode can last up to five seconds.

When marked with the Seed of Skandha, opponents are linked if close enough to each other. Linked opponents take damage through the Tri-Karma Purification effect when one is hit with an Elemental Reaction, or takes damage from a Dendro Core - this includes Burgeon and Hyperbloom.

Tri-Karma Purification deals Dendro damage based on Nahida's Attack and Elemental Mastery stats. You can only trigger one Tri-Karma Purification within a short period of time, and cannot stack the Tri-Karma Purification effect on multiple groups of enemies.

Nahida Elemental Burst - Illusory Heart

Creates a massive AOE Shrine of Maya effect, with the following modifiers gained when inside the shrine based on what elemental types your party are, with the differing effects stacking:

Pyro - Damage dealt by Tri-Karma Purification is increased dependant on Nahida's character level

- Damage dealt by Tri-Karma Purification is increased dependant on Nahida's character level Electro - The interval between each Tri-Karma Purification is decreased dependant on Nahida's character level

- The interval between each Tri-Karma Purification is decreased dependant on Nahida's character level Hydro - The Shrine of Maya's duration is increased dependant on Nahida's character level

With two teammates of the same element in your party, the above effects are increased even further - again, based on Nahida's character level.

The Shrine of Maya is still active even when Nahida isn't on the field.

Genshin Impact Nahida Talent materials

Crystalline Cyst Dust.

To get the most out of using Nahida, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld for sourcing this information, it looks like for Nahida you'll need to farm a lot of Ingenuity and Crystalline Cyst Dust materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Nahida has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Please note that one material is not currently known, but as it's the material that usually consists of something like Tears of the Calamitous God or The Meaning of Aeons, it's likely to be sourced from the new boss, Scaramouche.

Keeping in mind this might change when she's officially released, here's what Nahida Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Nahida Talent level Nahida Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Ingenuity, x6 Fungal Spores 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Ingenuity, x3 Luminescent Pollen 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Ingenuity, x4 Luminescent Pollen 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Ingenuity, x6 Luminescent Pollen 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Ingenuity, x9 Luminescent Pollen 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Ingenuity, x4 Crystalline Cyst Dust, x1 Unknown material 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Ingenuity, x6 Crystalline Cyst Dust, x1 Unknown material 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Ingenuity, x9 Crystalline Cyst Dust, x2 Unknown material 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Ingenuity, x12 Crystalline Cyst Dust, x2 Unknown material, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Nahida's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Ingenuity

x6 Fungal Spores

x6 Unknown material

x21 Guide to Ingenuity

x22 Luminescent Pollen

x31 Crystalline Cyst Dust

x38 Philosophies to Ingenuity

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Nahida's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Ingenuity

x18 Fungal Spores

x18 Unknown material

x63 Guide to Ingenuity

x66 Luminescent Pollen

x93 Crystalline Cyst Dust

x114 Philosophies to Ingenuity

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is based on beta information and leaks, so Nahida’s materials could change when she is officially released.

Genshin Impact Nahida Ascension materials

Kalpalata Lotus.

Just like Talents, you need to use Nahida Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Again, thanks to information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Kalpalata Lotus and Quelled Creeper materials for Nahida (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Quelled Creeper is a new material, and according to honeyhunterworld will drop from the new Dendro Hypostasis when it releases in version 3.2.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Nahida to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Nahida Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Nahida Ascension level Nahida Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver, x3 Kalpalata Lotus, x3 Fungal Spores 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Nagadus Emerald Fragment, x2 Quelled Creeper, x10 Kalpalata Lotus, x15 Fungal Spores 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Nagadus Emerald Fragment, x4 Quelled Creeper, x20 Kalpalata Lotus, x12 Luminescent Pollen 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Nagadus Emerald Chunk, x8 Quelled Creeper, x30 Kalpalata Lotus, x18 Luminescent Pollen 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Nagadus Emerald Chunk, x12 Quelled Creeper, x45 Kalpalata Lotus, x12 Crystalline Cyst Dust 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone, x20 Quelled Creeper, x60 Kalpalata Lotus, x24 Crystalline Cyst Dust 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Nahida in Genshin Impact:

x1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver

x6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

x9 Nagadus Emerald Fragment

x9 Nagadus Emerald Chunk

x18 Fungal Spores

x30 Luminescent Pollen

x36 Crystalline Cyst Dust

x46 Quelled Creeper

x168 Kalpalata Lotus

420,000 Mora

Genshin Impact Nahida Constellation

By getting duplicates of Nahida from wishing on Banners, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Although still very effective at C0, if your pulling for Nahida multiple times, it looks like she has some really good Constellation perks, even if stopping at C1 or C2.

Here are all of Nahida's Constellation level upgrades in Genshin Impact:

The Seed of Stored Knowledge (C1) : When the Shrine of Maya is unleashed and the Elemental Types of the party members are being tabulated, the count will add one to the number of Pyro, Electro, and Hydro characters respectively.

: When the Shrine of Maya is unleashed and the Elemental Types of the party members are being tabulated, the count will add one to the number of Pyro, Electro, and Hydro characters respectively. The Root of All Fullness (C2) : Opponents that are marked by Seeds of Skandha applied by Nahida herself will be affected by Burning, Bloom, Hyperbloom and Burgeon scoring critical hits, with crit rate and crit damage fixed at 20% and 100% respectively. Additionally, within eight seconds of being affected by Quicken, Aggravate, or Spread, enemies' defence is decreased by 30%.

: Opponents that are marked by Seeds of Skandha applied by Nahida herself will be affected by Burning, Bloom, Hyperbloom and Burgeon scoring critical hits, with crit rate and crit damage fixed at 20% and 100% respectively. Additionally, within eight seconds of being affected by Quicken, Aggravate, or Spread, enemies' defence is decreased by 30%. The Shoot of Conscious Attainment (C3) : Increases the level of Nahida's Elemental Skill, All Schemes to Know, by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the level of Nahida's Elemental Skill, All Schemes to Know, by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. The Stem of Manifest Inference (C4) : When nearby opponents are affected by All Schemes to Know's Seeds of Skandha, Nahida's Elemental Mastery will be increased dependant on how many enemies are affected by the seeds. One will raise Elemental Mastery by 100, two by 120, three by 140, and four or over by 160.

: When nearby opponents are affected by All Schemes to Know's Seeds of Skandha, Nahida's Elemental Mastery will be increased dependant on how many enemies are affected by the seeds. One will raise Elemental Mastery by 100, two by 120, three by 140, and four or over by 160. The Leaves of Enlightening Speech (C5) : Increases the level of Illusory Heart by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the level of Illusory Heart by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. The Fruit of Reason's Culmination (C6): When Nahida hits an opponent affected by All Schemes to Know's Seeds of Skandha with normal or charged attacks after activating Illusory Heart, she will use Tri-Karma Purification - Karmic Oblivion on this enemy and all connected enemies, dealing Dendro damage based on 200% of Nahida's Attack and 400% of her Elemental Mastery. This damage is considered Elemental Skill damage, and can be triggered once every 0.2 seconds. The effect can last up to ten seconds, but will be removed after Nahida has used six instances of Tri-Karma Purification - Karmic Oblivion.

How to play Nahida in Genshin Impact

Based on beta information, Nahida seems like she is going to be an incredibly powerful character who can perform well in a main DPS, sub DPS, or a hybrid of both, depending on what team you want to use her in. Due to this, her playstyle is heavily dependent on what other characters you have in your party.

It seems like her whole kit is pushing players towards pairing Nahida with either Nilou or Cyno, but her playstyle with these two Sumeru characters won't apply to most other Nahida teams. If you are using Nahida with Nilou or Cyno, then we highly recommend checking out out our Nilou build and Cyno build guides to see exactly how to use Nahida's Dendro abilities in these teams, and who else should be in your party.

Generally speaking though, when playing Nahida, you'll want to pair her with at least one Pyro, Electro, or Hydro character, use her Elemental Burst, then hold down her Elemental Skill and mark as many opponents as possible. Lastly, you should use another character to apply an Elemental Reaction with Dendro to one opponent, which will damage all enemies linked with the Seed of Skandha gained from previously marking with Nahida's Elemental Skill.

As Burgeon and Hyperbloom reactions count, it would be ideal to already have a Pyro or Hydro Element applied to an enemy before using Nahida's Elemental Skill in this rotation, for maximum DPS potential.

Best Nahida team comp in Genshin Impact

A Nilou Team or Cyno team will most likely be the best team comp to pair with Nahida. For full details on why, you can check out our Nilou and Cyno build pages, but generally speaking, it's due to the way Nahida can set up devesating Bloom and Quicken Elemental Reactions, respectively.

In a Nilou team, you'll want a Hydro healer, ideally Kokomi, and either another Hydro support like Yelan or Xingqiu, or another Dendro support like the Dendro Traveler or Collei. You can only have Hydro and Dendro characters on good Nilou teams, which can limit some of Nahida's abilities.

If you have Nilou or Cyno, it's best to include Nahida in your team.

In a Cyno team, you'll want an Electro 'battery' who can provide Cyno with Energy Particles towards Elemental Burst recharge, while providing Nahida with a decreased downtime for her Tri-Karma Purification ability. Fischl is the ideal choice for this role, but Kuki Shinobu and Dori can replace her if needed. Kokomi is best to choose for the last team slot due to her benefits to both Cyno and Nahida, but Xingqiu, Yelan, Kazuha, and Zhongli are good options too.

If you don't have Cyno or Nilou, you can build around other Hydro and Electro DPS characters for Dendro reactions, like Yelan, Mona, Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, Keqing, or even Beidou.

Best Nahida Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Part of the Deepwood Memories Set.

To take advantage of Nahida's Dendro damage, you should have someone on your team with the four-piece Deepwood Memories. Ideally, this should be on a Dendro character like Nahida to boost their personal damage, but any party member can equip Deepwood Memories to help decrease enemies' Dendro resistance and raise your party's DPS potential.

If you're not putting the Deepwood Memories set on Nahida, then we recommend the four-piece Gilded Dreams Artifact set for +80% Elemental Mastery with the two-piece, and a buff based on the Elemental Type of the other party members with the full four-piece equipped. With the full set, within eight seconds of triggering an Elemental Reaction, Nahida's attack is increased by 14% for each Dendro character in the party, and Elemental Mastery is increased by 50 for every member who isn't Dendro. Even better, this buff is still applied when Nahida is not the active character.

Lastly, for all Artifacts, you should prioritise Elemental Mastery or Crit Rate with your main and sub-stats, with Elemental Mastery taking priority.

Best Nahida weapon in Genshin Impact

The 5-Star A Thousand Floating Dreams catalyst.

As with most signatures, the 5-Star A Thousand Floating Dreams catalyst is Nahida's best weapon in Genshin Impact. Signature weapons are basically custom built for characters, as is the case with this one.

According to information sourced form projectamber, equipping the A Thousand Floating Dreams catalyst means having other Dendro party members increases Nahida's Elemental Mastery by 32 for each one. If not Dendro, they will increase Nahida's damage bonus by 10%. Each of these bonuses can stack three times. Additionally, all party members other than Nahida will have their Elemental Mastery increased by 40.

If you don't want to spend your Fate on Wishing on character and weapon Banners, however, then you can repurpose other 5-Star catalysts instead, most notably the Wandering Evenstar for its Elemental Mastery increase.

As for 4-Star weapon options, the Sacrificial Fragments and Mappa Mare seem to be great options for enhancing Nahida's abilities passively, with Sacrificial Fragments having a chance to automatically end the cooldown of Nahida's Elemental Skill.

Best Nahida build in Genshin Impact

If you want to take advantage of her hybrid sub and main DPS capabilities, we have compiled what we think is currently the best Nahida build in Genshin Impact:

Nahida Best Weapon : 5-Star A Thousand Floating Dreams catalyst.

: 5-Star A Thousand Floating Dreams catalyst. Nahida Best Artifacts : 4-Piece Deepowood Memories or Gilded Dreams.

: 4-Piece Deepowood Memories or Gilded Dreams. Nahida Best team comp: Cyno, Dendro Traveler, Kokomi.

It can take a lot of time to farm for the materials needed to get Nahida to her full potential, but with great main and sub DPS abilities, she sounds like she could be worth it in the long run, especially if pairing her with with either Nilou or Cyno, as well as other great Hydro and Electro characters.

Good luck levelling up Nahida in Genshin Impact!