Genshin Impact 3.6 release date, 3.6 Banner and event details

The Genshin Impact 3.6 release date, along with the 3.6 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled A Parade of Providence.

As always, there are two Banner phases and new time-limited events in the latest update, with the Genshin Impact 3.6 Banners featuring two new characters and three 5-Star reruns.

Below, you can find out the 3.6 release date, who the new and returning characters are, and what the 3.6 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Be sure to also check out our Genshin Impact codes and Prime Gaming pages to get free Primogems that can be used towards unlocking new characters and weapons.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Version 3.6 "A Parade of Providence" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.6 release date

Genshin Impact 3.6 will release on Wednesday, 12th April. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, with 3.6 releasing approximately five hours after server downtime starting at 4am (BST), so will be available from 9am (BST).

For other time zones, the Genshin Impact 3.6 release date and time is:

UK : Wednesday, 12th April, 4am (BST)

: Wednesday, 12th April, 4am (BST) Europe : Wednesday, 12th April, 5am (CEST)

: Wednesday, 12th April, 5am (CEST) East Coast US : Tuesday, 11th April, 11pm (EDT)

: Tuesday, 11th April, 11pm (EDT) Central US : Tuesday, 11th April, 10pm (CDT)

: Tuesday, 11th April, 10pm (CDT) West Coast US :Tuesday, 11th April, 8pm (PDT)

:Tuesday, 11th April, 8pm (PDT) Australia : Wednesday, 12th April, 1pm (AEST)

: Wednesday, 12th April, 1pm (AEST) Japan: Wednesday, 12th April, 12pm (JST)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down, you might be able to play the 3.6 patch a little before or after the times above - although previous update estimates have been fairly accurate.

Version 3.6 is coming soon! Redeem those new codes and Prime Gaming rewards for Primogems if you want Nahida or Nilou - and check them out on our tier list. You'll need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for them and future Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. We've also got tips and tricks for beginners, Dendroculus locations, fishing locations, and TCG card locations. For help building characters, here's locations for Kalpalata Lotus, and Padisarah.

Genshin Impact 3.6 Banners

There are two new playable characters making their debut in the 3.6 update: Baizhu and Kaveh, but they aren't available until Phase 2.

Phase 1 of the 3.6 Banner schedule begins with returning Dendro 5-Star Nahida featured in her The Moongrass' Enlightenment Banner, and returning Hydro 5-Star Nilou featured in her Twirling Lotus Banner.

As usual, the 3.6 Phase 1 Banners will run alongside each other, and will be available from Wednesday, 12th April, until an expected end date of Wednesday, 3rd May.

In Phase 2 of the 3.6 Banner schedule we have new Dendro 5-Star Baizhu's Immaculate Pulse Banner and returning Cryo 5-Star Ganyu's Adrift in the Harbor Banner. Additionally, new Dendro 4-Star Kaveh will be one of the boosted 4-Stars in both Baizhu and Ganyu's Banners.

These Phase 2 Banners are expected to run until Tuesday, 23rd May.

In summary, all of the new and returning 5-Star and new 4-Star characters you can Wish on during 3.6 are:

Nahida (The Moongrass' Enlightenment Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Dendro character who uses a catalyst.

: Returning 5-Star Dendro character who uses a catalyst. Nilou (Twirling Lotus Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Hydro character who uses a sword.

: Returning 5-Star Hydro character who uses a sword. Baizhu (Immaculate Pulse Banner - Phase 2) : New 5-Star Dendro character who uses a catalyst.

: New 5-Star Dendro character who uses a catalyst. Ganyu (Adrift in the Harbor Banner - Phase 2) : Returning 5-Star Cryo archer.

: Returning 5-Star Cryo archer. Kaveh (Immaculate Pulse and Adrift in the Harbor Banners - Phase 2): New 4-Star Dendro character who uses a claymore.

To keep up to date with who to other boosted 4-Star characters and weapons will be, and all other Banner changes, check out our next and current Banners page!

As for weapons, there's one new one coming in the Epitome Invocation Banner in Phase 2, the 5-Star catalyst, Jadefall's Splendor, Baizhu's signature weapon.

As a reminder, all the Phase 1 Banners will be available from Wednesday, 12th March, then should be switched out for the Phase 2 Banners starting on Wednesday, 3rd May. Phase 2 is then scheduled to end on Tuesday, 23rd May, when the time will come the day after to prepare for a new update with a new set of Banners in version 3.7.

Genshin Impact 3.6 events

The Genshin Impact 3.6 update includes:

Story Quests for Nahida and Baizhu

Layla Hangout event

New Sumeru area to explore

Two new bosses

Two new Hillichurl enemies

Two new Artifact sets

In addition to this permanent content, we're getting an Overflowing Mastery event and four limited-time events during the 3.6 update to Genshin Impact.

Here's everything we know so far about every time-limited event in Genshin Impact 3.6:

Genshin Impact Akademiya Extravaganza event (A Parade of Providence)

Akademiya Extravaganza will be the main event running throughout version 3.6, comprising of seven mini-events, and an additional competition as part of this debut Sumeru festival.

Akademiya Extravaganza is split into two parts: the Wisdom Gala and the Interdarshan championship.

In the Wisdom Gala, Darshans Cyno, Kaveh, Faruzan, Tighnari, Layla, and another mystery character each have their own mini-games prepared, to show off the style of each of their schools.

Each mini-game will be different. For example, Layla's asks you to solve astral puzzles, Kaveh's involves constructing paths in a certain number of moves, and Cyno's is more of a traditional combat challenge.

An example of Astral puzzles on the left, and constructing paths on the right.

As for the Interdarshan Championship, it involves each Darshan selecting a single member to represent their school in a large competition. That's all the information we were given about this, so it's likely to contain the story content of Akademiya Extravaganza.

All the rewards you can earn from the Akademiya Extravaganza event include:

A free 4-Star Faruzan character

Primogems

Mora

Crown of Insight

Character Ascension Materials

Character EXP Materials

Talent level up materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Genshin Impact Fulminating Sandstorm event

We stick to Sumeru for this traditional combat event. It involves travelling to the desert on behalf of the scholars to deal with the Wenut, including helping with charging up the ‘Wenutslayer Canon’. It looks like there will be some buffs applied to the combat encounters as well.

The rewards you can earn from the Fulminating Sandstorm event include:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Weapon Ascension Materials

Character EXP Materials

Genshin Impact Brewing Developments event

For Brewing Developments, you have to complete three consecutive combat rounds. However, during each round, the system will randomly activate one or more of four possible buffs at set intervals of time. This ensures that each round is at least slightly different.

The rewards you can earn from the Brewing Developments event include:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Talent Level-Up Materials

Character EXP Materials

Genshin Impact Recollector's Path event

After helping Sorush restore its power in the new area of Sumeru, the small Recollector's Path event will be available to help continue Sorush's training.

You have to take control of the flying Sorush to get rid of enemies, conduct speed training, and solve puzzles.

The rewards you can earn from the Recollector's Path event include:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Character EXP Materials

Weapon Ascension Materials

Hope you have fun during version 3.6!