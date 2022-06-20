Genshin Impact best Kuki Shinobu build, Ascension materials, Talent, skills, Constellation, weapon

Kuki Shinobu is one of two new characters introduced as part of the 2.7 update to Genshin Impact.

The Arataki Gang deputy leader is included in the Oni's Royale Banner, with Arataki Itto as its featured 5-Star character. You can currently spend Intertwined Fate on Wishes to try and get Kuki Shinobu in this Banner only.

Whether you have her, or want to prepare for if you do Wish for her successfully, it’s good to know the best Kuki Shinobu build in Genshin Impact, and what Talent, Ascension materials, and Constellations are needed to level up Kuki Shinobu to her full potential.

Genshin Impact character demo - Kuki Shinobu: Jack of All Trades.

Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu Talents, skills, rarity, element, and weapon

Kuki Shinobu is a 4-Star Electro sword user best used in a support role while providing sub DPS Electro damage. She is the first Electro character in Genshin Impact to have a focus on healing.

Here's a summary of Kuki Shinobu’s abilities and stats in Genshin Impact:

Element : Electro

: Electro Rarity : 4-Star

: 4-Star Weapon : Sword

: Sword Banner : Oni's Royale

: Oni's Royale Best build : Healer and sub DPS

: Healer and sub DPS Normal Attack : Shinobu's Shadowsword

: Shinobu's Shadowsword Elemental Skill : Sanctifying Ring

: Sanctifying Ring Elemental Burst : Gyoei Narukami Kariyama Rite

: Gyoei Narukami Kariyama Rite Passive one : Heart's Repose (Sanctifying Ring's abilities will be boosted based on Shinobu's Elemental Mastery, healing amount will be increased by 75% of Elemental Mastery while damage dealt is increased by 25% of Elemental Mastery)

: Heart's Repose (Sanctifying Ring's abilities will be boosted based on Shinobu's Elemental Mastery, healing amount will be increased by 75% of Elemental Mastery while damage dealt is increased by 25% of Elemental Mastery) Passive two : Breaking Free (When Kuki Shinobu's HP is below 50%, her Healing Bonus is increased by 15%)

: Breaking Free (When Kuki Shinobu's HP is below 50%, her Healing Bonus is increased by 15%) Expedition bonus: Protracted Prayers (gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on an Inazuma Expedition for 20 hours)

Kuki Shinobu Normal Attack: Shinobu's Shadowsword

Kuki Shinobu can perform up to four rapid strikes for her normal attack, with the third hit launching knives toward the surrounding enemies. Her charged attack is similar to many other sword users, allowing her to consume stamina to perform two rapid sword strikes.

Kuki Shinobu Elemental Skill: Sanctifying Ring

Creates a Grass Ring of Sanctification at the cost of 30% of her current HP, dealing Electro damage to nearby opponents every one and a half seconds, while restoring HP for the active party member on the field within the ring. Lasts for 12 seconds, and has a 15 second cooldown.

The HP consumption from using Sanctifying Ring can only bring Kuki Shinobu down to 20% of her maximum HP. The damage dealt from the AOE electro damage scales with Kuki's maximum health.

Kuki Shinobu Elemental Burst: Narukami Kariyama Rite

Kuki Shinobu stabs the ground, creating a field that deals continuous AOE Electro damage. Just like her Elemental Skill, the damage of Kuki's Elemental Burst scales with her HP. The damage and duration is increased if Kuki has less than 50% HP when the Burst is activated.

Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu Talent materials

To get the most out of using Kuki Shinobu, you will have to level her abilities up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Kuki Shinobu, you're going to need to farm a lot of Spectral and Elegance items (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her healing and sub DPS capabilities.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld for sourcing this information, the table below explains the Kuki Shinobu Talent materials and amount of Mora you need to improve one of her abilities.

As Kuki Shinobu has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities.

Kuki Shinobu Talent level Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Elegance, x6 Spectral Husk 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Elegance, x3 Spectral Heart 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Elegance, x4 Spectral Heart 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Elegance, x6 Spectral Heart 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Elegance, x9 Spectral Heart 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Elegance, x4 Spectral Nucleus, x1 Tears of the Calamitous God 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Elegance, x6 Spectral Nucleus, x1 Tears of the Calamitous God 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Elegance, x9 Spectral Nucleus, x2 Tears of the Calamitous God 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Elegance, x12 Spectral Nucleus, x2 Tears of the Calamitous God, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu Ascension materials

Just like Talents, you need to use Kuki Shinobu Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

For Kuki Shinobu, you're going to need to farm a lot of Runic Fang and Naku Weed materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her Elemental Skill and Burst capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Kuki Shinobu to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld for sourcing this information, the table below explains the Kuki Shinobu Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade Kuki Shinobu, and Fate rewards you gain from Ascension.

Kuki Shinobu Ascension level Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, x3 Naku Weed, x3 Spectral Husk 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, x2 Runic Fang, x10 Naku Weed, x15 Spectral Husk 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, x4 Runic Fang, x20 Naku Weed, x12 Spectral Heart 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, x8 Runic Fang, x30 Naku Weed, x18 Spectral Heart 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, x12 Runic Fang, x45 Naku Weed, x12 Spectral Nucleus 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, x20 Runic Fang, x60 Naku Weed, x24 Spectral Nucleus 120,000 None

Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu Constellation

By getting duplicates of Kuki Shinobu from wishing on Banners, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Here are all of Kuki Shinobu's Constellation level upgrades in Genshin Impact:

To Cloister Compassion (C1) : Gyoei Narukami Kariyama Rite's AOE is increased by 50%.

: Gyoei Narukami Kariyama Rite's AOE is increased by 50%. To Forsake Fortune (C2) : Grass Ring of Sanctification's duration is increased by three seconds.

: Grass Ring of Sanctification's duration is increased by three seconds. To Sequester Sorrow (C3) : Increases the level of Sanctifying Ring by three, with 15 being the maximum upgrade level.

: Increases the level of Sanctifying Ring by three, with 15 being the maximum upgrade level. To Sever Sealing (C4) : When the Normal, Charged, or Plunging attacks of the character affected by Shinobu's Grass Ring of Sanctification hit opponents, a Thundergrass Mark will land on the opponent's position and deal AOE Electro damage based on 9.7% of Shinobu's Max HP. This effect can occur once every five seconds.

: When the Normal, Charged, or Plunging attacks of the character affected by Shinobu's Grass Ring of Sanctification hit opponents, a Thundergrass Mark will land on the opponent's position and deal AOE Electro damage based on 9.7% of Shinobu's Max HP. This effect can occur once every five seconds. To Cease Courtesies (C5) : Increases the level of Gyoei Narukami Kariyama Rite by three.

: Increases the level of Gyoei Narukami Kariyama Rite by three. To Ward Weakness (C6): When Kuki Shinobu takes lethal damage, this instance of damage will not take her down. This effect will automatically trigger when her HP reaches 1 and will trigger once every 60 seconds. When her HP drops below 25%, she will gain 150 Elemental mastery for 15 seconds. This effect will trigger every 60 seconds.

Best Kuki Shinobu build in Genshin Impact

Kuki Shinobu is suited to a healer role who provides some sub DPS support in team compositions. With her healing and skill damage based off of her maximum HP, you should focus on raising her maximum health and Energy Recharge as much as you can to get the most out of her abilities - similar to Yelan's best build. Unlike Yelan, using Kuki Shinobu's Elemental Skill actually drains her health - however this is actually a good thing, as her Elemental Burst damage and passive healing capabilities are boosted when she is below 50% HP.

As Kuki Shinobu won't be your main damage dealer, we recommend pairing her with a high DPS Hydro character to create an Electro-Charged reaction. Ayato is who you should aim to pair her with, but Childe can fill this role too, and even Yelan if you're running a DPS build on her. Additionally, Xingqiu is a decent 4-Star option, but he won't be as good for your overall damage output.

The other two team members in your party aren't as important as a high DPS Hydro user, but are needed to enhance Kuki Shinobu's Electro damage. Another Electro character like Fischl or Raiden Shogun will help keep the elemental damage high, while an Anemo user like Kazuha or Sucrose will help group enemies together and spread the Electro-Charged damage.

We recommend building a team for Electro-Charged damage with Kuki Shinobu.

The best Kuki Shinobu Artifacts in Genshin Impact for a healing and sub DPS build help raise her maximum HP and add elemental damage to her skill and burst Talents. You should aim for a four set Tenacity of the Millelith to increase Kuki Shinobu's health by 20%, and increase the attack of party members by 20% when her Elemental Skill, Sanctifying Ring, is activated. Alternatively, anything with boosted HP and Energy Recharge will also help increase the party's damage, and how often Kuki can use her Elemental Burst.

Best Kuki Shinobu healer and sub DPS build

You should equip a four set Tenacity of the Millelith on Kuki Shinobu.

With all this in mind, if you want to take advantage of her healing and sub DPS capabilities, we have compiled what we think is currently the best Kuki Shinobu build in Genshin Impact below:

Best Weapon : Freedom-Sworn to increase other character's damage or Sacrificial Sword for more energy recharge.

: Freedom-Sworn to increase other character's damage or Sacrificial Sword for more energy recharge. Best Artifacts : x4 Tenacity of the Millelith set for more HP and increased attack, or x2 Ocean-Hued Clam set for increased healing capabilities.

: x4 Tenacity of the Millelith set for more HP and increased attack, or x2 Ocean-Hued Clam set for increased healing capabilities. Best team members: A high DPS Hydro character (like Ayato or Childe), another Electro user to help with applying Electro damage (like Fischl or Raiden Shogun), and an Anemo character to help with grouping enemies and spreading Elemental damage (like Kazuha or Sucrose).

It can take a lot of time to find these Artifacts and Ascension/Talent materials to level-up Kuki Shinobu, but is worth the effort if you're in need of an Electro team member with the ability to heal the party.

Good luck levelling up Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact!