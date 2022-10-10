Genshin Impact Nilou best build, Talent, Ascension materials, Constellation, team, and weapon

Nilou is a 5-Star Hydro character who was added to Genshin Impact during Phase 2 of the 3.1 update.

Nilou is featured as the boosted 5-Star character in her Twirling Lotus Banner in version 3.1, but she will eventually return at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

Whether you have her, or want to prepare for if you do Wish for her successfully, it’s good to know the best Nilou build in Genshin Impact, including her best Artifacts and best team. It's also handy to learn what her Constellation perks are, and what Talent materials and Ascension materials are needed to level up Nilou to her full potential.

Be sure to check out our Genshin Impact codes page to get free Primogems that can be used towards unlocking Nilou and other characters.

Character Teaser - "Nilou: Dancing Grace" | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Nilou Talents, skills, star, element, and weapon

Nilou is a 5-Star Hydro character who uses a sword, and is best used in a hybrid main and sub DPS role (damage per second) in a Dendro and Hydro exclusive team, due to the very unique way she creates special Dendro Cores, and the damage she creates scaled off her health.

Here's a summary of Nilou’s abilities and stats in Genshin Impact:

Element : Hydro.

: Hydro. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Sword.

: Sword. Banner : Twirling Lotus.

: Twirling Lotus. Best build : Hybrid main and sub DPS.

: Hybrid main and sub DPS. Normal Attack : Dance of Samser.

: Dance of Samser. Elemental Skill : Dance of Haftkarsvar.

: Dance of Haftkarsvar. Elemental Burst : Dance of Abzendegi - Distant Dreams, Listening Spring.

: Dance of Abzendegi - Distant Dreams, Listening Spring. Passive one : Court of Dancing Petals (When your entire party is Dendro and Hydro, Nilou grants all characters the Golden Chalice's Bounty for 30 seconds after her third dance step of Dance of Haftarsvar, which increases Elemental Mastery by 100 for 10 seconds whenever they are hit by Dendro attacks, and triggering Bloom reactions will create Bountiful Cores in place of Dendro Cores which have a larger Area of Effect - but Bountiful Cores can't trigger Hyperbloom or Burgeon).

: Court of Dancing Petals (When your entire party is Dendro and Hydro, Nilou grants all characters the Golden Chalice's Bounty for 30 seconds after her third dance step of Dance of Haftarsvar, which increases Elemental Mastery by 100 for 10 seconds whenever they are hit by Dendro attacks, and triggering Bloom reactions will create Bountiful Cores in place of Dendro Cores which have a larger Area of Effect - but Bountiful Cores can't trigger Hyperbloom or Burgeon). Passive two : Dreamy Dance of Aeons (Every 1,000 HP after 30,000 will cause the damage of Bountiful Cores to increase by 9%, with a maximum increase of 400%).

: Dreamy Dance of Aeons (Every 1,000 HP after 30,000 will cause the damage of Bountiful Cores to increase by 9%, with a maximum increase of 400%). Cooking bonus: White Jade Lotus (There is a 12% chance to obtain double food when Perfect Cooking is performed).

Nilou Normal Attack - Dance of Samser

It's the standard sword strikes for Nilou with her normal attack, as she's able to perform up to three consecutive stikes, or charge and consume stamina to perform a twirling slash. Plunging from the air instead damages opponents on her way down and causes AOE (Area of Effect) damage upon impact.

Nilou Elemental Skill - Dance of Haftkarsvar

Nilou enters a Pirouette state, dealing Hydro damage to nearby opponents based on her maximum HP. If Nilou then uses a normal attack on her third 'dance step', she will enter the Sword Dance stance, whereas if she uses her Elemental Skill on the third dance step, she enters the Whirling Steps stance instead.

While in the Sword Dance stance, Nilou unleashes a Luminous Illusion, dealing Hydro damage to opponents and granting the Lunar Prayer effect, which converts her normal attacks into Sword Dance techniques, with her final hit unleashing a Luminous Illusion.

Whereas in the Whirling Steps stance, Nilou creates a Whirling Water Wheel that deals AOE Hydro damage and creates a Tranquility Aura that follows the active character, applying Wet to opponents within its AOE.

Nilou Elemental Burst - Dance of Abzendegi: Distant Dreams, Listening Spring

Begins a dance that causes a Lotus of Distant Waters to bloom, dealing AOE Hydro damage scaled off Nilou's maximum HP and applying the Lingering Aeon effect to any opponents hit. After a short interval, opponents affected by lingering Aeon will take Hydro damage.

Genshin Impact Nilou Talent materials

Philosophies of Praxis.

To get the most out of using Nilou, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to beta information sourced by honeyhunterworld, for Nilou it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Praxis and Crystalline Cyst Dust materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Nilou has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Nilou Talent materials and Mora you need to improve one of her abilities:

Nilou Talent level Nilou Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Praxis, x6 Fungal Spores 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Praxis, x3 Luminescent Pollen 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Praxis, x4 Luminescent Pollen 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Praxis, x6 Luminescent Pollen 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Praxis, x9 Luminescent Pollen 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Praxis, x4 Crystalline Cyst Dust, x1 Tears of the Calamitous God 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Praxis, x6 Crystalline Cyst Dust, x1 Tears of the Calamitous God 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Praxis, x9 Crystalline Cyst Dust, x2 Tears of the Calamitous God 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Praxis, x12 Crystalline Cyst Dust, x2 Tears of the Calamitous God, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Nilou's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Praxis

x6 Fungal Spores

x6 Tears of the Calamitous God

x21 Guide to Praxis

x22 Luminescent Pollen

x31 Crystalline Cyst Dust

x38 Philosophies to Praxis

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Nilou's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Praxis

x18 Fungal Spores

x18 Tears of the Calamitous God

x63 Guide to Praxis

x66 Luminescent Pollen

x93 Crystalline Cyst Dust

x114 Philosophies to Praxis

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is information based off beta information and datamining, so the above materials may differ when Nilou is actually added in Phase 2 of the 3.1 update.

Genshin Impact Nilou Ascension materials

Just like Talents, you need to use Nilou Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Thanks again to information sourced by honeyhunterworld, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Padisarah and Perpetual Caliber materials for Nilou (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Nilou to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Nilou Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Nilou Ascension level Nilou Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver, x3 Padisarah, x3 Fungal Spores 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, x2 Perpetual Caliber, x10 Padisarah, x15 Fungal Spores 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, x4 Perpetual Caliber, x20 Padisarah, x12 Luminescent Pollen 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, x8 Perpetual Caliber, x30 Padisarah, x18 Luminescent Pollen 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, x12 Perpetual Caliber, x45 Padisarah, x12 Crystalline Cyst Dust 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, x20 Perpetual Caliber, x60 Padisarah, x24 Crystalline Cyst Dust 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Nilou in Genshin Impact:

x1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver

x6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

x9 Varunada Lazurite Fragment

x9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk

x18 Fungal Spores

x30 Luminescent Pollen

x36 Crystalline Cyst Dust

x46 Perpetual Caliber

x168 Padisarah

420,000 Mora

Again, these materials might change when Nilou is added in Phase 2 of the 3.1 update.

Genshin Impact Nilou Constellation

By getting duplicates of Nilou from wishing on Banners, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Here are all of Nilou's Constellation level upgrades in Genshin Impact:

Dance of the Waning Moon (C1) : During Nilou's Elemental Skill, Dance of Haftkarsvar, Luminous Illusion damage is increased by 65%, and Tranquility Aura's duration is extended by six seconds.

: During Nilou's Elemental Skill, Dance of Haftkarsvar, Luminous Illusion damage is increased by 65%, and Tranquility Aura's duration is extended by six seconds. The Starry Skies Their Flowers Rain (C2) : An opponent's Hydro OR Dendro Resistance is decreased by 35% for 10 seconds depending on if a character under the effect of Golden Chalice's Bounty deals Hydro or Dendro damage to that opponent.

: An opponent's Hydro OR Dendro Resistance is decreased by 35% for 10 seconds depending on if a character under the effect of Golden Chalice's Bounty deals Hydro or Dendro damage to that opponent. Beguiling Shadowstep (C3) : Increases the level of Dance of Abzendegi: Distant Dreams, Listening Spring by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the level of Dance of Abzendegi: Distant Dreams, Listening Spring by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Fricative Pulse (C4) : Nilou gains 15 Elemental Energy and damage from her Elemental Burst is increased by 50% for eight seconds when the third dance step of her Elemental Skill, Haftkarsvar's Pirouette, hits opponents.

: Nilou gains 15 Elemental Energy and damage from her Elemental Burst is increased by 50% for eight seconds when the third dance step of her Elemental Skill, Haftkarsvar's Pirouette, hits opponents. Funerary Rite: Twirling Light (C5) : Increases the level of Dance of Haftkarsvar by three.

: Increases the level of Dance of Haftkarsvar by three. Frostbreaker's Melody (C6): For every 1,000 HP, Nilou's crit will increase by 0.6% with a maximum increase of 30%, and her crit damage is increased by 1.2% with a maximum increase of 60%.

How to play Nilou in Genshin Impact

Nilou has a very specific playstyle that requires you to have only Hydro and Dendro characters in your party in order to take full advantage of her talents. While you can insert her into other party types, it should only really be in place of characters you haven't pulled yet, and even then we wouldn't really recommend it unless you're only playing Nilou for her unique dance attacks on field, and not her damage potential with the right party.

Keeping in mind that this is all pre-release information from datamining and beta testing, it looks like the best way to build Nilou is as a sort of hybrid main DPS and sub DPS. This is because you'll need at least one Dendro teammate to apply Dendro to enemies, and then you'll use Nilou to apply Hydro to create a Bloom reaction and produce Dendro Cores. With Nilou's Court of Dancing Petals passive talent, she'll create Bountiful Cores instead of Dendro Cores, which have a greater AOE, and take about a sixth of the time to explode - making them better for DPS potential.

This Golden Chalice’s Bounty effect from Court of Dancing Petals lasts 30 seconds and increases the Elemental Mastery of all teammates for thirty seconds. You'll want to be applying this effect as often as possible, which means you'll need a Hydro or Dendro healer on your team to support the damage you'll be taking from Nilou's Bountiful Cores. This damage is unavoidable in a good Nilou team, as you actually need to take this damage to lower an enemy's resistance to Hydro or Dendro in order to increase your DPS.

To ensure you're lowering an enemy's Hydro or Dendro resistance, keep pressing the Elemental Skill button after you activate it until you see a blue aura around Nilou, as if you use a normal attack as the third input after activating her skill, Nilou will go into a different stance, which won't help you with this particular playstyle.

We also don't recommend using a Nilou team for single enemy encounters, as your team needs to produce two Dendro Cores to maximise damage potential, and only one is achievable at a time with single targets.

In short, spam Nilou's Elemental Skill as often as possible in your rotations, then create a Bloom reaction with at least one Dendro teammate to produce Bountiful Cores, and heal when required, as these cores should be exploding often if you're rotating correctly.

Best Nilou team comp in Genshin Impact

It's very important to build a good team with Nilou or you'll produce lacklustre damage and might struggle in important encounters otherwise.

The main thing you need to remember is that you are going to need a team of only Hydro and Dendro when Nilou is on your team to get the most out of her talents. As there aren't many Dendro characters in the game at the moment, your options are limited in that regard. They'll be used to create Dendro Cores primarily, so we recommend the Dendro Traveler for this, or even Collei, but she has a slightly more difficult application method.

As your team will be taking damage from lots of Nilou's Dendro and Bountiful Cores, you will also need a Dendro or Hydro healer. As there's currently no Dendro healer in the game, it'll have to be a Hydro healer, and the best option for this is Kokomi. As a free-to-play option, you can also slot Barbara into this healer role, but Kokomi is vastly superior, so you should use her in your Nilou team if you have her.

5-Star Dendro Nahida will most likely be best used in a Nilou team as well when she eventually releases.

The fourth slot in most teams are usually quite flexible, but as you can only have Hydro or Dendro characters in a good Nilou team, your fourth slot will depend on who you have. That said, we currently recommend a Hydro character, as there are more of them available, and you can produce Bloom reaction quicker with a Hydro character who can apply Wet often, like Xingqiu or even Ayato or Yelan.

Keep in mind that 5-Star Nahida is likely to debut in the 3.2 update, who will be better at applying Dendro support than the Dendro Traveler, or even in the same team as them, based on beta information. As always, we'll have to wait to see if this is accurate when she is officially released, but it's likely Nahida will be required for the best Nilou team in the future.

Best Nilou Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Part of Tenacity of the Millelith.

With at least one Dendro character needed for Nilou's best build and team comp, you should have someone on your team with the four-piece Deepwood Memories. Ideally, this should be on a Dendro character to boost their Dendro damage, but any party member can equip Deepwood Memories to help decrease enemies' Dendro resistance and raise your party's DPS potential.

Specifically for Nilou herself, we recommend the two-piece Tenacity of the Millelith for a 20% health increase. The other two-piece is based on what your particular team comp needs. Emblem of Severed Fate has you covered for a 20% Energy Recharge increase, Heart of Depth increases your Hydro damage by 15%, Noblesse Oblige increases Elemental Burst damage by 20% - there's a lot of options here, so go through what you have and pick what seems best for your party.

Lastly, for all Artifacts, you should have HP as your sub-stat priority.

Best Nilou weapon in Genshin Impact

Key of Khaj-Nisut sword.

As with most signatures, the 5-Star Key of Khaj-Nisut sword sword is Nilou's best weapon in Genshin Impact. Signature weapons are basically custom built for characters, as is the case with the Key of Khaj-Nisut sword and Nilou.

Based off information from the unofficial Genshin stats website projectamber, the Key of Khaj-Nisut sword increases Nilou's HP by a massive 66.2%, and increases HP by a further 20% at Refinement Rank 1 (R1), increasing to 40% at R5. As well as this huge health increase (which some of Nilou's attacks scale off of), her Elemental Mastery increases by 0.12% of her Maximum HP at R1 when Nilou activates her Elemental Skill. When it reaches three stacks, or the third stack refreshes, other party members will receive a 0.2% Elemental Mastery increase for 20 seconds at R1, scaled off Nilou's maximum health.

If you don't want to spend your Fate on Wishing on character and weapon Banners, however, then you can repurpose other 5-Star swords instead, most notably the Primordial Jade Cutter for its HP increase. However, you might want to consider a sword that gives your more crit or Elemental Mastery, like the Mistsplitter Reforged, as your Artifact sub-stats need to prioritise HP.

As for 4-Star weapon options, the Favonius Sword and Xiphos' Moonlight seem to be great options for Nilou if you need Energy Particles for her Burst, or another teammate's Burst.

Now that Genshin Impact 3.1 is here, and you can take part in Fecund Blessings and Charity and Creativity during Of Ballads and Brews for a free Missive Windspear weapon, explore the desert for new Dendroculus locations, and conquer the Garden of Endless Pillars Domain.

Best Nilou build in Genshin Impact

If you want to take advantage of her very specific hybrid sub and main DPS capabilities, we have compiled what we think is currently the best Nilou build in Genshin Impact:

Nilou Best Weapon : 5-Star Key of Khaj-Nisut sword.

: 5-Star Key of Khaj-Nisut sword. Nilou Best Artifacts : 2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith and 2-piece Noblesse Oblige.

: 2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith and 2-piece Noblesse Oblige. Nilou Best team comp: Kokomi, Dendro Traveler, Xingqiu.

It's up to you whether the time it takes to farm for Nilou's materials in order to raise her stats is worth it, as she has a very specific playstyle, with an equally specific team comp needed to make her talents work as best they can. Nilou may get even better when more Dendro supports are added in the future, but for now, she does take a lot of work to maintain a good DPS output.

Good luck levelling up Nilou in Genshin Impact!