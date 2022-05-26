Genshin Impact best Yelan build, Ascension materials, Talent, weapon, Banner

Yelan is one of two new characters introduced as part of the 2.7 update to Genshin Impact.

The mysterious Teahouse owner is featured in her own Banner, Discerner of Enigmas, in which you can spend Fate on Wishes to try and get her.

Whether you have her, or want to prepare for if you do Wish for her successfully, it’s good to know the best Yelan build in Genshin Impact, and what Talent and Ascension materials are needed to level up Yelan to her full potential.

Genshin Impact Yelan Talents, Banner, rarity, element, and weapon

Yelan is a 5-Star Hydro archer with high sub DPS (damage per second) and swift movement speed, who also has the potential to be used in a support, or pure DPS role.

Here's a summary of Yelan’s abilities and stats in Genshin Impact:

Element : Hydro

: Hydro Rarity : 5-Star

: 5-Star Weapon : Bow

: Bow Banner : Discerner of Enigmas

: Discerner of Enigmas Best build : Sub DPS

: Sub DPS Normal Attack : Stealthy Bowshot

: Stealthy Bowshot Elemental Skill : Lingering Lifeline

: Lingering Lifeline Elemental Burst : Depth-Clarion Dice

: Depth-Clarion Dice Passive one : Adapt With Ease (active characters damage increases over time while the Dice are active)

: Adapt With Ease (active characters damage increases over time while the Dice are active) Passive two : Turn Control (causes Yelan’s Max HP to be increased based on the number of Elemental Types that are present in the party)

: Turn Control (causes Yelan’s Max HP to be increased based on the number of Elemental Types that are present in the party) Expedition bonus: Necessary Calculation (gains increased rewards when dispatched on a Liyue Expedition for 20 hours)

Yelan Normal Attack: Stealthy Bowshot

Yelan goes into a Breakthrough state after a short time out of combat, which causes her next charged aimed shot to have decreased charge time. Once charged, she can fire a Breakthrough Barb that will deal AOE (area of effect) Hydro damage.

Elemental Skill: Lingering Lifeline

Tapping or holding down the skill button allows Yelan to move rapidly, marking opponents along her path. When her rapid movement ends, her Lifeline will explode, dealing Hydro damage to marked targets. Yelan has a chance to reset her Breakthrough state based on the number of opponents marked.

Elemental Burst: Depth-Clarion Dice

This powerful move causes AOE Hydro damage and creates Wondrous Dice which aids Yelan or any active character in battle. The dice follows the selected character and will initiate a coordinated attack when your active character uses a Normal Attack and when Lifeline explodes and hits opponents.

Genshin Impact Yelan Talent materials

To get the most out of using Yelan, you will have to level her abilities up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

As Yelan was playable in a beta version to some, information about her character has been sourced by honeyhunterworld. Please note, Yelan's Talent materials may change when she officially releases in the 2.7 update. We will update this page if anything changes with Yelan after the 2.7 patch releases.

For now, the table below explains the Yelan Talent materials and amount of Mora you need to improve one of her abilities, as of her appearance in the beta.

As Yelan has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities.

Yelan level Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Prosperity, x6 Recruit’s Insignia 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Prosperity, x3 Sergeant's Insignia 15,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Prosperity, x4 Sergeant's Insignia 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Prosperity, x6 Sergeant's Insignia 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Prosperity, x9 Sergeant's Insignia 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Prosperity, x4 Lieutenant’s Insignia, x1 Gilded Scale 120,000 Level 8 x8 Philosophies of Prosperity, x6 Lieutenant’s Insignia, x1 Gilded Scale 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Prosperity, x9 Lieutenant’s Insignia, x2 Gilded Scales 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Prosperity, x12 Lieutenant’s Insignia, x2 Gilded Scales, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Genshin Impact Yelan Ascension materials and Constellation

Just like Talents, you need to use Yelan Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With each Ascension, Yelan will also gain a Constellation upgrade, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability. There is also Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend Fate on Banners to Wish for characters or weapons.

Yelan’s Ascension materials, Constellations and Ascension rewards have also been sourced from her beta by honeyhunterworld, and just like her Talent materials, Yelan Ascension materials may change after the 2.7 update. We will also update this section if anything changes with Yelan after the 2.7 patch releases.

For now, the table below explains the Yelan Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade Yelan, as well as each Constellation and Fate reward you gain from Ascension, as of her appearance in the beta.

Yelan Ascension level Constellation Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 Enter the Plotters

Lingering Lifeline gains one additional charge x1 Varunada Lazurite Silver, x3 Starconch, x3 Recruit’s Insignia 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 Taking All Comers

When Exquisite Throw conducts a coordinated attack, it fires an additional water arrow that deals 14% of Yelan’s Max HP as Hydro damage. It can trigger once every 1.8 seconds x3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, x2 Runic Fang, x10 Starconch, x15 Recruit’s Insignia 40,000 None Level 50 Beware the Trickster’s Dice

Increases the Level of Depth-Clarion Dice by three, maximum upgrade level is 15 x6 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, x4 Runic Fang, x20 Starconch, x12 Sergeant's Insignia 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 Bait-and-Switch

Increases all party members’ Max HP by 10% for 25 seconds for every opponent marked by Lifeline when the Lifeline explodes. Up to 40% Max HP can be attained x3 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, x8 Runic Fang, x30 Starconch, x18 Sergeant’s Insignia 80,000 None Level 70 Dealer’s Sleight

Increases the Level of Lingering Lifeline by three, maximum upgrade level is 15 x6 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, x12 Runic Fang, x45 Starconch, x12 Lieutenant’s Insignia 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 Winner Takes All

After using Depth-Clarion Dice, Yelan gains a Mastermind state, meaning all Yelan’s Normal Attacks will be Breakthrough Barbs. The damage dealt will be considered Charged Attack damage, dealing 156% of a normal Breakthrough Barb’s damage. Mastermind lasts 20 seconds and will be cleared after Yelan fires 5 arrows x6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, x20 Runic Fang, x60 Starconch, x24 Lieutenant’s Insignia 120,000 None

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the above Ascension materials once to fully raise Yelan to her highest character level.

Best Yelan build in Genshin Impact

With her ability to heal Party members, Yelan has the potential to be a good support character in a team that lacks effective healing capabilities. She can also be a good DPS dealer when her health is boosted.

However, it’s her passive damage output after using her Depth-Clarion Dice Elemental Burst, while not on the field that makes Yelan a great sub DPS character.

Yelan's Depth-Clarion Dice Elemental Burst can benefit any active character.

A sub DPS character is best paired with a high DPS character, like Xaio or Ganyu, so they can increase the main attacker’s damage output even further. With Yelan, you’ll also want to have a party member who can help with her costly energy needs like fellow Hydro-user Xingqiu.

If you are lucky enough to have Raiden Shogun, we strongly recommend pairing her with Yelan and using Raiden as your main DPS character. Raiden will help recharge Yelan’s energy, so she can take advantage of the damage boost gained after Yelan activates Depth-Clarion Dice.

Pairing Yelan with Raiden Shogun can create a very high DPS team.

The best Yelan Artifacts in Genshin Impact for a sub DPS build help recharge her energy quickly, so you can use Depth-Clarion Dice as much as possible. Using Artifacts that raise Yelan’s Elemental Burst damage is also recommended.

However, if it’s a pure DPS Yelan build you want, you should equip Artifact sets that raise Yelan’s health, which actually raises her damage while active on the field. Think of Yelan’s health as her damage output instead of her actual attack stats when building for high DPS.

Best Yelan Sub DPS build

The Aqua Simulacra is Yelan's best weapon.

With all this in mind, if you want to take advantage of her sub DPS capabilities, we have compiled what we think is currently the best Yelan build in Genshin Impact below:

Best Weapon : Aqua Simulacra (or Favonius Warbow if you don’t want to Wish on weapon Banners)

: Aqua Simulacra (or Favonius Warbow if you don’t want to Wish on weapon Banners) Best Artifacts : x4 Emblem of Severed Fate for Energy recharge and Elemental Burst damage (try for at least x2 Emblem of Severed Fate for +20% Energy recharge)

: x4 Emblem of Severed Fate for Energy recharge and Elemental Burst damage (try for at least x2 Emblem of Severed Fate for +20% Energy recharge) Best team members: A high DPS character (like Raiden Shogun, Ganyu, or Xiao), a character to help with Elemental recharge (like Xingqiu or Raiden Shogun), and a good support character (like Venti or Diona)

It can take a lot of time to find these Artifacts and Ascension/Talent materials to level-up Yelan, but it is worth the effort. Yelan is an excellent sub DPS character who can also fill-in for pure DPS and support characters if needed.

Good luck levelling up Yelan in Genshin Impact!