Genshin Impact Aqua Simulacra bow Ascension materials, stats, Refine ability, who should use Aqua Simulacra

The Aqua Simulacra in Genshin Impact is a 5-Star bow featured in the Epitome Invocation weapon Banner introduced during the 2.7 update.

Getting the bow can help with one of the best Yelan builds in the game, as its ability has been customised to fit her playstyle.

Yelan isn’t the only character who can use the Aqua Simulacra, however, so we’ll go over which characters can benefit from its stats, and all the Ascension Materials you need to upgrade the 5-Star weapon below.

Genshin Impact 2.7 update trailer - Hidden Dreams in the Depths.

Genshin Impact Aqua Simulacra ability, stats, attack and crit damage

The Aqua Simulacra is a 5-Star bow that (when Refined) greatly increases the health of the character who equips it. This is ideal for a DPS or sub DPS Yelan build, as her attack gets better the more health she has.

Here's a summary of the Aqua Simulacra’s abilities and stats in Genshin Impact:

Rarity : 5-Stars

: 5-Stars Base attack : 44

: 44 Secondary stat : Critical damage

: Critical damage Secondary stat value : 19.2

: 19.2 Special ability (passive): The Cleansing Form (HP is increased by 16%, and damage dealt is increased by 20% when opponents are nearby, which takes effect whether the character is on field or not)

The Aqua Simulacra is a great weapon for landing critical hits.

With thanks to information sourced by honeyhunterworld, the table below provides a more detailed look at the Aqua Simulacra’s base attack and critical damage for each level:

Weapon level Base attack Critical damage Level 1 44 19.2 Level 5 58 22.3 Level 10 76 26.2 Level 15 93 30 Level 20 110 33.9 Level 20 (after first Ascension) 141 33.9 Level 25 158 37.8 Level 30 176 41.7 Level 35 193 45.6 Level 40 210 49.4 Level 40 (after second Ascension) 241 49.4 Level 45 258 53.3 Level 50 275 57.2 Level 50 (after third Ascension) 307 57.2 Level 55 324 61.1 Level 60 341 65 Level 60 (after fourth Ascension) 373 65 Level 65 390 68.8 Level 70 408 72.7 Level 70 (after fifth Ascension) 439 72.7 Level 75 457 76.6 Level 80 475 80.4 Level 80 (after sixth Ascension) 506 80.4 Level 85 524 84.3 Level 90 542 88.2

Genshin Impact Aqua Simulacra Ascension materials

To get the Aqua Simulacra to Level 90, you’re going to have to use Ascension materials to upgrade the bow. This takes a lot of Mora and farming materials, but it will help with a character’s DPS output.

Guyun, Statuettes, and Spectral materials of various rarities will have to be sourced in order to raise the Aqua Simulacra's Ascension level higher. These can be found in Domains, dropped by enemies, and some materials can even be purchased from the various in-game shops.

The table below details what Ascension materials you need to upgrade the Aqua Simulacra past its base levels:

Weapon Ascension level Ascension materials Mora Level 20 x5 Luminous Sands from Guyun, x5 Floomy Statuette, x3 Spectral Husk 10,000 Level 40 x5 Lustrous Stone from Guyun, x18 Gloomy Statuette, x12 Spectral Husk 20,000 Level 50 x9 Lustrous Stone from Guyun, x9 Dark Statuette, x9 Spectral Heart 30,000 Level 60 x5 Relic from Guyun, x18 Dark Statuette, x14 Spectral Heart 45,000 Level 70 x9 Relic from Guyun, x14 Deathly Statuette, x9 Spectral Nucleus 55,000 Level 80 x6 Divine Body from Guyun, x27 Deathly Statuette, x18 Spectral Nucleus 65,000

Genshin Impact Aqua Simulacra Refine Ability stats

You need multiple Aqua Simulacra bows to Refine it and upgrade the weapon’s passive ability, The Cleansing Form, which can be a costly undertaking.

If you’re lucky enough to have lots of Aqua Simulacra bows to spare, here’s all the benefits you can get by refining the weapon to its max level:

Refine Level 1 : HP is increased by 16%, and damage dealt is increased by 20% when opponents are nearby.

: HP is increased by 16%, and damage dealt is increased by 20% when opponents are nearby. Refine Level 2 : HP is increased by 20%, and damage dealt is increased by 25% when opponents are nearby.

: HP is increased by 20%, and damage dealt is increased by 25% when opponents are nearby. Refine Level 3 : HP is increased by 24% and damage dealt is increased by 30% when opponents are nearby.

: HP is increased by 24% and damage dealt is increased by 30% when opponents are nearby. Refine Level 4 : HP is increased by 28%, and damage dealt is increased by 35% when opponents are nearby.

: HP is increased by 28%, and damage dealt is increased by 35% when opponents are nearby. Refine Level 5: HP is increased by 32%, and damage dealt is increased by 40% when opponents are nearby.

The benefits from all five levels of the Refined ability take effect whether the character wielding the Aqua Simulacra is on the field or not.

Who should use the Aqua Simulacra in Genshin Impact?

As mentioned before, the Aqua Simulacra is made for Yelan, and is definitely her best weapon. Yelan's damage increases the more health she has, and with the Aqua Simulacra raising her health and critical damage while she is on or off the field, the bow ensures Yelan is both a great DPS and sub DPS character.

Wishing is the only way to get the Aqua Simulacra.

So, if you're wishing on the Yelan Banner, you'll ideally want to pull the Aqua Simulacra from the Epitome Invocation Banner as well.

There are other archers in Genshin Impact who could benefit from the Aqua Simulacra if you don't manage to get Yelan, or you don't have a good bow for that character.

Childe

Childe's best weapon is the Polar Star, but if you don't have this, the Aqua Simulacra is a very good substitute when using Childe in a DPS role.

Yoimiya

Similar to Childe, the Aqua Simulacra is a great substitute for The Thundering Pulse bow if you haven't got one for Yoimiya yet. Just remember to upgrade it to take full advantage of its increased attack and crit potential.

Childe and Yoimiya benefit greatly from the Aqua Simulacra's critical damage capabilities.

Ganyu

While the increased health provided by the Aqua Simulacra doesn't really help Ganyu, she will put the high critical damage to good use when the bow is used with good Artifacts and a smart team composition. It's definitely not the best weapon to use with Ganyu (that would be Amos' Bow), but is a decent substitute if you're lacking a good weapon for her.

Kujou Sara

If you're building a DPS Kujou Sara, the Aqua Simulacra is a good way to raise crit damage. Be sure to upgrade and Ascend the bow if you want to take full advantage of its damage potential.

Have fun using the Aqua Simulacra in Genshin Impact!