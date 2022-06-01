Genshin Impact Starconch locations, respawn time and where to farm Starconch

Starconch is a speciality item used as an Ascension material in Genshin Impact.

It has no other uses at this time, but Ascension is required to level-up your characters' stats, which is a very important aspect of the game.

You can't farm Starconch indefinitely as there is a respawn time on the Ascension material, so we'll cover all the Starconch locations in Genshin Impact and how long you have to wait for it to come back below.

Where to find Starconch in Genshin Impact

There are three ways to get Starconch in Genshin Impact:

Purchse it from Wanyou Boutique in Liyue

Picked up from the beaches of Liyue

Travelling to another player's world in co-op and picking them up from the beaches of Liyue

Wanyou Boutique is located beneath the northern docks of Liyue Harbor. You need to speak to Bolai to buy one for 1,000 Mora, but there's a limit to x5 Starconches every three days.

You can get x5 Starconch for 1,000 Mora each in Liyue Harbor.

The best way to get Starconch in Genshin Impact is to head the beaches in Liyue around Yaoguang Shoal, Guyun Stone Forest, and south of the Guili Plains. Altogether, these beaches contain at least 60 Starconch.

We recommend bringing Qiqi or Yanfei while farming Starconch so you can take advantage of their very helpful passive talents that enable them to detect the Ascension material and display it on your minimap.

Beaches in Liyue contain lots of Starconch.

Remember, if you run out of Starconch in your own world, you can travel to another world state in co-op to pick up the Ascension material on their version of Liyue's beaches.

Genshin Impact Starconch locations

The Liyue areas of Yaoguang Shoal, Guyun Stone Forest, and the Guili Plains have a high concentration of Starconch in Genshin Impact.

Yaoguang Shoal Starconch locations

Look near the water at the beaches of Yaoguang Shoal to find over 20 Starconch dotted around the area. Yaoguang is located just north of Liyue Harbor, and east of the Guili Plains map marker.

Guyun Stone Forest Starconch locations

You'll have to follow two farming routes to collect all the Starconch at Gyun Stone Forest, one on the northside of the islands, and one on the southside. However, once you do, you'll have over 20 Starconch to show for it. This collection of islands can be found east of Liyue Harbor.

Guili Plains Starconch locations

Probably the easiest route to farm Starconch, the beach south of the the Guili Plains contains nearly 20 Starconch near the water. Go to the beach to the east of the Geo Statues of the Seven in the Guili Plains area, not the beach near Yaoguang to start looking for the Ascension material.

Starconch respawn time

Like other speciality items in Genshin Impact, Starconch takes two days to respawn after you pick one up.

You'll have to wait two days to start farming Starconch on the beaches of Liyue again.

This can make farming Starconch little tedious, but in two to three days (depending on how many you started farming with) you should have enough to fully Ascend a character, as long as you have their other Ascension materials.

As of writing, only Tartaglia and Yelan need Starconch as Ascension materials.

All the best searching for Starconch in Genshin Impact!