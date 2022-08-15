Genshin Impact 3.0 release date, 3.0 Banner and event details

The Genshin Impact 3.0 release date along with banner and event details have been announced for the upcoming update, titled The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings.

Along with the new Sumeru region and Denro element, there will be two Banner phases and new time-limited events in the latest update, with the Genshin Impact 3.0 Banners featuring new Sumeru 5-Star and 4-Stars, with some returning S-tier characters.

Below, you can find out when the Genshin Impact 3.0 release date is, who the new and returning characters are, and what new events are getting added with the upcoming The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings patch.

Genshin Impact 3.0 release date

Announced during the 3.0 livestream, developer miHoYo revealed that Genshin Impact 3.0 will release on Wednesday, 24th August, after approximately five hours of server downtime starting at 6am (UTC +8).

The current update schedule for Genshin Impact 3.0 is as follows:

Version 3.1 - Wednesday, 28th September

- Wednesday, 28th September Version 3.2 - Wednesday, 2nd November

- Wednesday, 2nd November Version 3.3 - Wednesday, 7th December

It's important to rememeber that these dates may change.

Genshin Impact 3.0 Banners

There are three new playable characters making their debut in the 3.0 update: Tighnari, Collei and Dori.

Phase 1 begins with the Viridescent Vigil banner, which will feature 5-star Tighnari and 4-star Collei - who will have a high drop-rate boost. After the Version 3.1 update, Tighnari will be available through the standard wish, Wanderlust Invocation.

The next banner is a rerun of the Gentry of Hermitage banner, feature 5-star character Zhongli. During this banner, 4-star Collei will still have her high drop-rate boost.

The Phase 1 banners will run alongside each other and be available from Wednesday, 24th August. At the time of writing, however, we don't have a confirmed end date for these banners.

In Phase 2, the banners begins with the rerun of Adrift in the Harbor, which features 5-star character Ganyu and 4-star Dori who has a high drop-rate boost.

Phase 2 ends with a rerun of Drifting Luminescene, which features 5-star Sangonomiya Kokomi and 4-star Dori - who will still have her high drop-rate boost.

All the new 4-Star and featured 5-Star characters you can Wish on during the 3.0 update are:

Tighnari (Viridescent Vigil Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Dendro character who uses a bow.

: New 5-Star Dendro character who uses a bow. Collei (Viridescent Vigil and Gentry of Hermitage Banner - Phase 1) : New 4-Star Dendro character who use a bow.

: New 4-Star Dendro character who use a bow. Dori (Adrift in the Harbor and Drifting Luminescene Banner - Phase 1) : New 4-Star Electro support character who uses a claymore.

: New 4-Star Electro support character who uses a claymore. Zhongli (Gentry of Hermitage Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Geo character who uses a polearm weapon, and is best used in a support role due to his shielding abilities.

: Returning 5-Star Geo character who uses a polearm weapon, and is best used in a support role due to his shielding abilities. Ganyu (Adrift in the Harbor Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Cryo archer, and is best used in a main or sub-DPS role due to her charged attack damage, AOE range, and Cryo application.

As Zhongli has a Banner rerun during Phase 1, his signature weapon, Vortex Vanquisher, will have a boosted drop rate until when the Epitome Invocation weapon Banner will refresh for Phase 2. It's not been announced yet what the Phase 2 5-Star featured weapon will be, but as Ganyu's Banner returns, her best weapon, Amos' Bow, is then likely to be featured.

As a reminder, all the Phase 1 Banners will be available from Wednesday, 24th August and, while we don't currently have an end date, they will be switched our for the Phase 2 banners at some point. Phase 2 will then run until the time comes to prepare for the 3.1 update and a new set of Banners.

Two new bows have also been annouced for Genshin Impact 3.0, with the first being the 5-star Hunter's Path. Considering that this a 5-star item, it will mostly likely be available through a Weapons Banner, but the exact details are yet to be annouced.

The second bow is the 4-star End of the Line. At the time of writing, all we know about this bow is that it will resemble a marlin and possibly even be made out of one...

There's also a new set of forgeable weapons all themed around the Sumeru region.

Finally, Genshin Impact 3.0 will introduce new Artifact sets - Deepwood Memories and Gilded Dreams. To obtain these new artifacts, you will have to challenge the new Domain of Blessing, Spire of Solitary Enlightment.

Genshin Impact 3.0 events

Much of Genshin Impact 3.0's storyline still remains a mystery, but we do know it will involve travelling to the Sumeru region. Sumeru is famed for being a centre of learning, housing the Sumeru Akademiya, and, unsurprisingly its citizens worship the God of Wisdom, also known as the Lesser Lord Kusanali.

What we do know, however, is that there's a host of events coming our way in Genshin Impact 3.0:

Graven Innocence event

This event sees you assisting the staff of Acara Crafts, a toy store in Port Ormos, with developing new toys. At the time of writing, we don't know the start and end dates for this or whether you need to meet any criteria to take part, such as being a specific Adventure Rank. We do, however, know quite a bit about what the event will involve.

Firstly, the event includes a tutorial quest - Meticulous Craftsmanship, which, when completed, will allow you to invite Collei to your team. This quest doesn't require any additional criteria.

Throughout the event, you'll also be able to collect Creative Notes that you can exchange for a varierty of rewards at the toy shop. Creative Notes can be found by completing a variety of activities, such as taking snapshots of the Sumeru wildlife, completing challenges, combat and Grove Dash - a form of magical parkour.

You can collect Creative Notes by completing various activites.

The rewards you can recieve include:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enchancement Ore

Crown of Insight

Character Ascension Materials

Character EXP Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials

Finally, you may find Whimscial Drafts, which can be exchanged for Carving Compoents that you can use to obtain a forest spirit woodcarving.

Fayz Trails event

At the time of writing, we don't know the start and end dates for the Fayz Trails event or whether you'll need to meet a set of requirements to partake.

Fayz Trails is the first challenge event to occur during Genshin Impact 3.0 and, during it, you'll be playing with a whole trial party.

When battling enemies during this event, you'll be able to drink a special Fayz Potion, which will freeze both you and your enemies. It will give you the time, however, to capture your opponent's weaknesses via the Viewfinder and, by doing so, your special skills will be enhanced.

You'll also gather Fayz Tinctures by defeating enemies, which will allow you to gain up to three uses of the Fayz Potion.

The rewards you can earn from this event include:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Character EXP Materials

Character Ascension Materials

Weapon Ascension Materials

Tablet Analytics event

At the time of writing, we don't know the start and end date for the Tablet Analytics event or whether you must meet a set of requirements to partake.

Tablet Analytics is also a challenge event, but this one focuses on using buffs to defeat your enemies. Each trail contains three rounds of challenges, during which you need to defeat as many enemies as possible while utilising a special mechanism to randomly activiate one or more buffs. You can use your own team or a selection of trial characters in these event challenges.

The rewards you can earn from the Tablet Analytics event include:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enchancement Ore

Furnishing: Cauldron of Herbs

Character EXP Materials

Talent Level-Up Materails

Lost Riches event

At the time of writing, we don't know the start and end date for the Lost Riches event or whether you must meet a set of requirements to partake.

During this event, you'll reunite with Ulman and his Mini Seelie for some treasure hunting! Take a Mini Seelie with you on your adventures and, with the help of Ulman's Treasure Map, you'll be able to dig up some lost treasure. Just remember to help the Mini Seelie absorb some elemental energy first.

You'll earn various rewards from digging up treasures chests - one of which will be Ancient Iron Coins. These coins can be exchanged for even more rewards.

Mini Seelie - Various colours on offer

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enchanement Ore

Character EXP Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials

Weapon Ascension Materials

Ley Line Overflow event

At the time of writing, we don't know when the Ley Line Overflow event will return or if you'll need to meet any requirements to partake in it. This event offers you the chance to farm for resources, which will help make your characters more powerful.

Each event lasts a limited amount of time, so make sure you’re regularly logging in to earn all the rewards you can during the Genshin Impact 3.0 event schedule.

Have fun during The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings update!