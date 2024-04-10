Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream date and time, 4.6 Banner leaks

The Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream date and time has been announced and will provide the usual information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events.

Version 4.6 is expected to debut a much anticipated new 5-Star in its Banners, as well as provide information on the usual new and returning events, alongside Banner rerun news.

We'll cover the exact 4.6 livestream date and time in Genshin Impact below, and also provide all of the information we know about 4.6 Banner leaks for the upcoming Banners.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Version 4.5 "Blades Weaving Betwixt Brocade" Trailer | Genshin Impact.Watch on YouTube

Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream date and time in UK, BST, ET and PT

The Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream is on Friday, 12th April at 1pm (BST) / 8.00am (ET) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel and official Genshin Youtube channel.

In other timezones, the Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Friday 12th April at 5am (PT)

: Friday 12th April at 5am (PT) Central US : Friday 12th April at 7am (CT)

: Friday 12th April at 7am (CT) East Coast US : Friday 12th April at 8am (ET)

: Friday 12th April at 8am (ET) Japan : Friday 12th April at 9pm (JST)

: Friday 12th April at 9pm (JST) Australia : Friday 12th April at 10pm (AET)

: Friday 12th April at 10pm (AET) UK : Friday 12th April at 1pm (BST)

: Friday 12th April at 1pm (BST) Europe: Friday 12th April at 2pm (CEST)

Image credit: HoYoverse

Version 4.5 with Chiori is here! If you're still catching up, we can help with the Rainjade Oblation system, and our Fontaine guide can help with Fontaine's Reputation and the Fountain of Lucine. You can also redeem new codes for Primogems, and check out our regularly updated tier list. You need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for characters on Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners, and Dendroculus locations.

Genshin Impact 4.6 Banner leaks

We'll have to wait for the 4.6 livestream for official details on who the character event Banners will be, but there has been some leaks and official information that has provided details on the likely upcoming 4.6 Banners for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

Based on the always reliable drip marketing, it's all but confirmed that Arlecchino is one of the 4.6 Banners in Genshin Impact. Arlecchino is a Pyro character, and leaks by Unkle K, relayed on the Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit, point to her using a polearm.

Image credit: HoYoverse

As for reruns, multiple leaks, including the reliable hxg_diluc on X have Lyney running with Arlecchino in Phase 1 of version 4.6, and Baizhu and Wanderer (Scaramouche) returning in Phase 2.

If the leaks turn out to be true, then here's what the 4.6 Banner schedule will be:

Arlecchino - Phase 1

Lyney - Phase 1

Baizhu - Phase 2

Wanderer (Scaramouche) - Phase 2

Image credit: HoYoverse

As a reminder, none of this information is official, so we'll have to wait until the 4.6 livestream for solid details on who will be on the next Banners in Genshin Impact.