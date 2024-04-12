Genshin Impact 4.6 release date, 4.6 Banner and event details

The Genshin Impact 4.6 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Two Worlds Aflame, the Crimson Night Fades.

As always, there are two Banner phases and new time-limited events in the latest update, with Genshin Impact version 4.6 featuring one new 5-Star character, and three 5-Star Banner reruns.

Below, you can find out the 4.6 release date and time, who the returning characters are, and what the 4.6 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Genshin Impact 4.6 release date and time

Genshin Impact 4.6 will release on Wednesday 24th April. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, with 4.6 releasing at 4am (BST). Due to time zone differences, 4.6 releases in the United States on Tuesday 23rd April at 8pm (PT).

For other time zones, the Genshin Impact 4.6 release date and time is:

East Coast US : Tuesday 23rd April, 11pm (ET)

: Tuesday 23rd April, 11pm (ET) Central US : Tuesday 23rd April, 10pm (CT)

: Tuesday 23rd April, 10pm (CT) West Coast US : Tuesday 23rd April, 8pm (PT)

: Tuesday 23rd April, 8pm (PT) Australia : Wednesday 24th April, 1pm (AET)

: Wednesday 24th April, 1pm (AET) Japan : Wednesday 24th April, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 24th April, 12pm (JST) Europe : Wednesday 24th April, 5am (CEST)

: Wednesday 24th April, 5am (CEST) UK: Wednesday 24th April, 4am (BST)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down, you might be able to play the 4.6 patch a little before or after the times above - although previous update estimates have been fairly accurate.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 4.6 Banners

The version 4.6 Banners debut new 5-Star character Arlecchino, but there are no new 4-Star characters coming.

Phase 1 of the 4.6 Banner schedule begins with new Pyro 5-Star Arlecchino, featured in her The Hearth's Ashen Shadow Banner, and returning Pyro 5-Star Lyney featured in his Conjuring Chiaroscuro Banner.

As usual, the 4.6 Phase 1 Banners run alongside each other, and should be available from Wednesday 24th April until Wednesday 15th May.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Then in Phase 2 of the 4.6 Banner schedule we have returning Anemo 5-Star Wanderer (Scaramouche)'s From Ashes Reborn Banner and returning Dendro 5-Star Baizhu's Immaculate Pulse Banner.

These Phase 2 Banners should run from Wednesday 15th May until Tuesday 4th June - the day before the expected release date of the 4.7 update.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In summary, all of the new characters and returning 5-Star characters you can Wish on during 4.6 in Genshin Impact are:

Arlecchino (The Hearth's Ashen Shadow Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Pyro character who uses a polearm.

: New 5-Star Pyro character who uses a polearm. Lyney (Conjuring Chiaroscuro Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Pyro character who uses a bow.

: Returning 5-Star Pyro character who uses a bow. Wanderer (Scaramouche) (From Ashes Reborn Banner - Phase 2) : Returning 5-Star Anemo character who uses a catalyst.

: Returning 5-Star Anemo character who uses a catalyst. Baizhu (Immaculate Pulse Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Dendro character who uses a catalyst.

There will also be a new weapon in Phase 1 of the version 4.6 weapon Banner: the 5-Star Crimson Moon's Semblance polearm, Arlecchino's signature.

Image credit: HoYoverse

To keep up to date with who the boosted 4-Star characters and weapons will be, and all other Banner changes, check out our regularly updated Banner schedule page.

Genshin Impact 4.6 events

The Genshin Impact 4.6 update includes:

Arlecchino Story Quest.

New Cyno Story Quest.

New Fontaine area, including the Village of Petrichor.

The Knave weekly boss.

Two new Artifact sets.

Quick challenge feature for Trounce Domains (If at least Adventure Rank 40).

Focused Experience Quest feature to unlock characters stuck in other quests.

Serenitea Pot update, including quick obtain feature, discounts, and maximum creation queue increase.

Avatar system update for larger variety of pictures to choose from.

Treasure Compass update so chest markers now display on the main map and minimap.

Overflowing Mastery (double Talent material drops).

Genius Invokation TCG update.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In addition to this content, we're getting the usual four events during 4.6. Here's everything we know about every time-limited event in Genshin Impact 4.6:

Iridescent Arataki Rockin' For Life Tour De Force of Awesomeness

My keyboard might not like the name of new Itto events, but fans of rhythm mini-games will be glad to know that Itto will be returning with a new music festival held in Inazuma, bringing along Dvorak from 2023's Lantern Rite with him. Let's just hope Hu Tao stays in Liyue this time so we're spared another rap from her.

Itto's Rockin' For Life event has three stages to it. In the first, we play the usual rhythm game to recreate in-game songs, in the second we have to locate materials to spruce up the music venue, and in the last we have to find fans to invite and take part in a mini-game to restore the missing notes from their songs.

As well as the usual Primogems and level-up material rewards, we get a free Gorou character for completing enough challenges, as well as the Nightwind Horn, a new instrument.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Windtrace: Seekers and Strategy

Windtrace: Seekers and Strategy is the newest iteration of Genshin's longtime hide-and-seek event. Sorry solo players, you'll have to endure another multiplayer-exclusive event if you want those Primogems.

If you're not familiar with Windtrace, it's basically a game of hide-and-seek with two teams: the Rebels and the Hunters. The Rebels transform into objects to try and hide from a Hunter, who can use their own abilities to suss where people are hiding. However, there have been some changes to Windtrace.

Image credit: HoYoverse

This time, when Rebels are captured for the first time they're sent to the Surveillance Zone, which they can get out by waiting for a while, or a teammate can try to free them early. However, if you get sent to this Surveillance Zone twice, you will be permanently captured and can only observe the game.

Another new addition in the Signaling Devices that Rebels need to repair in order to transform into objects and hide. You can do this solo, or repair with a teammate. If four devices are repaired, the Rebels automatically win the match.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Specially-Shaped Saurian Search

In Specially-Shaped Saurian Search, a chef recently back from Natlan wants your help to find and capture a number of enemies. Although it sounds like a collection task, this is actually a combat event where you have to change your 'Strategy' buffs to defeat various enemies.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Vibro-Crystal Applications

Vibro-Crystal Applications is a returning combat event set in The Chasm. This time, some researchers from Fontaine have arrived at The Chasm and want to test harmonic resonance between the crystals. Well, they want you to test them.

For this combat event you have two teams, with the option of selecting trial characters, and for each team you need to connect two different types of crystals to obtain combat buffs. One type sets the trigger conditions, and the other sets the effect after the trigger condition is met.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you have fun during version 4.6!