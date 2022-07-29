Genshin Impact next Banner and current Banners, list of all Banners in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact next Banner and current Banners, list of all Banners in Genshin ImpactEvery current and upcoming character and weapon Banner.
Genshin Impact Banners are what you can spend your Fate currency on to Wish for characters and weapons.
Every character event Banner usually runs for three weeks, making way for the next Banner, which always has a single 5-Star character with boosted pull odds, and three boosted 4-Stars.
There is also a weapon Banner that changes its featured 5-Star and 4-Star pulls every three weeks, and two permanent Banners with their own unique character and weapon pools.
We’ve detailed what the next and current Banners are in Genshin Impact below, along with a list of all Banners that have ran in the game since its 1.0 launch.
Genshin Impact next Banner event characters
For these temporary event character Banners, you have to use Intertwined Fate to Wish on them, and they usually change every three weeks. Sometimes there will only be one event character Banner, and sometimes there are two. When there are two, they share the same pity system, 50/50 system, and boosted 4-Star characters.
There’s only one event character Banner next in Genshin Impact, and that’s Tapestry of Golden Flames featuring Yoimiya as the featured 5-Star. This next Banner will be added on Tuesday, 2nd August and end on Tuesday, 23rd August.
The boosted 4-Star characters featured in Yoimiya’s upcoming Banner are:
- Bennett
- Xinyan
- Yun Jin
Genshin Impact next Epitome Evocation Banner weapons
Epitome Evocation is a permanent weapon Banner with boosted 5-Star and 4-Star weapons that usually change every three weeks, at the same time new event character Banners are added. Just like these character Banners, you must used Intertwined Fate to Wish on Epitome Evocation.
Epitome Evocation changes its boosted weapons on Tuesday, 2nd August. That Epitome Evocation weapon pool will then end on Tuesday, 23rd August when Genshin Impact’s servers will go down in preparation for the big 3.0 update and new character and weapon Banners.
The Epitome Evocation boosted 5-Star weapons on the next Banner are:
- Thundering Pulse (bow)
- Summit Shaper (sword)
The boosted 4-Star weapons on the next Epitome Evocation Banner are:
- Wine and Song (catalyst)
- Alley Hunter (bow)
- The Flute (sword)
- Sacrificial Greatsword (claymore)
- Dragon’s Bane (polearm)
Genshin Impact Beginners' Wish Banner
You can spend your Acquaint Fate on the permanent Beginners' Wish Banner. However, if you've Wished 20 times on it, Beginners' Wish will no longer be available.
After spending 10 Acquaint Fate on Beginners' wish you will get a guaranteed 4-Star Geo character, Noelle. After 20 Acquaint Fate is used, you'll then get another guaranteed 5-Star or 4-Star character from a select pool.
There are five 5-Star characters you can get from the Beginners' Wish Banner:
- Diluc
- Jean
- Keqing
- Mona
- Qiqi
Here's the 4-Star characters available in the Beginners' Wish Banner pool:
- Barbara
- Beidou
- Bennett
- Chongyun
- Fischl
- Ningguang
- Razor
- Sucrose
- Xiangling
- Xingqiu
Genshin Impact Wanderlust Invocation Banner
All 5-Star characters and Weapons not included in event character Banners are available in Wanderlust Invocation, a permanent Banner. New 4-Star characters are added to it in the update after their original Banner debut, but event-exclusive 4-Star weapons are not.
For every 10 Wishes you make with Acquaint Fate on Wanderlust Invocation, you are guaranteed at least one 4-Star character or weapon.
Here are all the 5-Star characters you can get from Wanderlust Invocation:
- Diluc
- Jean
- Keqing
- Mona
- Qiqi
There are a lot more 4-Star items than 5-Stars in the Banner, so here's every 4-Star character you can get from Wanderlust Invocation:
- Amber
- Barbara
- Beidou
- Bennett
- Chongyun
- Diona
- Fischl
- Gorou
- Kaeya
- Kujou Sara
- Kuki Shinobu
- Lisa
- Ningguang
- Noelle
- Razor
- Rosaria
- Sayu
- Sucrose
- Thoma
- Xiangling
- Xingqiu
- Xinyan
- Yanfei
- Yun Jin
Genshin Impact current character event Banners
All of the current event character Banners in Genshin Impact end Tuesday, 2nd August, when the next Banner will replace them. You can check to see how long a Banner has left in your own server time by checking the bottom left-hand corner of the event Banner.
There are two event character Banners currently running in Genshin Impact:
- Leaves in the Wind rerun (5-Star Kaedehara Kazuha)
- Sparkling Steps rerun (5-Star Klee)
Both Kazuha and Klee’s rerun banners have the same boosted 4-Star characters:
- Shikanoin Heizou (new)
- Ningguang
- Thoma
Genshin Impact current Epitome Evocation Banner
The current boosted 5-Star weapons on the Epitome Evocation Banner are:
- Freedom-Sworn (sword)
- Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (catalyst)
The current boosted 4-Star weapons on the Epitome Evocation Banner are:
- The Alley Flash (sword)
- Mitternachts Waltz (bow)
- Rainslasher (claymore)
- Favonious Lance (polearm)
- The Widsith (catalyst)
The release of Genshin Impact 2.8 is here!
List of all Banners in Genshin Impact
Since version 1.0 there have been 40 event character Banners in Genshin Impact, including reruns and confirmed upcoming Banners. Each Banner rerun is different, as they have different boosted 4-Star characters featured with the returning 5-Star.
The table below shows the entire history of all character Banners in Genshin Impact, including who the boosted 4-Star characters were, and what dates they ran.
|Banner name
|5-Star character
|4-Star characters
|Banner dates
|Ballad in Goblets
|Venti
|Barbara, Fischl, Xiangling
|28th September, 2020 to 18th October, 2020
|Sparkling Steps
|Klee
|Noelle, Sucrose, Xingqiu
|20th October, 2020 to 10th November, 2020
|Farewell of Snezhnaya
|Tartaglia
|Beidou, Diona, Ningguang
|11th November, 2020 to 1st December, 2020
|Gentry of Hermitage
|Zhongli
|Chonyun, Razor, Xinyan
|1st December, 2020 to 22nd December, 2020
|Secretum Secretorum
|Albedo
|Bennett, Fischl, Sucrose
|23rd December, 2020 to 12th January, 2021
|Adrift in the Harbor
|Ganyu
|Noelle, Xiangling, Xingqiu
|12th January, 2021 to 2nd February, 2021
|Invitation to Mundane Life
|Xiao
|Beidou, Diona, Xinyan
|3rd February, 2021 to 17th February, 2021
|Dance of Lanterns
|Keqing
|Barbara, Bennett, Ningguang
|17th Febraury, 2021 to 2nd March, 2021
|Moment of Bloom
|Hu Tao
|Chongyun, Xiangling, Xingqiu
|2nd March, 2021 to 16th March, 2021
|Ballad in Goblets
|Venti
|Noelle, Razor, Sucrose
|17th March, 2021 to 6th April, 2021
|Farewell of Snezhnaya
|Tartaglia
|Barbara, Fischl, Rosaria
|6th April, 2021 to 27th April, 2021
|Gentry of Hermitage
|Zhongli
|Diona, Noelle, Yanfei
|28th April, 2021 to 18th May, 2021
|Born of Ocean Swell
|Eula
|Beidou, Xingqiu, Xinyan
|18th May, 2021 to 8th June, 2021
|Sparkling Steps
|Klee
|Barbara, Fischl, Sucrose
|9th June, 2021 to 29th June, 2021
|Leaves in the Wind
|Kaedehara Kazuha
|Bennett, Razor, Rosaria
|29th June, 2021 to 20th July, 2021
|The Heron's Court
|Ayaka
|Chongyun, Ningguang, Yanfei
|21st July, 2021 to 10th August, 2021
|Tapestry of Golden Flames
|Yoimiya
|Diona, Sayu, Xinyan
|10th August, 2021 to 31st August, 2021
|Reign of Serenity
|Raiden
|Kujou Sara, Sucrose, Xiangling
|1st September, 2021 to 21st September, 2021
|Drifting Luminescence
|Kokomi
|Beidou, Rosaria, Xinqiu
|21st September, 2021 to 12th October, 2021
|Farewell of Snezhnaya
|Tartaglia
|Chongyun, Ningguang, Yanfei
|13th October, 2021 to 2nd November, 2021
|Moment of Bloom
|Hu Tao
|Diona, Sayu, Thoma
|2nd November, 2021 to 23rd November, 2021
|Secretum Secretorum
|Albedo
|Bennett, Noelle, Rosaria
|24th November, 2021 to 14th December, 2021
|Born of Ocean Swell
|Eula
|Bennett, Noelle, Rosaria
|24th November, 2021 to 14th December, 2021
|Oni's Royale
|Arataki Itto
|Barbara, Gorou, Xiangling
|14th December, 2021 to 4th January, 2022
|The Transcendent One Returns
|Shenhe
|Chongyun, Ningguang, Yun Jin
|5th January, 2022 to 25th January, 2022
|Invitation to Mundane Life
|Xiao
|Chongyun, Ningguang, Yun Jin
|5th January, 2022 to 25th January, 2022
|Gentry of Hermitage
|Zhongli
|Beidou, Xingqiu, Yanfei
|25th January, 2022 to 15th February, 2022
|Adrift in the Harbor
|Ganyu
|Beidou, Xingqiu, Yanfei
|25th January, 2022 to 15th February, 2022
|Everbloom Violet
|Yae Miko
|Diona, Fischl, Thoma
|16th February, 2022 to 8th March, 2022
|Reign of Serenity
|Raiden Shogun
|Bennett, Kujou Sara, Xinyan
|8th March, 2022 to 29th March, 2022
|Drifting Luminescence
|Kokomi
|Bennett, Kujou Sara, Xinyan
|8th March, 2022 to 29th March, 2022
|Azure Excursion
|Ayato
|Sucrose, Xianling, Yun Jin
|30th March, 2022 to 19th April, 2022
|Ballad in Goblets
|Venti
|Sucrose, Xianling, Yun Jin
|30th March, 2022 to 19th April, 2022
|The Heron's Court
|Ayaka
|Razor, Rosaria, Sayu
|19th April, 2022 to 31st May, 2022
|Discerner of Enigmas
|Yelan
|Barbara, Noelle, Yanfei
|31st May, 2022 to 21st June, 2022
|Invitation to Mundane Life
|Xiao
|Barbara, Noelle, Yanfei
|31st May, 2022 to 21st June, 2022
|Oni's Royale
|Arataki Itto
|Chongyun, Gorou, Kuki Shinobu
|21st June, 2022 to 12th July, 2022
|Leaves in the Wind
|Kaedehara Kazuha
|Ningguang, Shikanoin Heizou, Thoma
|13th July, 2022 to 2nd August, 2022
|Sparkling Steps
|Klee
|Ningguang, Shikanoin Heizou, Thoma
|13th July, 2022 to 2nd August, 2022
|Tapestry of Golden Flames
|Yoimiya
|Bennett, Xinyan, Yun Jin
|2nd August, 2022 to 23rd August, 2022
Good luck Wishing on Banners in Genshin Impact!