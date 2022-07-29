Genshin Impact next Banner and current Banners, list of all Banners in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Banners are what you can spend your Fate currency on to Wish for characters and weapons.

Every character event Banner usually runs for three weeks, making way for the next Banner, which always has a single 5-Star character with boosted pull odds, and three boosted 4-Stars.

There is also a weapon Banner that changes its featured 5-Star and 4-Star pulls every three weeks, and two permanent Banners with their own unique character and weapon pools.

We’ve detailed what the next and current Banners are in Genshin Impact below, along with a list of all Banners that have ran in the game since its 1.0 launch.

On this page:

Version 2.8 "Summer Fantasia" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact next Banner event characters

For these temporary event character Banners, you have to use Intertwined Fate to Wish on them, and they usually change every three weeks. Sometimes there will only be one event character Banner, and sometimes there are two. When there are two, they share the same pity system, 50/50 system, and boosted 4-Star characters.

There’s only one event character Banner next in Genshin Impact, and that’s Tapestry of Golden Flames featuring Yoimiya as the featured 5-Star. This next Banner will be added on Tuesday, 2nd August and end on Tuesday, 23rd August.

The boosted 4-Star characters featured in Yoimiya’s upcoming Banner are:

Bennett

Xinyan

Yun Jin

Genshin Impact next Epitome Evocation Banner weapons

Epitome Evocation is a permanent weapon Banner with boosted 5-Star and 4-Star weapons that usually change every three weeks, at the same time new event character Banners are added. Just like these character Banners, you must used Intertwined Fate to Wish on Epitome Evocation.

Epitome Evocation changes its boosted weapons on Tuesday, 2nd August. That Epitome Evocation weapon pool will then end on Tuesday, 23rd August when Genshin Impact’s servers will go down in preparation for the big 3.0 update and new character and weapon Banners.

The Epitome Evocation boosted 5-Star weapons on the next Banner are:

Thundering Pulse (bow)

Summit Shaper (sword)

The boosted 4-Star weapons on the next Epitome Evocation Banner are:

Wine and Song (catalyst)

Alley Hunter (bow)

The Flute (sword)

Sacrificial Greatsword (claymore)

Dragon’s Bane (polearm)

Genshin Impact Beginners' Wish Banner

You can spend your Acquaint Fate on the permanent Beginners' Wish Banner. However, if you've Wished 20 times on it, Beginners' Wish will no longer be available.

After spending 10 Acquaint Fate on Beginners' wish you will get a guaranteed 4-Star Geo character, Noelle. After 20 Acquaint Fate is used, you'll then get another guaranteed 5-Star or 4-Star character from a select pool.

There are five 5-Star characters you can get from the Beginners' Wish Banner:

Diluc

Jean

Keqing

Mona

Qiqi

Here's the 4-Star characters available in the Beginners' Wish Banner pool:

Barbara

Beidou

Bennett

Chongyun

Fischl

Ningguang

Razor

Sucrose

Xiangling

Xingqiu

Genshin Impact Wanderlust Invocation Banner

All 5-Star characters and Weapons not included in event character Banners are available in Wanderlust Invocation, a permanent Banner. New 4-Star characters are added to it in the update after their original Banner debut, but event-exclusive 4-Star weapons are not.

For every 10 Wishes you make with Acquaint Fate on Wanderlust Invocation, you are guaranteed at least one 4-Star character or weapon.

Here are all the 5-Star characters you can get from Wanderlust Invocation:

Diluc

Jean

Keqing

Mona

Qiqi

There are a lot more 4-Star items than 5-Stars in the Banner, so here's every 4-Star character you can get from Wanderlust Invocation:

Amber

Barbara

Beidou

Bennett

Chongyun

Diona

Fischl

Gorou

Kaeya

Kujou Sara

Kuki Shinobu

Lisa

Ningguang

Noelle

Razor

Rosaria

Sayu

Sucrose

Thoma

Xiangling

Xingqiu

Xinyan

Yanfei

Yun Jin

Genshin Impact current character event Banners

All of the current event character Banners in Genshin Impact end Tuesday, 2nd August, when the next Banner will replace them. You can check to see how long a Banner has left in your own server time by checking the bottom left-hand corner of the event Banner.

There are two event character Banners currently running in Genshin Impact:

Leaves in the Wind rerun (5-Star Kaedehara Kazuha)

Sparkling Steps rerun (5-Star Klee)

Both Kazuha and Klee’s rerun banners have the same boosted 4-Star characters:

Shikanoin Heizou (new)

Ningguang

Thoma

Genshin Impact current Epitome Evocation Banner

The current boosted 5-Star weapons on the Epitome Evocation Banner are:

Freedom-Sworn (sword)

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (catalyst)

The current boosted 4-Star weapons on the Epitome Evocation Banner are:

The Alley Flash (sword)

Mitternachts Waltz (bow)

Rainslasher (claymore)

Favonious Lance (polearm)

The Widsith (catalyst)

The release of Genshin Impact 2.8 is here! You'll need to be the right Adventure Rank to take part in events to get a free Fischl, collect Phantasmal Conches for a Fischl skin, earn rewards from web events, and solve astral puzzles. You can now spend Primogems on Kazuha, and Heizou, and as always, you can visit our Genshin Impact tier list to see how your characters measure up, and check who you can Wish for on next and current Banners. Check back regularly for all the latest Genshin Impact codes and updates to the trophy list.

List of all Banners in Genshin Impact

Since version 1.0 there have been 40 event character Banners in Genshin Impact, including reruns and confirmed upcoming Banners. Each Banner rerun is different, as they have different boosted 4-Star characters featured with the returning 5-Star.

The table below shows the entire history of all character Banners in Genshin Impact, including who the boosted 4-Star characters were, and what dates they ran.

Banner name 5-Star character 4-Star characters Banner dates Ballad in Goblets Venti Barbara, Fischl, Xiangling 28th September, 2020 to 18th October, 2020 Sparkling Steps Klee Noelle, Sucrose, Xingqiu 20th October, 2020 to 10th November, 2020 Farewell of Snezhnaya Tartaglia Beidou, Diona, Ningguang 11th November, 2020 to 1st December, 2020 Gentry of Hermitage Zhongli Chonyun, Razor, Xinyan 1st December, 2020 to 22nd December, 2020 Secretum Secretorum Albedo Bennett, Fischl, Sucrose 23rd December, 2020 to 12th January, 2021 Adrift in the Harbor Ganyu Noelle, Xiangling, Xingqiu 12th January, 2021 to 2nd February, 2021 Invitation to Mundane Life Xiao Beidou, Diona, Xinyan 3rd February, 2021 to 17th February, 2021 Dance of Lanterns Keqing Barbara, Bennett, Ningguang 17th Febraury, 2021 to 2nd March, 2021 Moment of Bloom Hu Tao Chongyun, Xiangling, Xingqiu 2nd March, 2021 to 16th March, 2021 Ballad in Goblets Venti Noelle, Razor, Sucrose 17th March, 2021 to 6th April, 2021 Farewell of Snezhnaya Tartaglia Barbara, Fischl, Rosaria 6th April, 2021 to 27th April, 2021 Gentry of Hermitage Zhongli Diona, Noelle, Yanfei 28th April, 2021 to 18th May, 2021 Born of Ocean Swell Eula Beidou, Xingqiu, Xinyan 18th May, 2021 to 8th June, 2021 Sparkling Steps Klee Barbara, Fischl, Sucrose 9th June, 2021 to 29th June, 2021 Leaves in the Wind Kaedehara Kazuha Bennett, Razor, Rosaria 29th June, 2021 to 20th July, 2021 The Heron's Court Ayaka Chongyun, Ningguang, Yanfei 21st July, 2021 to 10th August, 2021 Tapestry of Golden Flames Yoimiya Diona, Sayu, Xinyan 10th August, 2021 to 31st August, 2021 Reign of Serenity Raiden Kujou Sara, Sucrose, Xiangling 1st September, 2021 to 21st September, 2021 Drifting Luminescence Kokomi Beidou, Rosaria, Xinqiu 21st September, 2021 to 12th October, 2021 Farewell of Snezhnaya Tartaglia Chongyun, Ningguang, Yanfei 13th October, 2021 to 2nd November, 2021 Moment of Bloom Hu Tao Diona, Sayu, Thoma 2nd November, 2021 to 23rd November, 2021 Secretum Secretorum Albedo Bennett, Noelle, Rosaria 24th November, 2021 to 14th December, 2021 Born of Ocean Swell Eula Bennett, Noelle, Rosaria 24th November, 2021 to 14th December, 2021 Oni's Royale Arataki Itto Barbara, Gorou, Xiangling 14th December, 2021 to 4th January, 2022 The Transcendent One Returns Shenhe Chongyun, Ningguang, Yun Jin 5th January, 2022 to 25th January, 2022 Invitation to Mundane Life Xiao Chongyun, Ningguang, Yun Jin 5th January, 2022 to 25th January, 2022 Gentry of Hermitage Zhongli Beidou, Xingqiu, Yanfei 25th January, 2022 to 15th February, 2022 Adrift in the Harbor Ganyu Beidou, Xingqiu, Yanfei 25th January, 2022 to 15th February, 2022 Everbloom Violet Yae Miko Diona, Fischl, Thoma 16th February, 2022 to 8th March, 2022 Reign of Serenity Raiden Shogun Bennett, Kujou Sara, Xinyan 8th March, 2022 to 29th March, 2022 Drifting Luminescence Kokomi Bennett, Kujou Sara, Xinyan 8th March, 2022 to 29th March, 2022 Azure Excursion Ayato Sucrose, Xianling, Yun Jin 30th March, 2022 to 19th April, 2022 Ballad in Goblets Venti Sucrose, Xianling, Yun Jin 30th March, 2022 to 19th April, 2022 The Heron's Court Ayaka Razor, Rosaria, Sayu 19th April, 2022 to 31st May, 2022 Discerner of Enigmas Yelan Barbara, Noelle, Yanfei 31st May, 2022 to 21st June, 2022 Invitation to Mundane Life Xiao Barbara, Noelle, Yanfei 31st May, 2022 to 21st June, 2022 Oni's Royale Arataki Itto Chongyun, Gorou, Kuki Shinobu 21st June, 2022 to 12th July, 2022 Leaves in the Wind Kaedehara Kazuha Ningguang, Shikanoin Heizou, Thoma 13th July, 2022 to 2nd August, 2022 Sparkling Steps Klee Ningguang, Shikanoin Heizou, Thoma 13th July, 2022 to 2nd August, 2022 Tapestry of Golden Flames Yoimiya Bennett, Xinyan, Yun Jin 2nd August, 2022 to 23rd August, 2022

Good luck Wishing on Banners in Genshin Impact!