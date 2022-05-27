Genshin Impact best Xiao build, Ascension materials, Talent, weapon, Banner

Genshin Impact best Xiao build, Ascension materials, Talent, weapon, BannerAll the essential information you need to know about the reclusive Xiao.
Xiao is a playable character in Genshin Impact introduced as part of the 1.3 update, All That Glitters.
The reclusive Adepti is featured in his own Banner, Invitation to Mundane Life, in which you can spend Fate on Wishes to try and get him.
Whether you have him, or want to prepare for if you do Wish for him successfully, it’s good to know the best Xiao build in Genshin Impact, and what Talent and Ascension materials are needed to level up Xiao to his full potential.
Genshin Impact Xiao Talents, Banner, rarity, element, and weapon
Xiao is a 5-Star Anemo character with high DPS (damage per second) who uses a polearm weapon to cause AOE (area of effect) damage primarily by using plunge attacks. Plunging with a polearm while his Elemental Burst is active is Xiao’s main DPS attack.
Here's a summary of Xiao’s abilities and stats in Genshin Impact:
- Element: Anemo
- Rarity: 5-Star
- Weapon: Polearm
- Banner: Invitation to Mundane Life
- Best build: DPS
- Normal Attack: Whirlwind Thrust
- Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling
- Elemental Burst: Bane of All Evil
- Passive one: Conqueror of Evil, Tamer of Demons (while under the effects of Bane of All Evil, all damage increases by a further 5% for every three seconds the ability persists, with the maximum damage bonus capping at 25%)
- Passive two: Dissolution Eon, Heaven Fall (using Lemniscatic Wind Cycling increases the damage of subsequent uses of the ability by 15%, lasts seven seconds at a maximum of three stacks, and gaining a new stack refreshes the effect's duration)
- Exploration bonus: Transcension, Gravity Defier (decreases climbing stamina consumption for your party members by 20%, but is not stackable with other teammates who have a Talent that provides the same effect)
Xiao Normal Attack: Whirlwind Thrust
Xiao can perform up to six consecutive spear strikes, and when charged, his normal attack consumes stamina to perform an upward thrust. You can press the attack button while in the air to perform a plunge attack, which causes AOE damage. Xiao is one of the few characters who does not take any damage from plunge attacks, regardless of how high he drops.
Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling
Xiao lunges forward, causing Anemo damage to enemies in his path. Lemniscatic Wind Cycling starts with two charges, and can also be used while in mid-air. Using this skill will generate three elemental particles when it hits an enemy, but it will not generate any particles if Bane of All Evil is active. This skill is very useful when exploring, as Xiao can use it twice in a row to bypass large gaps in the environment.
Elemental Burst: Bane of All Evil
Xiao wears the Yaksha Mask to greatly increase his jumping ability, AOE range, and attack damage, which is converted into Anemo damage. This can’t be overridden by other elemental infusions. Unfortunately, Xiao continuously loses health while wearing the Yaksha Mask. The effect ends when Xiao leaves the field and is swapped for another active character.
Genshin Impact Xiao Talent materials
To get the most out of using Xiao, you will have to level his abilities up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.
For Xiao, you're going to need to farm a lot of Slime and Prosperity items (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade his DPS capabilities.
The table below explains all the Xiao Talent materials and the amount of Mora you need to improve one of his abilities.
As Xiao has three combat Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of his abilities.
|Xiao Talent level
|Talent materials
|Mora cost
|Level 2
|x3 Teachings of Prosperity, x6 Slime Condensate
|12,500
|Level 3
|x2 Guide to Prosperity, x3 Slime Secretions
|17,500
|Level 4
|x4 Guide to Prosperity, x4 Slime Secretions
|25,000
|Level 5
|x6 Guide to Prosperity, x6 Slime Secretions
|30,000
|Level 6
|x9 Guide to Prosperity, x9 Slime Secretions
|37,500
|Level 7
|x4 Philosophies of Prosperity, x4 Slime Concentrate, x1 Shadow of the Warrior
|120,000
|Level 8
|x8 Philosophies of Prosperity, x6 Slime Concentrate, x1 Shadow of the Warrior
|260,000
|Level 9
|x12 Philosophies of Prosperity, x9 Slime Concentrate, x2 Shadow of the Warrior
|450,000
|Level 10
|x16 Philosophies of Prosperity, x12 Slime Concentrate, x2 Shadow of the Warrior, x1 Crown of Insight
|700,000
Genshin Impact Xiao Ascension materials and Constellation
Just like Talents, you need to use Xiao Ascension materials to upgrade his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.
With each Ascension, Xiao will also gain a Constellation upgrade, with each upgrade either improving an existing combat Talent or Passive ability. There is also Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend Fate on Banners to Wish for characters or weapons.
The table below explains the Xiao Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade Xiao, as well as each Constellation, and Fate reward you gain from Ascension.
|Xiao Ascension level
|Constellation
|Ascension materials
|Mora cost
|Ascension reward
|Level 20
|Dissolution Eon, Destroyer of Worlds
Increases Lemniscatic Wind Cycling’s charges by one
|x1 Vayuda Turquoise Silver, x3 Qingxin, x3 Slime Condensate
|20,000
|x1 Acquaint Fate
|Level 40
|Annihilation Eon, Blossom of Kaleidos
When in the party but not on the field, Xiao’s energy recharge is increases by 25%
|x3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, x2 Juvenile Jade, x10 Qingxin, x15 Slime Condensate
|40,000
|None
|Level 50
|Conqueror of Evil, Wrath Deity
Increases the level of Lemniscatic Wind Cycling by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15
|x6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, x4 Juvenile Jade, x20 Qingxin, x12 Slime Secretions
|60,000
|x1 Acquaint Fate
|Level 60
|Transcension, Extinction of Suffering
When Xiao’s HP falls below 50% he gains a 100% defence bonus
|x3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, x8 Juvenile Jade, x30 Qingxin, x18 Slime Secretions
|80,000
|None
|Level 70
|Evolution Eon, Origin of Ignorance
Increases the level of Bane of All Evil by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15
|x6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, x12 Juvenile Jade, x45 Qingxin, x12 Slime Concentrate
|100,000
|x1 Acquaint Fate
|Level 80
|Conqueror of Evil, Guardian Yaksha
While Bane Evil is activated, hitting at least two opponents with Xiao’s plunging attack will grant him one charge of Lemniscatic Wind Cycling, and for the next second, he may use Lemniscatic Wind Cycling regardless of its cooldown status
|x6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, x20 Juvenile Jade, x60 Qingxin, x24 Slime Concentrate
|120,000
|None
Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the above Ascension materials once to fully raise Xiao to his highest character level.
Best Xiao build in Genshin Impact
Xiao is an excellent DPS character with a fun playstyle, who is most effective with a good team to support his energy and health needs.
As Xiao is a high DPS character whose Elemental Burst costs a lot of energy, he is best paired with a fellow Anemo character, like Sucrose or Venti, so they can recharge Xiao’s energy quickly. You’ll also want to have a party member who can heal Xiao, like Jean or Bennett, as he can lose a lot of health while his Elemental Burst is active.
It’s important to play Xiao on the field, using his plunge attacks and Elemental Burst as much as possible, only swapping to other characters when you need to recharge energy or start a healing field. If you swap to another character while Xiao’s Elemental Burst is active, the effect will end and you will lose out on causing damage to enemies.
The best Xiao Artifacts in Genshin Impact will either raise his attack or elemental damage stats. It’s best to try for the four piece Vermillion Hereafter set, but any Artifact that boosts his damage is a good substitute.
Alternatively, if you don’t have a team that can help with Xiao’s energy needs, equipping some Artifacts that help with energy recharge is recommended. This does lower his DPS potential, but it’s better to activate his Elemental Burst as much as possible to get more opportunities to cause high Anemo damage. If running a low energy recharge team, you should take two sub DPS characters instead to raise Xiao’s attack damage as much as possible.
Best Xiao DPS build
With all this in mind, if you want to take advantage of his very high DPS capabilities, we have compiled what we think is currently the best Xiao build in Genshin Impact below:
- Best Weapon: Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (Blackcliff Pole or Prototype Starglitter as substitutes)
- Best Artifacts: x4 Vermillion Hereafter (or x2 Viridescent Venerer and x2 Gladiator’s Finale)
- Best team members: A support healer to negate Xiao’s life drain (like Jean or Bennett), another Anemo to help with Elemental recharge (like Sucrose, Jean, or Venti), and a support off-field to increase Xiao’s attack damage/longevity even more (like Fischl, Albedo, or Zhongli)
While it can take a lot of time to find these Artifacts and Ascension/Talent materials to level-up Xiao, it’s worth the effort if you wish to main Xiao as a fairly straight-forward pure DPS character – as long as you have a good team to enhance his Talents.
Good luck levelling up Xiao in Genshin Impact!
