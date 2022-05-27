Genshin Impact best Xiao build, Ascension materials, Talent, weapon, Banner

Xiao is a playable character in Genshin Impact introduced as part of the 1.3 update, All That Glitters.

The reclusive Adepti is featured in his own Banner, Invitation to Mundane Life, in which you can spend Fate on Wishes to try and get him.

Whether you have him, or want to prepare for if you do Wish for him successfully, it’s good to know the best Xiao build in Genshin Impact, and what Talent and Ascension materials are needed to level up Xiao to his full potential.

Genshin Impact Xiao Talents, Banner, rarity, element, and weapon

Xiao is a 5-Star Anemo character with high DPS (damage per second) who uses a polearm weapon to cause AOE (area of effect) damage primarily by using plunge attacks. Plunging with a polearm while his Elemental Burst is active is Xiao’s main DPS attack.

Here's a summary of Xiao’s abilities and stats in Genshin Impact:

Element : Anemo

: Anemo Rarity : 5-Star

: 5-Star Weapon : Polearm

: Polearm Banner : Invitation to Mundane Life

: Invitation to Mundane Life Best build : DPS

: DPS Normal Attack : Whirlwind Thrust

: Whirlwind Thrust Elemental Skill : Lemniscatic Wind Cycling

: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling Elemental Burst : Bane of All Evil

: Bane of All Evil Passive one : Conqueror of Evil, Tamer of Demons (while under the effects of Bane of All Evil, all damage increases by a further 5% for every three seconds the ability persists, with the maximum damage bonus capping at 25%)

: Conqueror of Evil, Tamer of Demons (while under the effects of Bane of All Evil, all damage increases by a further 5% for every three seconds the ability persists, with the maximum damage bonus capping at 25%) Passive two : Dissolution Eon, Heaven Fall (using Lemniscatic Wind Cycling increases the damage of subsequent uses of the ability by 15%, lasts seven seconds at a maximum of three stacks, and gaining a new stack refreshes the effect's duration)

: Dissolution Eon, Heaven Fall (using Lemniscatic Wind Cycling increases the damage of subsequent uses of the ability by 15%, lasts seven seconds at a maximum of three stacks, and gaining a new stack refreshes the effect's duration) Exploration bonus: Transcension, Gravity Defier (decreases climbing stamina consumption for your party members by 20%, but is not stackable with other teammates who have a Talent that provides the same effect)

Xiao Normal Attack: Whirlwind Thrust

Xiao can perform up to six consecutive spear strikes, and when charged, his normal attack consumes stamina to perform an upward thrust. You can press the attack button while in the air to perform a plunge attack, which causes AOE damage. Xiao is one of the few characters who does not take any damage from plunge attacks, regardless of how high he drops.

Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling

Xiao lunges forward, causing Anemo damage to enemies in his path. Lemniscatic Wind Cycling starts with two charges, and can also be used while in mid-air. Using this skill will generate three elemental particles when it hits an enemy, but it will not generate any particles if Bane of All Evil is active. This skill is very useful when exploring, as Xiao can use it twice in a row to bypass large gaps in the environment.

Elemental Burst: Bane of All Evil

Xiao wears the Yaksha Mask to greatly increase his jumping ability, AOE range, and attack damage, which is converted into Anemo damage. This can’t be overridden by other elemental infusions. Unfortunately, Xiao continuously loses health while wearing the Yaksha Mask. The effect ends when Xiao leaves the field and is swapped for another active character.

Genshin Impact Xiao Talent materials

To get the most out of using Xiao, you will have to level his abilities up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Xiao, you're going to need to farm a lot of Slime and Prosperity items (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade his DPS capabilities.

The table below explains all the Xiao Talent materials and the amount of Mora you need to improve one of his abilities.

As Xiao has three combat Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of his abilities.

Xiao Talent level Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Prosperity, x6 Slime Condensate 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Prosperity, x3 Slime Secretions 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Prosperity, x4 Slime Secretions 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Prosperity, x6 Slime Secretions 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Prosperity, x9 Slime Secretions 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Prosperity, x4 Slime Concentrate, x1 Shadow of the Warrior 120,000 Level 8 x8 Philosophies of Prosperity, x6 Slime Concentrate, x1 Shadow of the Warrior 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Prosperity, x9 Slime Concentrate, x2 Shadow of the Warrior 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Prosperity, x12 Slime Concentrate, x2 Shadow of the Warrior, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Genshin Impact Xiao Ascension materials and Constellation

Just like Talents, you need to use Xiao Ascension materials to upgrade his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With each Ascension, Xiao will also gain a Constellation upgrade, with each upgrade either improving an existing combat Talent or Passive ability. There is also Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend Fate on Banners to Wish for characters or weapons.

The table below explains the Xiao Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade Xiao, as well as each Constellation, and Fate reward you gain from Ascension.

Xiao Ascension level Constellation Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 Dissolution Eon, Destroyer of Worlds

Increases Lemniscatic Wind Cycling’s charges by one x1 Vayuda Turquoise Silver, x3 Qingxin, x3 Slime Condensate 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 Annihilation Eon, Blossom of Kaleidos

When in the party but not on the field, Xiao’s energy recharge is increases by 25% x3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, x2 Juvenile Jade, x10 Qingxin, x15 Slime Condensate 40,000 None Level 50 Conqueror of Evil, Wrath Deity

Increases the level of Lemniscatic Wind Cycling by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, x4 Juvenile Jade, x20 Qingxin, x12 Slime Secretions 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 Transcension, Extinction of Suffering

When Xiao’s HP falls below 50% he gains a 100% defence bonus x3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, x8 Juvenile Jade, x30 Qingxin, x18 Slime Secretions 80,000 None Level 70 Evolution Eon, Origin of Ignorance

Increases the level of Bane of All Evil by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, x12 Juvenile Jade, x45 Qingxin, x12 Slime Concentrate 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 Conqueror of Evil, Guardian Yaksha

While Bane Evil is activated, hitting at least two opponents with Xiao’s plunging attack will grant him one charge of Lemniscatic Wind Cycling, and for the next second, he may use Lemniscatic Wind Cycling regardless of its cooldown status x6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, x20 Juvenile Jade, x60 Qingxin, x24 Slime Concentrate 120,000 None

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the above Ascension materials once to fully raise Xiao to his highest character level.

Best Xiao build in Genshin Impact

Xiao is an excellent DPS character with a fun playstyle, who is most effective with a good team to support his energy and health needs.

Xiao's Elemental Burst comes with health and energy downsides.

As Xiao is a high DPS character whose Elemental Burst costs a lot of energy, he is best paired with a fellow Anemo character, like Sucrose or Venti, so they can recharge Xiao’s energy quickly. You’ll also want to have a party member who can heal Xiao, like Jean or Bennett, as he can lose a lot of health while his Elemental Burst is active.

It’s important to play Xiao on the field, using his plunge attacks and Elemental Burst as much as possible, only swapping to other characters when you need to recharge energy or start a healing field. If you swap to another character while Xiao’s Elemental Burst is active, the effect will end and you will lose out on causing damage to enemies.

It's important to have a good team if you main Xiao.

The best Xiao Artifacts in Genshin Impact will either raise his attack or elemental damage stats. It’s best to try for the four piece Vermillion Hereafter set, but any Artifact that boosts his damage is a good substitute.

Alternatively, if you don’t have a team that can help with Xiao’s energy needs, equipping some Artifacts that help with energy recharge is recommended. This does lower his DPS potential, but it’s better to activate his Elemental Burst as much as possible to get more opportunities to cause high Anemo damage. If running a low energy recharge team, you should take two sub DPS characters instead to raise Xiao’s attack damage as much as possible.

Best Xiao DPS build

The Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is Xiao's best weapon.

With all this in mind, if you want to take advantage of his very high DPS capabilities, we have compiled what we think is currently the best Xiao build in Genshin Impact below:

Best Weapon : Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (Blackcliff Pole or Prototype Starglitter as substitutes)

: Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (Blackcliff Pole or Prototype Starglitter as substitutes) Best Artifacts : x4 Vermillion Hereafter (or x2 Viridescent Venerer and x2 Gladiator’s Finale)

: x4 Vermillion Hereafter (or x2 Viridescent Venerer and x2 Gladiator’s Finale) Best team members: A support healer to negate Xiao’s life drain (like Jean or Bennett), another Anemo to help with Elemental recharge (like Sucrose, Jean, or Venti), and a support off-field to increase Xiao’s attack damage/longevity even more (like Fischl, Albedo, or Zhongli)

While it can take a lot of time to find these Artifacts and Ascension/Talent materials to level-up Xiao, it’s worth the effort if you wish to main Xiao as a fairly straight-forward pure DPS character – as long as you have a good team to enhance his Talents.

Good luck levelling up Xiao in Genshin Impact!