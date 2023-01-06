Genshin Impact 3.4 release date, time, and 3.4 Banner and event details

The Genshin Impact 3.4 release date, time and Banner and event details have been officially announced for the upcoming patch, titled The Exquisite Night Chimes.

As always, there are two Banner phases and new time-limited events in the latest update, with the Genshin Impact 3.4 Banners featuring two new characters and three 5-Star reruns.

Below, you can find out the Genshin Impact 3.4 release date and time, who the new and returning characters are, and what the 3.4 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Genshin Impact 3.4 release date and time in UK, GMT, CET, EST and PST

Genshin Impact 3.4 will release on Wednesday, 18th January. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, with 3.4 releasing approximately five hours after server downtime starting at 6am (UTC +8), so will be available from 11am (UTC +8).

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down, you might be able to play the 3.4 patch a little before or after the times below - although previous update estimates have been fairly accurate.

For other time zones, the Genshin Impact 3.4 release date and time is:

UK : Wednesday, 18th January, 3am (GMT)

: Wednesday, 18th January, 3am (GMT) Europe : Wednesday, 18th January, 4am (CET)

: Wednesday, 18th January, 4am (CET) East Coast US : Tuesday, 17th January, 10pm (EST)

: Tuesday, 17th January, 10pm (EST) Central US : Tuesday 17th January, 9pm (CST)

: Tuesday 17th January, 9pm (CST) West Coast US :Tuesday 17th January, 7pm (PST)

:Tuesday 17th January, 7pm (PST) Australia : Wednesday, 18th January, 2pm (AET)

: Wednesday, 18th January, 2pm (AET) New Zealand : Wednesday, 18th January, 4pm (NZST)

: Wednesday, 18th January, 4pm (NZST) Japan: Wednesday, 18th January, 12pm (JST)

Genshin Impact 3.4 Banners

There are two new playable characters making their debut in the 3.4 update: Alhaitham and Yaoyao.

Phase 1 begins with new Dendro 5-Star Alhaitham featured in his Caution in Confidence Banner, and returning Anemo 5-Star Xiao featured in his Invitation to Mundane Life Banner. Additionally, new Dendro 4-Star Yaoyao will be one of the boosted 4-Stars in both Alhaitham and Xiao's Banners in Phase 1.

As usual, the 3.4 Phase 1 banners will run alongside each other, and should be available from Wednesday, 18th January, and are expected to then end on Wednesday, 8th February.

In Phase 2 of the 3.4 Banner schedule we have returning Pyro 5-Star Hu Tao's Moment of Bloom Banner and returning Hydro 5-Star Yelan's Discerner of Enigmas Banner. These Phase 2 Banners are expected to run until Tuesday, 28th February.

In summary, all of the new and returning 5-Star and new 4-Star characters you can Wish on during the 3.4 update are:

Alhaitham (Caution in Confidence Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Dendro character who uses a sword.

: New 5-Star Dendro character who uses a sword. Xiao (Invitation to Mundane Life Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Anemo character who uses a polearm.

: Returning 5-Star Anemo character who uses a polearm. Yaoyao (Caution in Confidence and Invitation to Mundane Life Banners - Phase 1) : New 4-Star Dendro character who uses a polearm.

: New 4-Star Dendro character who uses a polearm. Hu Tao (Moment of Bloom Banner - Phase 2) : Returning 5-Star Pyro character who uses a polearm.

: Returning 5-Star Pyro character who uses a polearm. Yelan (Discerner of Enigmas Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Hydro character who uses a bow.

As for weapons, there's one new one coming in the Epitome Invocation Banner sometime in 3.4, the Light of Foliar Incision sword, Alhaitham's signature weapon.

To keep up to date with who to other boosted 4-Star characters and weapons will be, and all other Banner changes, check out our next and current Banners page!

As a reminder, all the Phase 1 Banners will be available from Wednesday, 18th January, then will be switched out for the Phase 2 Banners starting on Wednesday, 8th February. Phase 2 is then scheduled to end on Tuesday, 28th February, when the time will come the day after to prepare for a new update with a new set of Banners in version 3.5.

Genshin Impact 3.4 events

In addition to login rewards, the new Desert of Hadramaveth area, Alhaitham's Story Quest, new World Quests, new boss, Genius Invokation TCG modes, and costumes for Lisa and Ayaka, we're getting four limited-time events during the 3.4 update to Genshin Impact.

We don't have any dates or participation requirements just yet, but here's everything we know about the limited-time events and their rewards in version 3.4:

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Festival 2023 event

Lantern Rite returns in version 3.4! This time around, the story of Exquisite Night Chimes focuses on experiencing the festival and listening to stories with Ganyu.

As for the activities themselves, we've got four to experience during the latest Lantern Rite Festival:

Paper Theatre

Radiant Sparks

Vigilance at Sea

A Combat challenge

Taking part in each of these activities will reward Festive Fever, which can then be used to get any of the nine 4-Star Liyue characters for free - including new character Yaoyao. If you pick a character you already have, you'll get their Stella Fortuna instead.

Paper Theatre is a 2D minigame where you must move objects to change the actors' paths to complete challenges.

Radiant Sparks is a parkour minigame where you can race to collect gold coins, but this time there's firework buffs to take advantage of to help you navigate the course in style.

Vigilance at Sea is a sailing challenge where you need to collect Challenge Coins in Liyue's high waters. There are additional obstacles and puzzles to solve this time round, and it can be played solo or in co-op.

We don't have a name for it yet, but there's a combat challenge included in this year's Lantern Rite that looks like a basic 'kill all enemies' affair.

All the rewards you can earn from the 2023 Lantern Rite event include:

A free 4-Star Liyue character

Primogems

Mora

Crown of Insight

Character Ascension Materials

Character EXP Materials

Talent level up materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Genshin Impact Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exciting Extreme Beetle Brawl event

Arataki Itto returns with a new ridiculously long event name.

The Exciting Extreme Beetle Brawl event sees you take control of Onikabuto to fight other beetles with special abilities. It looks a bit like a mix of a fighting and strategy game.

You need to position your beetle correctly and then charge and unleash special moves to defeat your opponent, but you'll need to be careful you don't open yourself up to attacks from the other Onikabuto.

The rewards you can earn from the Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exciting Extreme Beetle Brawl event include:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Talent Level-Up Materials

Character EXP Materials

Genshin Impact Warrior's Spirit event

Warrior's Spirit is a martial arts combat competition being held in Inazuma - but you won't be able to use your elements during any of the challenges!

Instead of relying on Elemental Reactions, you need to parry and use sword techniques to win duels. However, your opponent can use these same techniques, so you'll have to be careful.

Warrior's Spirit also introduces Ayaka in her new outfit that you can buy from the in-game shop at a reduced price during 3.4.

The rewards you can earn from the Warrior's Spirit event include:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Weapon Ascension Materials

Character EXP Materials

Talent Level Up materials

Genshin Impact Second Blooming event

Second Bloom is a team challenge event where you can get a new Lisa outfit for free by completing every challenge and reaching the required scores.

You need to create three separate teams and complete consecutive combat challenges, but you can take advantage of the 'Linked' mechanic. Look out for the line connecting characters in the party composition menu of the event, as this means the character you put here will appear in multiple rounds. They will also benefit from bonus effects.

Don't worry if you don't have multiple teams to use, as there will be trial characters available during the challenges.

The rewards you can earn from the Second Blooming event include:

New costume for Lisa

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Character EXP Materials

Weapon Ascension Materials

Hope you have fun during version 3.4! Don't forget to check your mailbox for free rewards all throughout Lantern Rite.