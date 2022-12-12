If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Genshin Impact TCG Genius Invokation every card listed, Adventure Challenge NPCs and how to get more cards

These are all the cards you can find in Genshin Impact!
Guide by Paulo Kawanishi Contributor
Published on

Collecting Genshin Impact TCG Genius Invokation cards and challenging all the possible NPCs is part of the fun when playing this card game.

In the Genshin Impact card game, looking for every character card is not only a good way to keep you busy, but it will help you build a stronger deck. At the same time, acquiring most of the action cards involves challenging every possible NPC you can in the game.

To help you in this journey of finding every card in Genius Invokation, we’ve prepared this guide explaining not only how to get the cards, but we have also listed every character card, action card, and NPC you can challenge in the game.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube
Version 3.3 "All Senses Clear, All Existence Void" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

How to get more cards in Genshin Impact TCG Genius Invokation

As in any other card game, acquiring more cards is key to creating or improving decks. To increase your collection of cards in Genshin Impact, you can either buy them with lucky coins or receive them as a reward.

Only action cards and cosmetics can be bought with lucky coins. These are earned by challenging and defeating the Genius Invokation NPC players you find in the big cities in the game. There is more than one kind of match that you can play, so check our other guides on Genius Invokation to learn about them.

Some action cards are also given to players who complete specific missions when playing Adventure Challenge, but they are sold at Card Shop as well.

Now, on the other hand, character cards can only be acquired as a reward for winning specific matches. While you need to go through Tavern Challenges to get monster cards, such as Rhodeia of Loch, cards from Genshin Impact characters are earned strictly by defeating the corresponding character in a duel.

To challenge a character, you first need to have a Match Invitation Letter that is sold at the Card Shop for 1000 lucky coins. Then, at the Cat’s Tail, you must use the letter to invite a character in the Player List.

Genshin Impact version 3.3 is here, with new codes, and new character Scaramouche (Wanderer), so find out where he's placed on our tier list. You'll need Primogems and luck of the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for him and other current and next banners. You'll also need the right Adventure Rank for events. For more Sumeru help, we've got pages on Sumeru Reputation, Tree of Dreams, Dendroculus locations, the Aeonblight Drake boss, the Garden of Endless Pillars Domain, and locations for Nilotpala Lotus, Padisarah, Scarabs, and Redcrest. You can also now unlock the Genius Invokation TCG and, if you want help building your deck, check out our Genius Invokation TCG Card List. If you want to relax, however, why not try fishing at one of the many fishing spot locations?

Genshin Impact TCG Genius Invokation Character Card list

In Genshin Impact, Character cards are the most important ones in a deck. You can either choose cards based on the characters of the game or cards of famous creatures you probably have fought before.

Character Cards

Here you’ll find all of the character cards obtainable in the game:

NameElementHow to Get it
BarbaraHydroInvite her to a match and defeat her
BennettPyroInvite him to a match and defeat him
ChongyunCryoInvite him to a match and defeat him
DilucPyroComplete the tutorial
DionaCryoInvite her to a match and defeat her
ColleiDendroInvite her to a match and defeat her
CynoElectroInvite him to a match and defeat him
FischlElectroComplete the tutorial
GanyuCryoInvite her to a match and defeat her
JeanAnemoInvite her to a match and defeat her
KaeyaCryoComplete the tutorial
Kamisato AyakaCryoInvite her to a match and defeat her
KeqingElectroInvite her to a match and defeat her
MonaHydroInvite her to a match and defeat her
NingguangGeoInvite her to a match and defeat her
NoelleGeoInvite her to a match and defeat her
RazorElectroInvite him to a match and defeat him
SucroseAnemoComplete the tutorial
YoimiyaPyroInvite her to a match and defeat her
XianlingPyroInvite her to a match and defeat her
XingqiuHydroInvite him to a match and defeat him

Monster Cards

Here you’ll find all of the monster cards obtainable in the game:

NameElementHow to Get It
Rhodeia of LochHydroComplete The Oceanid's Concern Tavern Challenge
Fatui Pyro AgentPyroComplete Agent's Test Tavern Challenge
Mirror MaidenHydroComplete Mirror Maiden's Journey Tavern Challenge
Stonehide LawachurlGeoComplete Stonehide Lawachurl's Rest Tavern Challenge
Maguu KenkiAnemoComplete Maguu Kenki's Origin Tavern Challenge
Jadeplume TerrorshroomDendroComplete Jadeplume Terrorshroom's Parade Tavern Challenge

Genshin Impact TCG Genius Invokation Action Cards list

The action cards in Genshin Impact contemplate three different types of cards: equipment, event, and support.

Equipment Cards

Here all of the equipment cards in Genius Invokation:

NameTypeDice CostHow to Get ItLucky Coins Cost
Magic GuideWeapon2 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop500
Sacrificial FragmentsWeapon3 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop700
Skyward AtlasWeapon3 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop1000
Raven BowWeapon2 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop500
Sacrificial BowWeapon3 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop700
Skyward HarpWeapon3 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop1000
White Iron GreatswordWeapon2 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop500
Sacrificial GreatswordWeapon3 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop700
Wolf’s GravestoneWeapon3 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop1000
White TasselWeapon2 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop500
Lithic SpearWeapon3 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop700
Skyward SpineWeapon3 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop1000
Traveler’s Handy SwordWeapon2 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop500
Sacrificial SwordWeapon3 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop700
Aquila FavoniaWeapon3 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop1000
Adventurer’s BandanaArtifact1 elemental dieSold at the Card Shop500
Lucky Dog’s Silver CircletArtifact2 different elemental diceSold at the Card Shop500
Traveling Doctor’s HandkerchiefArtifact1 elemental dieSold at the Card Shop500
Gambler’s EarringsArtifact1 elemental dieSold at the Card Shop500
Instructor’s CapArtifact2 different elemental diceSold at the Card Shop500
Exile’s CircletArtifact2 different elemental diceSold at the Card Shop500
Broken Rime’s EchoArtifact2 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop500
Blizzard StrayerArtifact3 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop700
Wine-Stained TricorneArtifact2 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop500
Heart of DepthArtifact3 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop700
Witch’s Scorching HatArtifact2 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop500
Crimson Witch of FlamesArtifact3 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop700
Thunder Summoner’s CrownArtifact2 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop500
Thundering FuryArtifact3 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop700
Viridescent Venerer’s DiademArtifact2 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop500
Viridescent VenererArtifact3 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop700
Mask of Solitude BasaltArtifact2 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop500
Archaic PetraArtifact3 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop700
Laurel CoronetArtifact2 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop500
Deepwood MemoriesArtifact3 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop700
Cold-Blooded StrikeTalent4 cryo diceComplete challenges in a match against Kaeya
Prophecy of SubmersionTalent3 hydro dice
3 other dice		Complete challenges in a match against Mona
Flowing FlameTalent3 pyro diceComplete challenges in a match against Diluc
Stellar PredatorTalent3 electro diceComplete challenges in a match against Fischl
Chaotic EntropyTalent3 anemo dice
2 other dice		Complete challenges in a match against Sucrose
AwekeningTalent4 electro diceComplete challenges in a match against Razor
Shaken, Not PurredTalent4 cryo diceComplete challenges in a match against Diona
Steady BreathingTalent4 cryo diceComplete challenges in a match against Chonghua
Kanten Senmyou BlessingTalent2 cryo diceComplete challenges in a match against Kamisato Ayaka
The Scent RemainedTalent4 hydro diceComplete challenges in a match against Xingqiu
CrossfireTalent4 pyro diceComplete challenges in a match against Xiangling
Grand ExpectationTalent4 pyro dice
2 other dice		Complete challenges in a match against Bennett
Naganohara Meteor SwarmTalent2 pyro diceComplete challenges in a match against Yoimiya
Lands of DandelionTalent4 anemo dice
3 other dice		Complete challenges in a match against Jean
Strategic ReserveTalent4 geo diceComplete challenges in a match against Ningguang
I Got Your BackTalent3 geo diceComplete challenges in a match against Noelle
Floral SidewinderTalent3 dendro diceComplete challenges in a match against Collei
Glorious SeasonTalent4 hydro diceComplete challenges in a match against Barbara
Undivided HeartTalent5 cryo diceComplete challenges in a match against Ganyu
Thundering PenanceTalent3 electro diceComplete challenges in a match against Keqing
Featherfall JudgmentTalent3 electro diceComplete challenges in a match against Cyno

Event Cards

Below you’ll find all of the event cards in the game:

NameDice Cost How to Get ItLucky Coins Cost
The Bestest Travel Companion2 different elemental diceReward for meeting the Player Manual’s requirements
Sweet MadameNo costInitial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop		500
Master of WeaponryNo costInitial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop		500
When the Crane Returned1 elemental dieInitial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop		500
Guardian’s Oath4 matching elemental diceInitial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop		500
Minty Meat Rolls1 elemental dieInitial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop		500
Send Off2 different elemental diceInitial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop		500
Quick Knit1 elemental dieInitial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop		500
Blessing of the Divine Relic’s InstallationNo costInitial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop		500
Calx’s Arts1 elemental dieInitial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop		500
Starsigns2 different elemental diceInitial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop		500
Leave It to Me!No costInitial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop		500
I Haven’t Lost YetNo costInitial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop		500
Strategize1 elemental dieInitial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop		500
Changing ShiftsNo costInitial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop		500
Abyssal Summons2 matching elemental diceSold at the Card Shop500
Elemental Resonance: Woven IceNo costSold at the Card Shop500
Elemental Resonance: Shattering Ice1 cryo dieSold at the Card Shop500
Elemental Resonance: Woven WatersNo costSold at the Card Shop500
Elemental Resonance: Soothing Water1 hydro dieSold at the Card Shop500
Elemental Resonance: Woven FlamesNo costSold at the Card Shop500
Elemental Resonance: Fervent Flames1 pyro dieSold at the Card Shop500
Elemental Resonance: High Voltage1 electro dieSold at the Card Shop500
Elemental Resonance: Impetuous Winds1 anemo dieSold at the Card Shop500
Elemental Resonance: Woven StoneNo costSold at the Card Shop500
Elemental Resonance: Enduring Rock1 geo dieSold at the Card Shop500
Elemental Resonance: Woven WeedsNo costSold at the Card Shop500
Elemental Resonance: Sprawling Greenery1 dendro dieSold at the Card Shop500
Elemental Resonance: Woven ThunderNo costSold at the Card Shop500
Elemental Resonance: Woven WindsNo costSold at the Card Shop500
Jueyun GuobaNo costSold at the Card Shop500
Adeptus' Temptation2 different elemental diceSold at the Card Shop500
Lotus Flower Crisp1 elemental dieSold at the Card Shop500
Northern Smoked ChickenNo costSold at the Card Shop500
Mushroom Pizza1 elemental dieSold at the Card Shop500

Support Cards

Here you’ll find all of the support cards in Genius Invokation:

NameDice CostHow to Get ItLucky Coins Cost
Favonius Catheral2 matching elemental diceInitial deck
Card Shop		700
Dawn Winery2 matching elemental diceInitial deck
Card Shop		700
Paimon3 matching elemental diceReward for meeting the Player Manual’s requirements
Ellin2 matching elemental diceCard Shop and/or beating Ellin in a duel700
TimmieNo costCard Shop and/or beating Timmie in a duel700
Wagner2 matching elemental diceCard Shop and/or beating Wagner in a duel700
Timaeus2 matching elemental diceCard Shop and/or beating Timaeus in a duel700
Iron Tongue Tian2 different elemental diceCard Shop and/or beating Irong Tongue Tian in a duel700
Katheryne2 different elemental diceCard Shop and/or beating Lan in a duel700
Liu Su1 elemental dieCard Shop and/or beating Liu Su in a duel700
Jade Chamber1 elemental dieCard Shop and/or beating Bu'yun in a duel700
Tubby2 matching elemental diceCard Shop700
LibenNo costCard Shop700
Chang the NinthNo costCard Shop700
Parametric Transformer2 different elemental diceCard Shop700
Knights of Favonius Library1 elemental dieCard Shop700
Liyue Harbor Wharf2 matching elemental diceCard Shop and/or beating Uncle Tian700
Wangshu Inn2 matching elemental diceCard Shop700

Every Adventure Challenge NPC in Genshin Impact

Since earning lucky coins and Player Experience is part of the process of acquiring new cards, you’ll have to play matches against certain NPCs in Genshin Impact and beat their Adventure Challenge’s objectives.

These NPCs are present in the four big cities in the game: Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, and Sumeru.

Mondstadt

Here are all the NPCs you can challenge in Mondstadt:

NameAdventure Challenge Rewards
SwanAchieve victory - 200 lucky coins
MarjorieAchieve victory - 100 Exp, 100 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 rounds - 200 lucky coins
Win with less than 2 characters defeated - 200 lucky coins
EllinAchieve victory - 100 Exp, 100 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 Rounds - 200 lucky coins
Win with less than 2 characters defeated - 200 lucky coins, 1 Ellin Card
TimmieAchieve victory - 100 Exp, 100 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 Rounds - 200 lucky coins
Win with less than 2 characters defeated - 200 lucky coins, 1 Timmie Card
WagnerAchieve victory - 120 Exp, 100 lucky coins
Play 1 Weapon Equipment Card - 200 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 Rounds - 200 lucky coins, 1 Wagner Card
BlancheAchieve victory - 120 Exp, 100 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 Rounds - 200 lucky coins
Use 1 Elemental Burst - 200 lucky coins
TimaeusAchieve victory - 120 Exp, 100 lucky coins
Play 1 Artifact Equipment Card - 200 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 Rounds - 200 lucky coins, 1 Timaeus card
PattonAchieve victory - 120 Exp, 100 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 Rounds - 200 lucky coins
Trigger 1 Elemental Reaction - 200 lucky coins

These NPCs can be found in the locations marked by the card icon on the map below:

Liyue

Below you’ll find the NPCs you can challenge in Liyue:

PictureNameAdventure Challenge Rewards
Iron Tongue TianAchieve victory - 150 Exp, 150 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 Rounds - 300 lucky coins
Use 1 Elemental Burst - 300 lucky coins, Iron Tongue Tian card
LanAchieve victory - 150 Exp, 150 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 6 Rounds - 300 lucky coins
Trigger 2 Elemental Reactions - 300 lucky coins, Katheryne card
Tea Master Liu SuAchieve victory - 150 Exp, 150 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 Rounds - 300 lucky coins
Use 1 Elemental Burst - 300 lucky coins, Liu Su card
Bu’yunAchieve victory - 150 Exp, 150 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 Rounds - 300 lucky coins
Trigger 2 Elemental Reactions - 300 lucky coins, Jade Chamber card
Chef MaoAchieve victory - 180 Exp, 150 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 Rounds - 300 lucky coins
Win with less than 2 characters defeated - 300 lucky coins, Chef Mao card
Uncle TianAchieve victory - 180 Exp, 150 lucky coins
Play 2 Event Cards - 300 lucky coins
Achieve victory withins 5 Rounds - 300 lucky coins, Liyue Harbor Wharf card
ShitouAchieve victory - 180 Exp, 150 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 44 Rounds - 300 lucky coins
Trigger 2 Elemental Reactions - 300 lucky coins
JifangAchieve victory - 180 Exp, 150 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 Rounds - 300 lucky coins
Win with less than 2 characters defeated - 300 lucky coins

The above NPCs can be found in the locations marked by the card icon on the map below:

More to come...

Have fun collecting cards and challenging every NPC you can find. If you’d like to learn more about Genius Invokation, visit our Genius Invokation rules and phases guide.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Paulo Kawanishi

Contributor

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch