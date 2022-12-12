Genshin Impact TCG Genius Invokation every card listed, Adventure Challenge NPCs and how to get more cards

Genshin Impact TCG Genius Invokation every card listed, Adventure Challenge NPCs and how to get more cardsThese are all the cards you can find in Genshin Impact!
Collecting Genshin Impact TCG Genius Invokation cards and challenging all the possible NPCs is part of the fun when playing this card game.
In the Genshin Impact card game, looking for every character card is not only a good way to keep you busy, but it will help you build a stronger deck. At the same time, acquiring most of the action cards involves challenging every possible NPC you can in the game.
To help you in this journey of finding every card in Genius Invokation, we’ve prepared this guide explaining not only how to get the cards, but we have also listed every character card, action card, and NPC you can challenge in the game.
On this page:
How to get more cards in Genshin Impact TCG Genius Invokation
As in any other card game, acquiring more cards is key to creating or improving decks. To increase your collection of cards in Genshin Impact, you can either buy them with lucky coins or receive them as a reward.
Only action cards and cosmetics can be bought with lucky coins. These are earned by challenging and defeating the Genius Invokation NPC players you find in the big cities in the game. There is more than one kind of match that you can play, so check our other guides on Genius Invokation to learn about them.
Some action cards are also given to players who complete specific missions when playing Adventure Challenge, but they are sold at Card Shop as well.
Now, on the other hand, character cards can only be acquired as a reward for winning specific matches. While you need to go through Tavern Challenges to get monster cards, such as Rhodeia of Loch, cards from Genshin Impact characters are earned strictly by defeating the corresponding character in a duel.
To challenge a character, you first need to have a Match Invitation Letter that is sold at the Card Shop for 1000 lucky coins. Then, at the Cat’s Tail, you must use the letter to invite a character in the Player List.
Genshin Impact TCG Genius Invokation Character Card list
In Genshin Impact, Character cards are the most important ones in a deck. You can either choose cards based on the characters of the game or cards of famous creatures you probably have fought before.
Character Cards
Here you’ll find all of the character cards obtainable in the game:
|Name
|Element
|How to Get it
|Barbara
|Hydro
|Invite her to a match and defeat her
|Bennett
|Pyro
|Invite him to a match and defeat him
|Chongyun
|Cryo
|Invite him to a match and defeat him
|Diluc
|Pyro
|Complete the tutorial
|Diona
|Cryo
|Invite her to a match and defeat her
|Collei
|Dendro
|Invite her to a match and defeat her
|Cyno
|Electro
|Invite him to a match and defeat him
|Fischl
|Electro
|Complete the tutorial
|Ganyu
|Cryo
|Invite her to a match and defeat her
|Jean
|Anemo
|Invite her to a match and defeat her
|Kaeya
|Cryo
|Complete the tutorial
|Kamisato Ayaka
|Cryo
|Invite her to a match and defeat her
|Keqing
|Electro
|Invite her to a match and defeat her
|Mona
|Hydro
|Invite her to a match and defeat her
|Ningguang
|Geo
|Invite her to a match and defeat her
|Noelle
|Geo
|Invite her to a match and defeat her
|Razor
|Electro
|Invite him to a match and defeat him
|Sucrose
|Anemo
|Complete the tutorial
|Yoimiya
|Pyro
|Invite her to a match and defeat her
|Xianling
|Pyro
|Invite her to a match and defeat her
|Xingqiu
|Hydro
|Invite him to a match and defeat him
Monster Cards
Here you’ll find all of the monster cards obtainable in the game:
|Name
|Element
|How to Get It
|Rhodeia of Loch
|Hydro
|Complete The Oceanid's Concern Tavern Challenge
|Fatui Pyro Agent
|Pyro
|Complete Agent's Test Tavern Challenge
|Mirror Maiden
|Hydro
|Complete Mirror Maiden's Journey Tavern Challenge
|Stonehide Lawachurl
|Geo
|Complete Stonehide Lawachurl's Rest Tavern Challenge
|Maguu Kenki
|Anemo
|Complete Maguu Kenki's Origin Tavern Challenge
|Jadeplume Terrorshroom
|Dendro
|Complete Jadeplume Terrorshroom's Parade Tavern Challenge
Genshin Impact TCG Genius Invokation Action Cards list
The action cards in Genshin Impact contemplate three different types of cards: equipment, event, and support.
Equipment Cards
Here all of the equipment cards in Genius Invokation:
|Name
|Type
|Dice Cost
|How to Get It
|Lucky Coins Cost
|Magic Guide
|Weapon
|2 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Sacrificial Fragments
|Weapon
|3 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|700
|Skyward Atlas
|Weapon
|3 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|1000
|Raven Bow
|Weapon
|2 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Sacrificial Bow
|Weapon
|3 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|700
|Skyward Harp
|Weapon
|3 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|1000
|White Iron Greatsword
|Weapon
|2 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Sacrificial Greatsword
|Weapon
|3 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|700
|Wolf’s Gravestone
|Weapon
|3 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|1000
|White Tassel
|Weapon
|2 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Lithic Spear
|Weapon
|3 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|700
|Skyward Spine
|Weapon
|3 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|1000
|Traveler’s Handy Sword
|Weapon
|2 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Sacrificial Sword
|Weapon
|3 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|700
|Aquila Favonia
|Weapon
|3 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|1000
|Adventurer’s Bandana
|Artifact
|1 elemental die
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Lucky Dog’s Silver Circlet
|Artifact
|2 different elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Traveling Doctor’s Handkerchief
|Artifact
|1 elemental die
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Gambler’s Earrings
|Artifact
|1 elemental die
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Instructor’s Cap
|Artifact
|2 different elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Exile’s Circlet
|Artifact
|2 different elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Broken Rime’s Echo
|Artifact
|2 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Blizzard Strayer
|Artifact
|3 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|700
|Wine-Stained Tricorne
|Artifact
|2 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Heart of Depth
|Artifact
|3 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|700
|Witch’s Scorching Hat
|Artifact
|2 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Crimson Witch of Flames
|Artifact
|3 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|700
|Thunder Summoner’s Crown
|Artifact
|2 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Thundering Fury
|Artifact
|3 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|700
|Viridescent Venerer’s Diadem
|Artifact
|2 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Viridescent Venerer
|Artifact
|3 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|700
|Mask of Solitude Basalt
|Artifact
|2 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Archaic Petra
|Artifact
|3 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|700
|Laurel Coronet
|Artifact
|2 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Deepwood Memories
|Artifact
|3 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|700
|Cold-Blooded Strike
|Talent
|4 cryo dice
|Complete challenges in a match against Kaeya
|Prophecy of Submersion
|Talent
|3 hydro dice
3 other dice
|Complete challenges in a match against Mona
|Flowing Flame
|Talent
|3 pyro dice
|Complete challenges in a match against Diluc
|Stellar Predator
|Talent
|3 electro dice
|Complete challenges in a match against Fischl
|Chaotic Entropy
|Talent
|3 anemo dice
2 other dice
|Complete challenges in a match against Sucrose
|Awekening
|Talent
|4 electro dice
|Complete challenges in a match against Razor
|Shaken, Not Purred
|Talent
|4 cryo dice
|Complete challenges in a match against Diona
|Steady Breathing
|Talent
|4 cryo dice
|Complete challenges in a match against Chonghua
|Kanten Senmyou Blessing
|Talent
|2 cryo dice
|Complete challenges in a match against Kamisato Ayaka
|The Scent Remained
|Talent
|4 hydro dice
|Complete challenges in a match against Xingqiu
|Crossfire
|Talent
|4 pyro dice
|Complete challenges in a match against Xiangling
|Grand Expectation
|Talent
|4 pyro dice
2 other dice
|Complete challenges in a match against Bennett
|Naganohara Meteor Swarm
|Talent
|2 pyro dice
|Complete challenges in a match against Yoimiya
|Lands of Dandelion
|Talent
|4 anemo dice
3 other dice
|Complete challenges in a match against Jean
|Strategic Reserve
|Talent
|4 geo dice
|Complete challenges in a match against Ningguang
|I Got Your Back
|Talent
|3 geo dice
|Complete challenges in a match against Noelle
|Floral Sidewinder
|Talent
|3 dendro dice
|Complete challenges in a match against Collei
|Glorious Season
|Talent
|4 hydro dice
|Complete challenges in a match against Barbara
|Undivided Heart
|Talent
|5 cryo dice
|Complete challenges in a match against Ganyu
|Thundering Penance
|Talent
|3 electro dice
|Complete challenges in a match against Keqing
|Featherfall Judgment
|Talent
|3 electro dice
|Complete challenges in a match against Cyno
Event Cards
Below you’ll find all of the event cards in the game:
|Name
|Dice Cost
|How to Get It
|Lucky Coins Cost
|The Bestest Travel Companion
|2 different elemental dice
|Reward for meeting the Player Manual’s requirements
|Sweet Madame
|No cost
|Initial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Master of Weaponry
|No cost
|Initial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|When the Crane Returned
|1 elemental die
|Initial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Guardian’s Oath
|4 matching elemental dice
|Initial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Minty Meat Rolls
|1 elemental die
|Initial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Send Off
|2 different elemental dice
|Initial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Quick Knit
|1 elemental die
|Initial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Blessing of the Divine Relic’s Installation
|No cost
|Initial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Calx’s Arts
|1 elemental die
|Initial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Starsigns
|2 different elemental dice
|Initial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Leave It to Me!
|No cost
|Initial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|I Haven’t Lost Yet
|No cost
|Initial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Strategize
|1 elemental die
|Initial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Changing Shifts
|No cost
|Initial Deck
Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Abyssal Summons
|2 matching elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Elemental Resonance: Woven Ice
|No cost
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Elemental Resonance: Shattering Ice
|1 cryo die
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Elemental Resonance: Woven Waters
|No cost
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Elemental Resonance: Soothing Water
|1 hydro die
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Elemental Resonance: Woven Flames
|No cost
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Elemental Resonance: Fervent Flames
|1 pyro die
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Elemental Resonance: High Voltage
|1 electro die
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Elemental Resonance: Impetuous Winds
|1 anemo die
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Elemental Resonance: Woven Stone
|No cost
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Elemental Resonance: Enduring Rock
|1 geo die
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Elemental Resonance: Woven Weeds
|No cost
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Elemental Resonance: Sprawling Greenery
|1 dendro die
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Elemental Resonance: Woven Thunder
|No cost
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Elemental Resonance: Woven Winds
|No cost
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Jueyun Guoba
|No cost
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Adeptus' Temptation
|2 different elemental dice
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Lotus Flower Crisp
|1 elemental die
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Northern Smoked Chicken
|No cost
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
|Mushroom Pizza
|1 elemental die
|Sold at the Card Shop
|500
Support Cards
Here you’ll find all of the support cards in Genius Invokation:
|Name
|Dice Cost
|How to Get It
|Lucky Coins Cost
|Favonius Catheral
|2 matching elemental dice
|Initial deck
Card Shop
|700
|Dawn Winery
|2 matching elemental dice
|Initial deck
Card Shop
|700
|Paimon
|3 matching elemental dice
|Reward for meeting the Player Manual’s requirements
|Ellin
|2 matching elemental dice
|Card Shop and/or beating Ellin in a duel
|700
|Timmie
|No cost
|Card Shop and/or beating Timmie in a duel
|700
|Wagner
|2 matching elemental dice
|Card Shop and/or beating Wagner in a duel
|700
|Timaeus
|2 matching elemental dice
|Card Shop and/or beating Timaeus in a duel
|700
|Iron Tongue Tian
|2 different elemental dice
|Card Shop and/or beating Irong Tongue Tian in a duel
|700
|Katheryne
|2 different elemental dice
|Card Shop and/or beating Lan in a duel
|700
|Liu Su
|1 elemental die
|Card Shop and/or beating Liu Su in a duel
|700
|Jade Chamber
|1 elemental die
|Card Shop and/or beating Bu'yun in a duel
|700
|Tubby
|2 matching elemental dice
|Card Shop
|700
|Liben
|No cost
|Card Shop
|700
|Chang the Ninth
|No cost
|Card Shop
|700
|Parametric Transformer
|2 different elemental dice
|Card Shop
|700
|Knights of Favonius Library
|1 elemental die
|Card Shop
|700
|Liyue Harbor Wharf
|2 matching elemental dice
|Card Shop and/or beating Uncle Tian
|700
|Wangshu Inn
|2 matching elemental dice
|Card Shop
|700
Every Adventure Challenge NPC in Genshin Impact
Since earning lucky coins and Player Experience is part of the process of acquiring new cards, you’ll have to play matches against certain NPCs in Genshin Impact and beat their Adventure Challenge’s objectives.
These NPCs are present in the four big cities in the game: Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, and Sumeru.
Mondstadt
Here are all the NPCs you can challenge in Mondstadt:
|Name
|Adventure Challenge Rewards
|Swan
|Achieve victory - 200 lucky coins
|Marjorie
|Achieve victory - 100 Exp, 100 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 rounds - 200 lucky coins
Win with less than 2 characters defeated - 200 lucky coins
|Ellin
|Achieve victory - 100 Exp, 100 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 Rounds - 200 lucky coins
Win with less than 2 characters defeated - 200 lucky coins, 1 Ellin Card
|Timmie
|Achieve victory - 100 Exp, 100 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 Rounds - 200 lucky coins
Win with less than 2 characters defeated - 200 lucky coins, 1 Timmie Card
|Wagner
|Achieve victory - 120 Exp, 100 lucky coins
Play 1 Weapon Equipment Card - 200 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 Rounds - 200 lucky coins, 1 Wagner Card
|Blanche
|Achieve victory - 120 Exp, 100 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 Rounds - 200 lucky coins
Use 1 Elemental Burst - 200 lucky coins
|Timaeus
|Achieve victory - 120 Exp, 100 lucky coins
Play 1 Artifact Equipment Card - 200 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 Rounds - 200 lucky coins, 1 Timaeus card
|Patton
|Achieve victory - 120 Exp, 100 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 Rounds - 200 lucky coins
Trigger 1 Elemental Reaction - 200 lucky coins
These NPCs can be found in the locations marked by the card icon on the map below:
Liyue
Below you’ll find the NPCs you can challenge in Liyue:
|Picture
|Name
|Adventure Challenge Rewards
|Iron Tongue Tian
|Achieve victory - 150 Exp, 150 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 Rounds - 300 lucky coins
Use 1 Elemental Burst - 300 lucky coins, Iron Tongue Tian card
|Lan
|Achieve victory - 150 Exp, 150 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 6 Rounds - 300 lucky coins
Trigger 2 Elemental Reactions - 300 lucky coins, Katheryne card
|Tea Master Liu Su
|Achieve victory - 150 Exp, 150 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 Rounds - 300 lucky coins
Use 1 Elemental Burst - 300 lucky coins, Liu Su card
|Bu’yun
|Achieve victory - 150 Exp, 150 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 Rounds - 300 lucky coins
Trigger 2 Elemental Reactions - 300 lucky coins, Jade Chamber card
|Chef Mao
|Achieve victory - 180 Exp, 150 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 Rounds - 300 lucky coins
Win with less than 2 characters defeated - 300 lucky coins, Chef Mao card
|Uncle Tian
|Achieve victory - 180 Exp, 150 lucky coins
Play 2 Event Cards - 300 lucky coins
Achieve victory withins 5 Rounds - 300 lucky coins, Liyue Harbor Wharf card
|Shitou
|Achieve victory - 180 Exp, 150 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 44 Rounds - 300 lucky coins
Trigger 2 Elemental Reactions - 300 lucky coins
|Jifang
|Achieve victory - 180 Exp, 150 lucky coins
Achieve victory within 5 Rounds - 300 lucky coins
Win with less than 2 characters defeated - 300 lucky coins
The above NPCs can be found in the locations marked by the card icon on the map below:
More to come...
Have fun collecting cards and challenging every NPC you can find. If you’d like to learn more about Genius Invokation, visit our Genius Invokation rules and phases guide.