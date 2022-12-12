Genshin Impact TCG Genius Invokation every card listed, Adventure Challenge NPCs and how to get more cards

Collecting Genshin Impact TCG Genius Invokation cards and challenging all the possible NPCs is part of the fun when playing this card game.

In the Genshin Impact card game, looking for every character card is not only a good way to keep you busy, but it will help you build a stronger deck. At the same time, acquiring most of the action cards involves challenging every possible NPC you can in the game.

To help you in this journey of finding every card in Genius Invokation, we’ve prepared this guide explaining not only how to get the cards, but we have also listed every character card, action card, and NPC you can challenge in the game.

Watch on YouTube Version 3.3 "All Senses Clear, All Existence Void" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact TCG Genius Invokation Character Card list In Genshin Impact, Character cards are the most important ones in a deck. You can either choose cards based on the characters of the game or cards of famous creatures you probably have fought before. Character Cards Here you’ll find all of the character cards obtainable in the game: Name Element How to Get it Barbara Hydro Invite her to a match and defeat her Bennett Pyro Invite him to a match and defeat him Chongyun Cryo Invite him to a match and defeat him Diluc Pyro Complete the tutorial Diona Cryo Invite her to a match and defeat her Collei Dendro Invite her to a match and defeat her Cyno Electro Invite him to a match and defeat him Fischl Electro Complete the tutorial Ganyu Cryo Invite her to a match and defeat her Jean Anemo Invite her to a match and defeat her Kaeya Cryo Complete the tutorial Kamisato Ayaka Cryo Invite her to a match and defeat her Keqing Electro Invite her to a match and defeat her Mona Hydro Invite her to a match and defeat her Ningguang Geo Invite her to a match and defeat her Noelle Geo Invite her to a match and defeat her Razor Electro Invite him to a match and defeat him Sucrose Anemo Complete the tutorial Yoimiya Pyro Invite her to a match and defeat her Xianling Pyro Invite her to a match and defeat her Xingqiu Hydro Invite him to a match and defeat him Monster Cards Here you’ll find all of the monster cards obtainable in the game: Name Element How to Get It Rhodeia of Loch Hydro Complete The Oceanid's Concern Tavern Challenge Fatui Pyro Agent Pyro Complete Agent's Test Tavern Challenge Mirror Maiden Hydro Complete Mirror Maiden's Journey Tavern Challenge Stonehide Lawachurl Geo Complete Stonehide Lawachurl's Rest Tavern Challenge Maguu Kenki Anemo Complete Maguu Kenki's Origin Tavern Challenge Jadeplume Terrorshroom Dendro Complete Jadeplume Terrorshroom's Parade Tavern Challenge

Genshin Impact TCG Genius Invokation Action Cards list The action cards in Genshin Impact contemplate three different types of cards: equipment, event, and support. Equipment Cards Here all of the equipment cards in Genius Invokation: Name Type Dice Cost How to Get It Lucky Coins Cost Magic Guide Weapon 2 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 500 Sacrificial Fragments Weapon 3 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 700 Skyward Atlas Weapon 3 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 1000 Raven Bow Weapon 2 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 500 Sacrificial Bow Weapon 3 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 700 Skyward Harp Weapon 3 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 1000 White Iron Greatsword Weapon 2 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 500 Sacrificial Greatsword Weapon 3 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 700 Wolf’s Gravestone Weapon 3 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 1000 White Tassel Weapon 2 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 500 Lithic Spear Weapon 3 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 700 Skyward Spine Weapon 3 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 1000 Traveler’s Handy Sword Weapon 2 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 500 Sacrificial Sword Weapon 3 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 700 Aquila Favonia Weapon 3 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 1000 Adventurer’s Bandana Artifact 1 elemental die Sold at the Card Shop 500 Lucky Dog’s Silver Circlet Artifact 2 different elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 500 Traveling Doctor’s Handkerchief Artifact 1 elemental die Sold at the Card Shop 500 Gambler’s Earrings Artifact 1 elemental die Sold at the Card Shop 500 Instructor’s Cap Artifact 2 different elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 500 Exile’s Circlet Artifact 2 different elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 500 Broken Rime’s Echo Artifact 2 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 500 Blizzard Strayer Artifact 3 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 700 Wine-Stained Tricorne Artifact 2 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 500 Heart of Depth Artifact 3 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 700 Witch’s Scorching Hat Artifact 2 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 500 Crimson Witch of Flames Artifact 3 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 700 Thunder Summoner’s Crown Artifact 2 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 500 Thundering Fury Artifact 3 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 700 Viridescent Venerer’s Diadem Artifact 2 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 500 Viridescent Venerer Artifact 3 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 700 Mask of Solitude Basalt Artifact 2 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 500 Archaic Petra Artifact 3 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 700 Laurel Coronet Artifact 2 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 500 Deepwood Memories Artifact 3 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 700 Cold-Blooded Strike Talent 4 cryo dice Complete challenges in a match against Kaeya Prophecy of Submersion Talent 3 hydro dice

3 other dice Complete challenges in a match against Mona Flowing Flame Talent 3 pyro dice Complete challenges in a match against Diluc Stellar Predator Talent 3 electro dice Complete challenges in a match against Fischl Chaotic Entropy Talent 3 anemo dice

2 other dice Complete challenges in a match against Sucrose Awekening Talent 4 electro dice Complete challenges in a match against Razor Shaken, Not Purred Talent 4 cryo dice Complete challenges in a match against Diona Steady Breathing Talent 4 cryo dice Complete challenges in a match against Chonghua Kanten Senmyou Blessing Talent 2 cryo dice Complete challenges in a match against Kamisato Ayaka The Scent Remained Talent 4 hydro dice Complete challenges in a match against Xingqiu Crossfire Talent 4 pyro dice Complete challenges in a match against Xiangling Grand Expectation Talent 4 pyro dice

2 other dice Complete challenges in a match against Bennett Naganohara Meteor Swarm Talent 2 pyro dice Complete challenges in a match against Yoimiya Lands of Dandelion Talent 4 anemo dice

3 other dice Complete challenges in a match against Jean Strategic Reserve Talent 4 geo dice Complete challenges in a match against Ningguang I Got Your Back Talent 3 geo dice Complete challenges in a match against Noelle Floral Sidewinder Talent 3 dendro dice Complete challenges in a match against Collei Glorious Season Talent 4 hydro dice Complete challenges in a match against Barbara Undivided Heart Talent 5 cryo dice Complete challenges in a match against Ganyu Thundering Penance Talent 3 electro dice Complete challenges in a match against Keqing Featherfall Judgment Talent 3 electro dice Complete challenges in a match against Cyno Event Cards Below you’ll find all of the event cards in the game: Name Dice Cost How to Get It Lucky Coins Cost The Bestest Travel Companion 2 different elemental dice Reward for meeting the Player Manual’s requirements Sweet Madame No cost Initial Deck

Sold at the Card Shop 500 Master of Weaponry No cost Initial Deck

Sold at the Card Shop 500 When the Crane Returned 1 elemental die Initial Deck

Sold at the Card Shop 500 Guardian’s Oath 4 matching elemental dice Initial Deck

Sold at the Card Shop 500 Minty Meat Rolls 1 elemental die Initial Deck

Sold at the Card Shop 500 Send Off 2 different elemental dice Initial Deck

Sold at the Card Shop 500 Quick Knit 1 elemental die Initial Deck

Sold at the Card Shop 500 Blessing of the Divine Relic’s Installation No cost Initial Deck

Sold at the Card Shop 500 Calx’s Arts 1 elemental die Initial Deck

Sold at the Card Shop 500 Starsigns 2 different elemental dice Initial Deck

Sold at the Card Shop 500 Leave It to Me! No cost Initial Deck

Sold at the Card Shop 500 I Haven’t Lost Yet No cost Initial Deck

Sold at the Card Shop 500 Strategize 1 elemental die Initial Deck

Sold at the Card Shop 500 Changing Shifts No cost Initial Deck

Sold at the Card Shop 500 Abyssal Summons 2 matching elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 500 Elemental Resonance: Woven Ice No cost Sold at the Card Shop 500 Elemental Resonance: Shattering Ice 1 cryo die Sold at the Card Shop 500 Elemental Resonance: Woven Waters No cost Sold at the Card Shop 500 Elemental Resonance: Soothing Water 1 hydro die Sold at the Card Shop 500 Elemental Resonance: Woven Flames No cost Sold at the Card Shop 500 Elemental Resonance: Fervent Flames 1 pyro die Sold at the Card Shop 500 Elemental Resonance: High Voltage 1 electro die Sold at the Card Shop 500 Elemental Resonance: Impetuous Winds 1 anemo die Sold at the Card Shop 500 Elemental Resonance: Woven Stone No cost Sold at the Card Shop 500 Elemental Resonance: Enduring Rock 1 geo die Sold at the Card Shop 500 Elemental Resonance: Woven Weeds No cost Sold at the Card Shop 500 Elemental Resonance: Sprawling Greenery 1 dendro die Sold at the Card Shop 500 Elemental Resonance: Woven Thunder No cost Sold at the Card Shop 500 Elemental Resonance: Woven Winds No cost Sold at the Card Shop 500 Jueyun Guoba No cost Sold at the Card Shop 500 Adeptus' Temptation 2 different elemental dice Sold at the Card Shop 500 Lotus Flower Crisp 1 elemental die Sold at the Card Shop 500 Northern Smoked Chicken No cost Sold at the Card Shop 500 Mushroom Pizza 1 elemental die Sold at the Card Shop 500 Support Cards Here you’ll find all of the support cards in Genius Invokation: Name Dice Cost How to Get It Lucky Coins Cost Favonius Catheral 2 matching elemental dice Initial deck

Card Shop 700 Dawn Winery 2 matching elemental dice Initial deck

Card Shop 700 Paimon 3 matching elemental dice Reward for meeting the Player Manual’s requirements Ellin 2 matching elemental dice Card Shop and/or beating Ellin in a duel 700 Timmie No cost Card Shop and/or beating Timmie in a duel 700 Wagner 2 matching elemental dice Card Shop and/or beating Wagner in a duel 700 Timaeus 2 matching elemental dice Card Shop and/or beating Timaeus in a duel 700 Iron Tongue Tian 2 different elemental dice Card Shop and/or beating Irong Tongue Tian in a duel 700 Katheryne 2 different elemental dice Card Shop and/or beating Lan in a duel 700 Liu Su 1 elemental die Card Shop and/or beating Liu Su in a duel 700 Jade Chamber 1 elemental die Card Shop and/or beating Bu'yun in a duel 700 Tubby 2 matching elemental dice Card Shop 700 Liben No cost Card Shop 700 Chang the Ninth No cost Card Shop 700 Parametric Transformer 2 different elemental dice Card Shop 700 Knights of Favonius Library 1 elemental die Card Shop 700 Liyue Harbor Wharf 2 matching elemental dice Card Shop and/or beating Uncle Tian 700 Wangshu Inn 2 matching elemental dice Card Shop 700