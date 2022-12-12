Genshin Impact TCG Genius Invokation how to unlock, rules and phases explained

Genshin Impact TCG Genius Invokation introduces to players a new way for them to interact with the world of Teyvat.

The highly anticipated in-game card game was implemented in Genshin Impact’s patch 3.3, giving you the opportunity to not only collect cards portraying some of your favorite characters such as Fischl, Noelle, and Ganyu, but to also challenge NPCs as well as other players.

Learning Genshin Impact TCG may sound daunting to some players who are not looking to add just another thing to their list of daily activities in the game. This is why we’ve prepared this guide explaining how to unlock Genius Invokation, basic rules, card types, and how matches work.

Watch on YouTube Version 3.3 "All Senses Clear, All Existence Void" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Genshin Impact TCG Genius Invokation To unlock Genius Invokation in Genshin Impact you need to have at least Adventure Rank 32. You also need to have already completed the Archon Quest 'Prologue: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom.' It’s not difficult, but you’ll need to progress through the game before getting your hand on your first deck of cards. Having matched the prerequisites, you can then complete the World Quest Battlefield of Dice, Cats, and Cards in Mondstadt. Once you do so, you will earn the Casket of Tomes item which you can use to edit your decks and find the nearest NPCs you can duel with.

Genshin Impact TCG Genius Invokation basic rules explained This new mode in Genshin Impact is a card game you can play inside the game. By using a deck of cards, you will duel against NPCs and a few of the game’s roster of characters, having the possibility to challenge other players too. Every deck in the game must have a total of 33 cards, split between three character cards and thirty action cards. During every match, both players take turns to attack their opponent, managing their pool of elemental dice, an extremely important resource in Genius Invokation. Whoever beats all the opponent’s character cards is the winner. To those who want to play some matches, there are three options. First, you can play the Adventure Challenge in which you try to win a match and complete three missions to receive rewards, such as Player Experience, Lucky Coins, and even cards. The second option is the Duel. Some of the same NPCs who offer an Adventure Challenge are also up for a match against you. Winning duels will give you Player Experience and Lucky Coins. Lastly, you can challenge the weekly Guest Challenges who are found at the Cat’s Tail. Keep in mind that these reset Monday every week, so after winning the matches available you will have to wait before there are more NPCs for you to challenge. Winning Player Experience will increase your Player Level – which currently goes up to level 10 – and every time you do so, you will receive rewards such as Primogems. To get them, just talk to Prince the cat with a hat at the Cat’s Tail Tavern. You can also spend your lucky coins buying new cards there!