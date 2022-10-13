Where to find Padisarah locations in Genshin Impact

Padisarah in Genshin Impact is described as a holy and noble plant, also named after a certain ancient deity. It can only be grown in very specific conditions in Sumeru and is a valuable material used in ascension.

Found in very select areas of Sumeru, Padisarah has been available since the region became available in Genshin Impact’s 3.0 update, but now it’s especially important for ascending sword-wielding five-star Hydro character Nilou.

This guide covers everything you need to know about how you can use Padisarah and where to find Padisarah locations.

On this page:

Besides cooking recipes, Padisarah is an important ascension material for leveling up Nilou , and you’ll need 168 Padisarahs in total to fully ascend this five-star Hydro sword user to Level 90.

Padisarah is a flower with extra long buds that are processed for valuable spices, which would explain why it’s used in a number of cooking recipes, including Padisarah Pudding. It only grows in very specific areas of Sumeru, which fortunately makes it easier to farm, while you can often find multiple Padisarahs together or alongside another plant.

Where to find Padisarah in Genshin Impact

Padisarahs can be found in the forest region in Sumeru, with the lion’s share being in Vanarana. They, however, aren’t really found in the wild but are cultivated in locations where people reside, including Pardis Dhyai, The Palace of Alcazarzaray, and Sumeru City.

Pardis Dhyai is the easiest place to start, which is west of Vimara Village. From the teleport waypoint in that location, you’ll find two Padisarahs growing just to your right. Continue along the perimeter anti-clockwise and you’ll pick up another two. Then before you reach the steps, drop down to your left next to a tree and there’s two more you can pick up. Climb back up and before you take the path heading up, there’s two more Padisarahs just to the right growing next to some shrubs.

Now head up and into the greenhouse and if you check the corners, you’ll find four Padisarahs in total. Pretty straightforward!

Next, head to The Palace of Alcazarzaray. It’s a bit of a walk there from the teleport waypoint, but don’t glide over to the palace straight away. Instead, follow the long path around and you’ll come across three Padisarahs as you turn the corner.

This palace consists of structures on four circular platforms and you can find Padisarah growing on each of them. Go up the first steps, then turn right to reach the platform on the northeastern side where one Padisarah is growing next to the bushes. Back on the platform in the middle, two Padisarahs are growing just off the path to the southwest. Between the middle and southern platforms where there’s some grass are two more Padisarahs. Then head up to the largest platform where the actual palace is and you’ll find another Padisarah growing in the bushes to the right.

Next, head to Sumeru City, beginning with the teleport waypoint at the southeastern entrance. Just north of this waypoint is a Padisarah with a Sweet Flower also growing alongside it. Go back and head up the path to the city gate but, just before you go in, to your left is a bit of higher ground where you’ll find two Padisarahs. From here, go straight before jumping off and gliding down to the city harbour; you should see another two Padisarahs growing between a bush and bulletin board.

To reach the next Padisarah location quicker, teleport to the waypoint in the eastern part of the city - to the right is a path spiraling down. Instead of taking the path, just drop down while using the glider to break your fall and you should land right in front of two Padisarahs. Then follow the path in front that takes you to another Padisarah, which is right next to an alchemy crafting station.

Finally, teleport to the waypoint north of the city, and immediately you’ll find a Padisarah along with a Sumeru Rose just north of the waypoint. Continue along the path until you see plots of lands where a yellow fruit is being grown. Go further in and, in the corner of one of these plots, are two more Padisarahs.

Now we get to Vanarana where half of the total Padisarah can be found. This is the mysterious home of the Aranara that you’ll come across if you’ve been following the lengthy Aranyaka world questline, which is also how to acquire the Vintage Lyre used for playing songs.

There’s two parts to this farming route, though the first thing is you need to make sure you’re in the right world. When you first enter Vanarana, you’ll be in the Aranara’s dream world. Padisarah, however, only grows in the real world, so you first need to make sure you’re in the correct state.

To move between worlds, you need to use a Silapna, a sort of stone with roots growing on top of it, which acts as a 'gate'. From Vanarana’s Statue of the Seven, head southwest to the location seen in the above image where the player cursor is. Once there, make sure you have the Vintage Lyre equipped before using it to play Rhythm of the Great Dream and you’ll be transported to another world. You want to be in the real world, because, if you’re in the dream world, you’ll find a plant called Viparyas instead, and you’ll also be able to see Aranara.

Once you’re in the correct world, teleport back to the Statue of the Seven and you can start the first farming route, conveniently with a Padisarah growing right next to the statue. From there, go north to a little hut where two Padisarahs are growing just outside. Another Padisarah is just nearby, but the platform it’s on is higher up so you’ll need to climb up the hut to reach it, - though there’s also a four-leaf sigil you can use to grapple over to it.

Head east from there, using the four-leaf sigils along the path, until you reach a cave where you’ll find the Tree of Dreams where the Dendro Sigils you’ve found can be redeemed to raise the tree’s level and unlock rewards. Explore its surroundings and you’ll also find a total of four Padisarahs.

Next, teleport to the waypoint that’s just on the outskirts of Vanarana and head west, though enemies are stationed here. If you keep to the left on higher ground, however, you’ll avoid them and also find one Padisarah growing next to a stone. Stay to the right and you’ll also find one Padisarah growing next to a pile of stones you can investigate to gather items from. Head further west and there’s another Padisarah growing right next to a hut, though you’ll probably get the attention of enemies head here.

You can, however, reset and teleport back to the waypoint and this time to the left there’s a path that takes you down to a cavern where you can summon Dendrograna. Just ahead of that is one Padisarah. Continue around the corner and you’ll come across a mossy rock that’s sort of slanted, where one Padisarah is growing on one side at the bottom while another is at the top on the other side.

One you’ve collected those, continue forward facing west and you’ll come out of the cavern and see one Padisarah to your right next to some stones. Then, down the path, there’s a hut where another Padisarah is growing. Next, return to the path and there’s one Padisarah further down growing next to a tall plant. You’ll then come to a body of water with a larger hut next to it. There’s two Padisarahs here, one on each side of the hut.

You’ll need to trek a bit further west until you come across another hut, where one Padisarah is also growing just outside. This hut happens to be next to a large tree. Go around it until you see a way inside it at the bottom and you’ll find another Padisarah growing amongst stones.

You now want to head back east, but keep to the left on higher ground where another tall tree is. You’ll see a fungus you can jump on but hit with an Electro attack to power it up and you’ll be able to jump higher, which should just about allow you to reach a platform with three Padisarahs behind a hut.

Then go around this hut until you see another hut just below where another Padisarah is growing. Finally drop down from here, using the glider to avoid fall damage and you’ll reach another hut with a Padisarah in its path.

Good luck gathering Padisarahs!