Genshin Impact Emilie materials, kit, and Constellations

Emilie is a 5-Star Dendro character who is likely being added to Genshin Impact during version 4.8.

While Emilie should be featured as a boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 4.8, she will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you get her, we've listed reliable leaks of Emilie's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Emilie's kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Emilie's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Genshin Impact Emilie kit

Emilie is a 5-Star Dendro character who uses a polearm, and seems to be best used as a Dendro sub DPS to enhance Burning reactions.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon Emilie's official release, here's a summary of Emilie's kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Dendro.

: Dendro. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Polearm.

: Polearm. Normal Attack : Shadow-Hunting Spear.

: Shadow-Hunting Spear. Elemental Skill : Fragrance Extraction.

: Fragrance Extraction. Elemental Burst : Aromatic Explication.

: Aromatic Explication. Passive one : Life Talent - Emilie's damage to enemies in the Burning state is increased by 36%, and damage to enemies in the original activated state is reduced by 90%.

: Life Talent - Emilie's damage to enemies in the Burning state is increased by 36%, and damage to enemies in the original activated state is reduced by 90%. Passive two : Lingering Fragrance - Each time it collects two Scents, the Level 2 Lumidouce Case consumes the Scents and releases Cleardew Cologne that deals 500% of Emilie's attack as AOE Dendro damage to opponents. This damage is not considered Elemental Skill damage, and Emilie can't trigger this effect for 30 seconds after triggering Catalyze or Spread.

: Lingering Fragrance - Each time it collects two Scents, the Level 2 Lumidouce Case consumes the Scents and releases Cleardew Cologne that deals 500% of Emilie's attack as AOE Dendro damage to opponents. This damage is not considered Elemental Skill damage, and Emilie can't trigger this effect for 30 seconds after triggering Catalyze or Spread. Exploration bonus: Rectification - When a Lumidouce Case created by Emilie is on the field, all party members gain 85% Pyro Resistance against Burning damage.

Emilie Normal Attack - Shadow-Hunting Spear

Emilie performs up to four consecutive spear strikes if tapping the normal attack button. Holding it down instead makes Emilie consume stamina to d perform an upward slash, and as with most plunging attacks, Emilie strikes the ground below dealing AOE (area of effect) damage upon impact, and damaging any enemies caught on her path to the ground.

Emilie Elemental Skill - Hunt the Dark

Emilie creates a Lumidouce Case that deals AOE Dendro damage. Lumidouce Case effects are:

Fires off Puffs of Puredew to nearby opponents at intervals, dealing Dendro damage.

If nearby opponents are Burning, they will give off Scents at intervals. The Lumidouce Case will collect these nearby scents, and after gathering two, it will level up, firing one extra Puff of Puredew for every Puff that would be fired off, while the damage dealt by such attacks will also be increased.

Only one Lumidouce Case created by Emilie herself can exist at once, with the Case starting at Level 1, and going to Level 2.

Additionally, as Emilie has Pneuma-aligned Arkhe energy, at intervals after Emilie creates a Lumidouce Case with her Skill, a Spiritbreath Thorn will descend in front of her and pierce her opponent, dealing Pneuma-aligned Dendro damage.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Emilie Elemental Burst - Aromatic Explication

Guiding the fragrances collected within the Case, Emilie converts them into pure Dendro energy, creating a Level 3 Lumidouce Case and destroying existing Cases. While it exists, the Level 3 Lumidouce Case will not gather nearby Scents, but it will continuously cause Scented Dew to descend, attacking opponents within range and dealing Dendro damage.

During this time, one drop of Scented Dew will descend every 0.3 seconds, and one opponent can become the target every 0.7 seconds. When the duration ends, a Level 1 Lumidouce Case will be recreated, and if a Lumidouce Case that had already collected Scents was destroyed when Aromatic Explication was used, the newly created Lumidouce Case will inherit the previous Scents and Level of the destroyed Case.

While Aromatic Explication is active, the 'Fragrance Extraction' Elemental Skill will not create a Lumidouce Case.

Genshin Impact Emilie Talent materials

Silken Feather. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Emilie, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, for Emilie, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Gear and Order materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Emilie has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Emilie Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Emilie Talent level Emilie Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Order, x6 Meshing Gear 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Order, x3 Mechanical Spur Gear 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Order, x4 Mechanical Spur Gear 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Order, x6 Mechanical Spur Gear 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Order, x9 Mechanical Spur Gear 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Order, x4 Artificed Dynamic Gear, x1 Silken Feather 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Order, x6 Artificed Dynamic Gear, x1 Silken Feather 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Order, x9 Artificed Dynamic Gear, x2 Silken Feather 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Order, x12 Artificed Dynamic Gear, x2 Silken Feather, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Emilie's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Order

x6 Meshing Gear

x6 Silken Feather

x21 Guide to Order

x22 Mechanical Spur Gear

x31 Artificed Dynamic Gear

x38 Philosophies of Order

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Emilie's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Order

x18 Meshing Gear

x18 Silken Feather

x63 Guide to Order

x66 Mechanical Spur Gear

x93 Artificed Dynamic Gear

x114 Philosophies of Order

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Emilie's official release.

Genshin Impact Emilie Ascension materials

Lakelight Lily. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Emilie Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same honeyhunterworld beta leaks, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Lakelight Lily and Gear materials for Emilie (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Emilie to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Emilie Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Emilie Ascension level Emilie Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver, x3 Lakelight Lily, x3 X1 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Nagadus Emerald Fragment, x2 Fragment of a Golden Melody, x10 Lakelight Lily, x15 X1 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Nagadus Emerald Fragment, x4 Fragment of a Golden Melody, x20 Lakelight Lily, x12 Mechanical Spur Gear 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Nagadus Emerald Chunk, x8 Fragment of a Golden Melody, x30 Lakelight Lily, x18 Mechanical Spur Gear 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Nagadus Emerald Chunk, x12 Fragment of a Golden Melody, x45 Lakelight Lily, x12 Artificed Dynamic Gear 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone, x20 Fragment of a Golden Melody, x60 Lakelight Lily, x24 Artificed Dynamic Gear 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Emilie in Genshin Impact:

x1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver

x6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

x9 Nagadus Emerald Fragment

x9 Nagadus Emerald Chunk

x18 Meshing Gear

x30 Mechanical Spur Gear

x36 Artificed Dynamic Gear

x46 Fragment of a Golden Melody

x168 Lakelight Lily

420,000 Mora

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Emilie's materials could change upon her official release.

Genshin Impact Emilie Constellations

By getting duplicates of Emilie from wishing on her Banner, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing this leaked beta information, here are all of Emilie's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Light Fragrance Leaching (C1) : Increases the damage dealt by Fragrance Extraction and the Cleardew Cologne from the Emilie's Lingering Fragrance passive talent by 10%. Additionally, when nearby party members trigger the Burning reaction on opponents or deal Dendro damage to Burning opponents, they generate an additional Scent, and this effect can be triggered once every 2.9 seconds.

: Increases the damage dealt by Fragrance Extraction and the Cleardew Cologne from the Emilie's Lingering Fragrance passive talent by 10%. Additionally, when nearby party members trigger the Burning reaction on opponents or deal Dendro damage to Burning opponents, they generate an additional Scent, and this effect can be triggered once every 2.9 seconds. Lakelight Top Tone (C2) : When the Lumidouce Case created by Emilie collects Scents, she gains one Special Blend stack, which increases her attack by 18% for 10 seconds, with a maximum of two stacks. Each stack is counted independently.

: When the Lumidouce Case created by Emilie collects Scents, she gains one Special Blend stack, which increases her attack by 18% for 10 seconds, with a maximum of two stacks. Each stack is counted independently. Exquisite Essence (C3) : Increases the Level of Emilie's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Emilie's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Lumidouce Heart (C4) : Aromatic Explication's duration is increased by 2 seconds, and the interval between selecting an opponent as the target for Scented Dew is decreased by 0.3 seconds.

: Aromatic Explication's duration is increased by 2 seconds, and the interval between selecting an opponent as the target for Scented Dew is decreased by 0.3 seconds. Puredew Aroma (C5) : Increases the Level of Emilie's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Emilie's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Marcotte Trace (C6): When using Fragrance Extraction or Aromatic Explication, Emilie gains Abiding Fragrance for 5 seconds. While this is active, after Emilie uses normal or charged attacks, she will generate one Scent, and her normal and charged attacks will be converted into Dendro damage that can't be overridden, and their damage will be increased by 250% of Emilie's attack. Abiding Fragrance's effects will be cancelled after 4 Scents are created, or after the duration expires, and Abiding Fragrance can be triggered once every 12 seconds.

Good luck levelling up Emilie in Genshin Impact!