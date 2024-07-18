Genshin Impact Mualani materials, kit, and Constellations

Mualani is a 5-Star Hydro character who is likely being added to Genshin Impact during version 5.0.

While Mualani should be featured as a boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 5.0, she will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you get her, we've listed reliable leaks of Mualani's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Mualani's kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Mualani's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

On this page:

Mualani kit

Mualani is a 5-Star Hydro character who uses a catalyst.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon Mualani's official release, here's a summary of Mualani's kit in Genshin Impact:

Image credit: HoYoverse

Element : Hydro.

: Hydro. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Catalyst.

: Catalyst. normal attack : Cooling Treatment.

: Cooling Treatment. Elemental Skill : Surfshark Wavebreaker.

: Surfshark Wavebreaker. Elemental Burst : Stormburst Shot.

Elemental Burst : Stormburst Shot.

Passive one : Night Realm's Gift: Crests and Troughs - After Mualani's Nightsoul points are depleted, she can switch to consuming Phlogiston to maintain her Nightsoul's Blessing. While in an area with Phlogiston Devices within Natlan, Mualani can use Nightsoul Transmission: Mualani. When the active character is currently sprinting, swimming, in a movement mode caused by certain Talents, or at a certain height in the air, Mualani will enter the Nightsoul's Blessing state and gain 40 Nightsoul points, when switching to Mualani. She can trigger Nightsoul Transmission every 10 seconds. Additionally, Mualani's Nightsoul point or Phlogiston consumption while moving on water during Nightsoul's Blessing is decreased to 25% while in Natlan, and to 65% when doing the same outside Natlan.

Passive two : Heat-Resistant Freshwater Floater - When Sharky's Surging Bite hits an opponent, it will generate a Floater nearby. Mualani will restore 25 Nightsoul points when she picks up a Floater she has created. Only one such Floater can be created in this way during a single use of Nightsoul's Blessing.

Mualani normal attack - Cooling Treatment

Mualani performs up to three rapid attacks of Hydro damage, if tapping the normal attack button. Holding it down instead makes Mualani consume stamina to smack a Pufferball into the air that deals AOE (Area of Effect) Hydro damage upon landing.

As with most plunging attacks, Mualani strikes the ground below dealing AOE Hydro damage upon impact, and damaging any enemies caught on her path to the ground.

Mualani Elemental Skill - Surfshark Wavebreaker

Mualani can surf at any place, any time, and after using her Skill, Mualani will gain 60 Nightsoul points and enter the Nightsoul's Blessing state.

Nightsoul's Blessing: Mualani continuously consumes Nightsoul points, and when they are depleted, or when the skill is used again, Mualani's Nightsoul's Blessing will end. The Nightsoul's Blessing: Mualani state itself has the following traits:

Mualani Mounts the Sharky Surfboard, increasing her movement speed. Mualani can move on water and in liquid Phlogiston while this state is active, and she will take no damage from the latter.

Normal attacks will be converted to Sharky's Bites, dealing Hydro damage based on Mualani's Max HP with the Nightsoul attribute. Sharky's Bites can take place in mid-air. damage dealt this way is considered normal attack damage.

When Mualani makes contact with opponents in this state, she applies 'Marked as Prey' to them, gaining one Wave Momentum stack, with a maximum of three stacks.

Image credit: HoYoverse

When Mualani uses Sharky's Bite, her damage dealt increases based on Wave Momentum stacks. When she has three stacks, a normal attack will use Sharky's Surging Bite instead, further increasing her damage and cancelling all stacks thereafter.

When Shark Bite hits opponents Marked as Prey, that mark is removed, and Mualani will fire Shark Missiles at up to five nearby opponents Marked as Prey, dealing damage to them equal to this Sharky's Bite instance and clearing their Marks. If more than one opponent is the target of Sharky's Bite and Shark Missiles, the damage dealt will decrease, with 24% being the maximum decrease when at least three opponents are targeted.

Mualani Elemental Burst - Stormburst Shot

Mualani fires a Super Shark Missile that can track opponents, dealing AOE Hydro damage based on Mualani's Max HP.

Mualani Talent materials

Lightless Mass. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Mualani, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, for Mualani, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Whistle and Contention materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Mualani has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Mualani Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Mualani Talent level Mualani Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Contention, x6 Sentry’s Wooden Whistle 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Contention, x3 Warrior’s Metal Whistle 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Contention, x4 Warrior’s Metal Whistle 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Contention, x6 Warrior’s Metal Whistle 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Contention, x9 Warrior’s Metal Whistle 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Contention, x4 Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle, x1 Lightless Mass 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Contention, x6 Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle, x1 Lightless Mass 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Contention, x9 Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle, x2 Lightless Mass 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Contention, x12 Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle, x2 Lightless Mass, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Mualani's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Contention

x6 Sentry’s Wooden Whistle

x6 Lightless Mass

x21 Guide to Contention

x22 Warrior’s Metal Whistle

x31 Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle

x38 Philosophies of Contention

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Mualani's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Contention

x18 Sentry’s Wooden Whistle

x18 Lightless Mass

x63 Guide to Contention

x66 Warrior’s Metal Whistle

x93 Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle

x114 Philosophies of Contention

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Mualani's official release.

Mualani Ascension materials

Sprayfeather Gill. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Mualani Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and Critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same honeyhunterworld beta leaks, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Sprayfeather Gill and Whistle materials for Mualani to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Mualani to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Mualani Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Mualani Ascension level Mualani Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver, x3 Sprayfeather Gill, x3 Sentry’s Wooden Whistle 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, x2 Mark of the Binding Blessing, x10 Sprayfeather Gill, x15 Sentry’s Wooden Whistle 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, x4 Mark of the Binding Blessing, x20 Sprayfeather Gill, x12 Warrior’s Metal Whistle 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, x8 Mark of the Binding Blessing, x30 Sprayfeather Gill, x18 Warrior’s Metal Whistle 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, x12 Mark of the Binding Blessing, x45 Sprayfeather Gill, x12 Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, x20 Mark of the Binding Blessing, x60 Sprayfeather Gill, x24 Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Mualani in Genshin Impact:

x1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver

x6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

x9 Varunada Lazurite Fragment

x9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk

x18 Sentry’s Wooden Whistle

x30 Warrior’s Metal Whistle

x36 Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle

x46 Mark of the Binding Blessing

x168 Sprayfeather Gill

420,000 Mora

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Mualani's materials could change upon her official release.

Mualani Constellations

By getting duplicates of Mualani from wishing on her Banner, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing this leaked beta information, here are all of Mualani's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

The Leisurely "Meztli" (C1) : Mualani's Nightsoul point and Phlogiston consumption in Nightsoul's Blessing is decreased to 70% while not in combat. Additionally, the first Sharky's Surging Bite she performs once she enters Nightsoul's Blessing and the Shark Missiles this Bite triggers deal 75% of her maximum HP as increased damage. This damage is subject to the damage decrease rules imposed by Surfshark Wavebreaker.

: Mualani's Nightsoul point and Phlogiston consumption in Nightsoul's Blessing is decreased to 70% while not in combat. Additionally, the first Sharky's Surging Bite she performs once she enters Nightsoul's Blessing and the Shark Missiles this Bite triggers deal 75% of her maximum HP as increased damage. This damage is subject to the damage decrease rules imposed by Surfshark Wavebreaker. Mualani, Going All Out! (C2) : Mualani gains two of Surfshark Wavebreaker's Wave Momentum stacks when she enters Nightsoul's Blessing, and she will gain one stack when obtaining a Floater. Additionally, the maximum number of Floaters she can generate through Sharky's Surging Bites in a single use of Nightsoul's Blessing is increased to two.

: Mualani gains two of Surfshark Wavebreaker's Wave Momentum stacks when she enters Nightsoul's Blessing, and she will gain one stack when obtaining a Floater. Additionally, the maximum number of Floaters she can generate through Sharky's Surging Bites in a single use of Nightsoul's Blessing is increased to two. Surfing Atop Joyous Seas (C3) : Increases the Level of Mualani's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Mualani's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Sharky Eats Floaters (C4) : Mualani regenerates seven Energy when obtaining a Floater, and Stormburst Shot deals 200% increased damage.

: Mualani regenerates seven Energy when obtaining a Floater, and Stormburst Shot deals 200% increased damage. Same Style of Surfboard on Sale! (C5) : Increases the Level of Mualani's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Mualani's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Spirit of the Springs' People (C6): The damage increase effect of Mualani's first Constellation can be triggered more than once per Nightsoul's Blessing. Sharky's Surging Bite and the Shark Missiles triggered by it have their Crit Rate and Crit Damage increased by 5% and 10%, respectively.

Good luck levelling up Mualani in Genshin Impact!