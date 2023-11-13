Genshin Impact Navia materials, kit, and Constellations

Navia is a 5-Star Geo character who will likely be added to Genshin Impact during version 4.3.

While Navia will likely be featured as a boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 4.3, she will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you do Wish for her successfully, we've listed reliable leaks of Navia's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Navia's kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Navia's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

On this page:

Genshin Impact Navia kit

Navia is a 5-Star Geo character who uses a claymore, and seems to be best used in a hybrid DPS and sub DPS role, benefitting from Crystalize reactions.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from Project Amber that could change upon Navia's official release, here's a summary of Navia's kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Geo.

: Geo. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Claymore.

: Claymore. Normal Attack : Blunt Refusal.

: Blunt Refusal. Elemental Skill : Ceremonial Crystalshot.

: Ceremonial Crystalshot. Elemental Burst : As the Sunlit Sky's Singing Salute.

: As the Sunlit Sky's Singing Salute. Passive one : Undisclosed Distribution Channels (The damage dealt by Navia's normal, Charged, and Plunging attacks is converted into Geo damage for four seconds after using Ceremonial Crystalshot. This cannot be overridden by other Elemental infusions, and the damage dealt by Navia's normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks is increased by 40%).

: Undisclosed Distribution Channels (The damage dealt by Navia's normal, Charged, and Plunging attacks is converted into Geo damage for four seconds after using Ceremonial Crystalshot. This cannot be overridden by other Elemental infusions, and the damage dealt by Navia's normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks is increased by 40%). Passive two : Mutual Assistance Network (Navia gains 20% increased attack for every Pyro, Electro, Cryo, and Hydro party member there is. This effect can stack up to two times).

: Mutual Assistance Network (Navia gains 20% increased attack for every Pyro, Electro, Cryo, and Hydro party member there is. This effect can stack up to two times). Expedition bonus: Painstaking Transaction (Navia gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Fontaine Expedition for 20 hours).

Navia Normal Attack - Blunt Refusal

Navia's normal attack can perform up to four consecutive strikes, and her Plunging attack is the same as most characters, allowing her to Plunge from mid-air and strike the ground below for AOE damage on impact, and damaging opponents along her path.

As a claymore-user, Navia's charged attack is a little different, as if you hold down the normal attack button, she performs continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents. At the end of the charged attack sequence, Navia performs a more powerful slash.

Navia Elemental Skill - Ceremonial Crystalshot

Navia gains one Crystal Shrapnel charge each time a party member obtains an Elemental Shard created from a Crystallize reaction, and Navia can hold up to six charges of Crystal Shrapnel at once. Each time a Crystal Shrapnel gain is triggered, the duration of the Shards you already have are reset.

When Navia fires, she consumes all Cyrstal Shrapnel charges to open her Gunbrella, firing multiple Rosula Shardshots that can penetrate opponents and deal Geo damage. When 0/1/2/3 or more charges of Crystal Shrapnel are consumed, 5/7/9/11 Rosula Shardshots are fired, respectively.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

The more Rosula Shardshots that strike a single opponent, the greater the damage dealt to them is. When all 11 Rosula Shardshots strike, they deal 200% of the original amount of damage. In addition, when more than three charges of Crystal Shrapnel are consumed, every charge consumed beyond those three increases the damage dealt by that shot by an additional 15%.

If you hold Navia's Elemental Skill button instead, she enters an aiming mode. This lets you continually collect Elemental Shards created by Crystallize reactions. When the Skill button is released, Navia fires Rosula Shardshots with the same effect as when the skill is tapped.

Lastly, as Navia is Ousia-aligned, when she fires her Gunbrella a Surging Blade is periodically summoned, dealing Ousia-aligned Geo damage.

Navia Elemental Burst - As the Sunlit Sky's Singing Salute

Navia calls for a magnificent Golden Rose Salute and unleashes a massive bombardment on opponents in front of her, dealing AOE Geo damage and providing Fire Support for a set duration afterward. This periodically deals Geo damage.

Navia will gain one charge of Crystal Shrapnel when attacks from her Golden Rose's Salute hits opponents. This effect can be triggered up to once every 2.4 seconds.

Genshin Impact Navia Talent materials

Xenochromatic Crystal. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Navia, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, for Navia, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Transoceanic and Equity materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Navia has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Navia Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Navia Talent level Navia Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Equity, x6 Transoceanic Pearl 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Equity, x3 Transoceanic Chunk 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Equity, x4 Transoceanic Chunk 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Equity, x6 Transoceanic Chunk 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Equity, x9 Transoceanic Chunk 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Equity, x4 Xenochromatic Crystal, x1 Lightless Silk String 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Equity, x6 Xenochromatic Crystal, x1 Lightless Silk String 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Equity, x9 Xenochromatic Crystal, x2 Lightless Silk String 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Equity, x12 Xenochromatic Crystal, x2 Lightless Silk String, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Navia's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Equity

x6 Transoceanic Pearl

x6 Lightless Silk String

x21 Guide to Equity

x22 Transoceanic Chunk

x31 Xenochromatic Crystal

x38 Philosophies of Equity

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Navia's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Equity

x18 Transoceanic Pearl

x18 Lightless Silk String

x63 Guide to Equity

x66 Transoceanic Chunk

x93 Xenochromatic Crystal

x114 Philosophies of Equity

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Navia's official release.

Genshin Impact Navia Ascension materials

Spring of the First Dewdrop. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Navia Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same honeyhunterworld beta leaks, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Spring of the First Dewdrop and Transoceanic materials for Navia (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Navia to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Navia Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Navia Ascension level Navia Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver, x3 Spring of the First Dewdrop, x3 Transoceanic Pearl 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Prithiva Topaz Fragment, x2 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelius, x10 Spring of the First Dewdrop, x15 Transoceanic Pearl 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Prithiva Topaz Fragment, x4 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelius, x20 Spring of the First Dewdrop, x12 Transoceanic Chunk 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Prithiva Topaz Chunk, x8 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelius, x30 Spring of the First Dewdrop, x18 Transoceanic Chunk 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Prithiva Topaz Chunk, x12 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelius, x45 Spring of the First Dewdrop, x12 Xenochromatic Crystal 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone, x20 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelius, x60 Spring of the First Dewdrop, x24 Xenochromatic Crystal 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Navia in Genshin Impact:

x1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver

x6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone

x9 Prithiva Topaz Fragment

x9 Prithiva Topaz Chunk

x18 Transoceanic Pearl

x30 Transoceanic Chunk

x36 Xenochromatic Crystal

x46 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelius

x168 Spring of the First Dewdrop

420,000 Mora

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Navia's materials could change upon her official release.

Genshin Impact Navia Constellations

By getting duplicates of Navia from wishing on Banners, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing this leaked beta information, here are all of Navia's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

A Lady's Rules for Keeping a Courteous Distance (C1) : When Navia uses her Elemental Skill, each charge of Crystal Shrapnel consumed restores two Energy and decreases the cooldown of her Elemental Burst by one second. Up to six Energy can be gained this way, and the cooldown of her Burst can be decreased by a maximum of three seconds.

: When Navia uses her Elemental Skill, each charge of Crystal Shrapnel consumed restores two Energy and decreases the cooldown of her Elemental Burst by one second. Up to six Energy can be gained this way, and the cooldown of her Burst can be decreased by a maximum of three seconds. The President's Pursuit of Victory (C2) : For each charge of Crystal Shrapnel consumed, the Crit Rate of Navia's Elemental Skill is increased by 8%, with a maximum increase of 24%. Additionally, when her Skill hits an opponent, one shot of Fire Support from her Burst strikes near the location of the hit enemy. Up to one instance of Fire Support can be triggered each time her Skill is used, and damage dealt by Fire Support in this way is considered Elemental Burst damage.

: For each charge of Crystal Shrapnel consumed, the Crit Rate of Navia's Elemental Skill is increased by 8%, with a maximum increase of 24%. Additionally, when her Skill hits an opponent, one shot of Fire Support from her Burst strikes near the location of the hit enemy. Up to one instance of Fire Support can be triggered each time her Skill is used, and damage dealt by Fire Support in this way is considered Elemental Burst damage. Businesswoman's Broad Vision (C3) : Increases the Level of Navia's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Navia's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. The Oathsworn Never Capitulate (C4) : When her Elemental Burst hits an opponent, their Geo resistance is decreased by 20% for eight seconds.

: When her Elemental Burst hits an opponent, their Geo resistance is decreased by 20% for eight seconds. Negotiator's Resolute Negotiations (C5) : Increases the Level of Navia's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Navia's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. The Flexible Finesse of the Spina's President (C6): If more than three charges of Crystal Shrapnel are consumed when using Navia's Elemental Skill, each charge consumed beyond the first three increases the Crit Damage of that Ceremonial Crystalshot by 35%, and any charges consumed beyond the first three are returned to Navia.

It can take a lot of time to farm for the materials needed to get Navia to her full potential, but as a rare 5-Star Geo character, she could make a great addition to Genshin Impact's sorely neglected Crystalize teams.

Good luck levelling up Navia in Genshin Impact!