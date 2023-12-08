Genshin Impact 4.3 release date, 4.3 Banner and event details

The Genshin Impact 4.3 release date and 4.3 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Roses and Muskets.

As always, there are two Banner phases and new time-limited events in the latest update, with Genshin Impact version 4.3 featuring one new 5-Star character, one new 4-Star character, three 5-Star Banner reruns, and a bunch of optimisations for Artifacts and exploration.

Below, you can find out the 4.3 release date and time, who the returning characters are, and what the 4.3 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Be sure to also check out our Genshin Impact codes page to get free Primogems that can be used towards unlocking new characters and weapons.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Version 4.2 "Masquerade of the Guilty" Trailer | Genshin Impact.Watch on YouTube

Genshin Impact 4.3 release date and time

Genshin Impact 4.3 will release on Wednesday 20th December. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, with 4.3 releasing at 3am (GMT). Due to time zone differences, 4.3 releases in the United States on Tuesday 7th November at 7pm (PT).

For other time zones, the Genshin Impact 4.3 release date and time is:

East Coast US : Tuesday 19th December, 10pm (ET)

: Tuesday 19th December, 10pm (ET) Central US : Tuesday 19th December, 9pm (CT)

: Tuesday 19th December, 9pm (CT) West Coast US : Tuesday 19th December, 7pm (PT)

: Tuesday 19th December, 7pm (PT) Australia : Wednesday 20th December, 2pm (AET)

: Wednesday 20th December, 2pm (AET) Japan : Wednesday 20th December, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 20th December, 12pm (JST) Europe : Wednesday 20th December, 4am (CET)

: Wednesday 20th December, 4am (CET) UK: Wednesday 20th December, 3am (GMT)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down, you might be able to play the 4.3 patch a little before or after the times above - although previous update estimates have been fairly accurate.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 4.3 Banners

The version 4.3 Banners debut new 5-Star character Navia and new 4-Star character Chevreuse.

Phase 1 of the 4.3 Banner schedule begins with new Geo 5-Star Navia, featured in her In the Name of the Rosula Banner, and returning Cryo 5-Star Ayaka featured in her The Heron's Court Banner.

As usual, the 4.3 Phase 1 Banners will run alongside each other, and should be available from Wednesday 20th December until Wednesday 10th January 2024.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

In Phase 2 of the 4.3 Banner schedule we have returning Electro 5-Star Raiden Shogun's Reign of Serenity Banner and returning Pyro 5-Star Yoimiya's Tapestry of Golden Flames Banner. New Pyro 4-Star Chevreuse also debuts in both Raiden and Yoimiya's Banners.

These Phase 2 Banners are expected to run from Wednesday 10th January 2024 until Tuesday 30th January 2024 - the day before the expected release date of the 4.4 update.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

In summary, all of the new characters and returning 5-Star characters you can Wish on during 4.3 in Genshin Impact are:

Navia (In the Name of the Rosula Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Geo character who uses a claymore.

: New 5-Star Geo character who uses a claymore. Ayaka (The Heron's Court Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Cryo character who uses a sword.

: Returning 5-Star Cryo character who uses a sword. Raiden Shogun (Reign of Serenity Banner - Phase 2) : Returning 5-Star Electro character who uses a polearm.

: Returning 5-Star Electro character who uses a polearm. Yoimiya (Tapestry of Golden Flames Banner - Phase 2) : Returning 5-Star Pyro character who uses a bow.

: Returning 5-Star Pyro character who uses a bow. Chevreuse (Reign of Serenity and Tapestry of Golden Flames Banners - Phase 2): New 4-Star Pyro character who uses a polearm.

There will also be a new weapon in Phase 1 of the version 4.3 weapon Banner: the 5-Star Verdict claymore, Navia's signature.

Image credit: HoYoverse

To keep up to date with who the boosted 4-Star characters and weapons will be, and all other Banner changes, check out our regularly updated Banner schedule page.

Hydro Archon Furina is finally here in version 4.2! She runs alongside Baizhu, and you need Lakelight Lily to Ascend Furina. Our Fontaine guide can help with Fontaine's Reputation and the Fountain of Lucine amongst other details, and you can also redeem new codes for Primogems, and check out our regularly updated tier list. You need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for characters on Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners, Dendroculus locations, fishing locations, and TCG card locations.

Genshin Impact 4.3 events

The Genshin Impact 4.3 update includes:

Navia's first Story Quest

Two new Artifact sets (Song of Days Past and Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods)

Lebin's return

Artifact inventory optimisations, including multi-locking and unlocking

Improvements to the character and weapon levelling system, reducing the amount of pop-up windows

Changes to Domain restarts, letting you start closer to the challenge

Teleport Waypoint to the Chasm unlocked instead of having to complete World Quests

One-click expeditions, forged items, and ingredients

Adventure Handbook enemy tracking update

Serenitea Pot update for Fontaine

Online concert (22nd December)

Genius Invokation TCG update for Fontaine, including six new character cards and five new monster cards

TCG Heated battle mode update

Image credit: HoYoverse

In addition to this content, we're getting the usual four events during 4.3. Here's everything we know about every time-limited event in Genshin Impact 4.3:

Roses and Muskets (Fontinalia Film Festival)

Fashion designer Chiori, and Furina, Chevreuse, Yoimiya, Furina, Ayaka, and Ayato feature in the Roses and Muskets event celebrating the Fontinalia Film Festival. This is the main event of version 4.3, so it will have an event story along with four mini-games to take part in

In the Sharpshooting Zone mini-game, you take control of a secruity system to shoot enemies and rack up points, but you only have a limited amount of bullets to complete the challenge with.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Trick Shots, Tricky Lights is a standard combat challenge where you have to use the special lighting effect buffs to get a high score while fighting enemies, Xtreme Drive sees you gather Stabalization Mekaballs in a sort of sheep herding mini-game that can also be played in co-op, and Into the Frame tasks you with making a short movie by taking specific shots with your Kamera.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Event rewards for taking part in the Fontinalia Film Festival challenges include a free 4-Star claymore called Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword, and something called a Super-Duper Invincible Shining Sparkly Magic Crystal... whatever that is. The usual rewards like Primogems, Mora, Crown of Insight, and Mystic Enhancement Ore are included as well.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Arataki Blazing Armor Beetle Battle Boot Camp

Arrataki Itto's annoyingly long-named beetle fighitng mini-game returns with Blazing Armor Beetle Battle Boot Camp in version 4.3. Itto and Kuki are visiting Liyue and bump into the traveler and Paimon at a restaurant, where they soon get sucked into 'training' more beetles. The side-on strategy gameplay stays the same as the last beetle fighting mini-game, but this time the 'guard' mechanic has been added.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Lost Riches

Lost Riches returns, and this time Ulman needs your help in Fontaine, so you'll be travelling underwater. As usual, it's your job to hunt down Ancient Iron Coins to exchange them with Ulman for rewards, like another Mini Seelie to equip as a companion. The Brilliance Mini Seele can even follow you underwater.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Dance of Resolute Will

Dance of Resolute Will is a standard combat even where you score points by defeating enemeis, but you have to pick a different party for each wave, except for one character who must be used in both waves.

Image credit: HoYoVerse

Hope you have fun during version 4.3!