Genshin Impact Lost Riches treasure area locations

The Lost Riches event returns to Genshin Impact in version 4.3, and you need to find and unlock energy and treasure locations in Treasure Areas again to get Ancient Iron Coins to exchange for rewards.

Just like previous iterations of Lost Riches in Genshin Impact, the general area of each treasure is provided in the event page, but it's up to you to find energy orbs first in order to unlock special event chests. As this version of the event takes place in Fontaine, you'll also be travelling underwater.

To help you clear this event and get your rewards as soon as possible, we've detailed all treasure area locations for Lost Riches in version 4.3 below.

Remember to equip the special Seelie gadget provided at the start of the quest to reveal the energy and dig site locations! If you don't equip this Seelie in the treasure areas, you can't progress with the event.

Genshin Impact Lost Riches Treasure Area 1 locations

With the stars representing energy orbs, and chests representing dig sites, here's all of the Lost Riches Treasure Area 1 locations in Genshin Impact:

In the northern dig site, you have to collect all of the energy orbs in two minutes to reveal its chest, whereas the southern dig site requires you to defeat enemies and fill the energy bar within two minutes to get at its chest.

Genshin Impact Lost Riches Treasure Area 2 locations

With the stars representing energy orbs, and chests representing dig sites, here's all of the Lost Riches Treasure Area 2 locations in Genshin Impact:

These underwater energy orb locations are a little different, as you need to complete a challenge in order to unlock the orb when you find it, but there is no challenge at the dig site to make up for this. You'll need to absorb the ability of a Xenochromatic Hunter's Ray and Blubberbeast while underwater so you can complete the three energy orb challenges in Treasure Area 2.

Genshin Impact Lost Riches Treasure Area 3 locations

With the stars representing energy orbs, and chests representing dig sites, here's all of the Lost Riches Treasure Area 3 locations in Genshin Impact:

In the northern dig site, you have to defeat enemies and fill the energy bar within two minutes to get at its chest, whereas the southern dig site requires you to collect all of the energy orbs in two minutes to reveal its chest.

We'll add more treasure area locations as they unlock.