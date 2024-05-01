How to get Daisy and the Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Daisy has arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley and she wants to re-open her Boutique, so you can show off your custom designs in multiplayer.

First, however, you need to complete the You Have Mail! quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which involves finding a Topaz or two. You'll also have to complete your first Boutique challenge.

So follow our You Have Mail! walkthrough to bring both Daisy and the Boutique back to Disney Dreamlight Valley.

On this page:

How to get Daisy in Disney Dreamlight Valley: You Have Mail! walkthrough To get Daisy in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you first need to ensure you've downloaded the free 'Thrills and Frills' update released on Wednesday 1st May 2024. Once the update is installed, boot up the game and a quest called 'You Have Mail!' should automatically start. If it doesn't, simply visit the 'Quest' tab in the main menu and scroll down until you find 'You Have Mail!' before selecting it. This will allow you to track the quest, making it easier to complete. Image credit: Eurogamer/GameLoft With that out of the way, your first task is to talk to Mickey. He'll tell you that he's received a letter from Daisy about how she's planning to return to the valley. You should make sure she can live comfortably first, so Mickey will give you her house. Image credit: Eurogamer/GameLoft Now you need to select a place to build Daisy's house. Like all villager houses, it will take up a good amount of room so place it well! (I just dumped it on the beach...) Building the house will also cost you 20,000 Coins so gather up the required money if you don't have it on hand. Image credit: Eurogamer/GameLoft Once her house is built, Daisy will arrive in the valley. Head over to the fountain in front of the castle to talk to her. Afterwards, you then need to go back to her house as she wants to talk to you about something here. At her house, Daisy explains that she wants to return the Boutique to its normal size and, to do so, you need to make a Wonderland Amplification Elixir. Image credit: Eurogamer/GameLoft

How to get Wonderland Amplification Elixir in Disney Dreamlight Valley To get the Wonderland Amplification Elixir in Disney Dreamlight Valley you need: 3 Dream Shards

5 Carrots

3 Topaz

3 White Daisies Image credit: Eurogamer/GameLoft If you already have these items, then head to the nearest Workbench and craft the elixir. (It can be found in the 'Potions and Enchantments' tab.) Afterwards open up your inventory, select the elixir and then choose to add it to your Watering Can. If you don't have the materials to hand, here's how to find them: Dream Shards Dream Shards can be found by feeding critters, removing Night Thorns and using the shovel on digging hotspots. Don't worry if you don't get a Dream Shard using one of these methods straight away - just keep going until you get what you need. Image credit: Eurogamer/GameLoft Carrots Carrots can be either bought or grown in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The Goofy Stall you need to visit is in the Peaceful Meadow. If Goofy doesn't have Carrots for sale, simply buy the seeds for 10 Coins a packet instead. (50 Coins in total for the five required Carrots.) Thankfully, Carrots grow quite quickly so plant them, water them and, by the time you've gathered the other materials, they should be ready for harvesting! Image credit: Eurogamer/GameLoft Topaz Topaz can be mined from the rocks in the Plaza. Keep an eye out for any mining spots which have yellow gems poking out of them as there's a good chance they'll contain a Topaz. Though mining spots without these spots can still hold a Topaz. It takes roughly five minutes for the mining spots to respawn and you'll have to keep mining them until you get the three Topaz. You can, however, bring a Villager who has the Mining job with you to increase your chance of receiving an additional Topaz. Image credit: Eurogamer/GameLoft White Daisies White Daisies grow in the Peaceful Meadow; explore the area until you've collected three, returning at a later time if there aren't enough growing in the meadow when you first look. Image credit: Eurogamer/GameLoft Craft the elixir at the nearest workbench once you've got all of the materials. Once it's crafted, find it in your inventory and use it to enchant your Watering Can. Image credit: Eurogamer/GameLoft

How to get the Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley Now you've enchanted your Watering Can, it's time to get the Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley. First things first - head back to Daisy's House and water the Mini Boutique. This will allow you to pick up the Boutique and place it in your valley. (If you have any free space...) Image credit: Eurogamer/GameLoft Thankfully, you don't have to spend any Coins to build the Boutique! When you've found the perfect place, head into the Boutique and talk to Daisy. Image credit: Eurogamer/GameLoft You can use the Boutique to show off your creations - be it a set of clothes or a customised piece of furniture - to players visiting your village using multiplayer. Try giving it a go by interacting with one of the mannequins and selecting one of your creations to display it. Once you've done, talk to Daisy once again. Image credit: Eurogamer/GameLoft