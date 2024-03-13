Genshin Impact Arlecchino materials

Arlecchino is a 5-Star Pyro character who is likely being added to Genshin Impact during in version 4.6.

While Arlecchino will be featured as a boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 4.6, she will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you Wish for her successfully, we've listed reliable leaks of Arlecchino's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away.

Keep in mind that this is leaked information, so Arlecchino's materials could possibly change upon her official release.

On this page:

Genshin Impact Arlecchino Talent materials

To get the most out of using Arlecchino, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest leaks sourced from Foul relayed on the Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit, and Genshin Honey via X, for Arlecchino it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Insignia and Order materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Image credit: HoYoverse

As Arlecchino has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Arlecchino Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Arlecchino Talent level Arlecchino Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Order, x6 Recruit's Insignia 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Order, x3 Sergeant's Insignia 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Order, x4 Sergeant's Insignia 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Order, x6 Sergeant's Insignia 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Order, x9 Sergeant's Insignia 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Order, x4 Lieutenant's Insignia, x1 New weekly boss drop 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Order, x6 Lieutenant's Insignia, x1 New weekly boss drop 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Order, x9 Lieutenant's Insignia, x2 New weekly boss drop 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Order, x12 Lieutenant's Insignia, x2 New weekly boss drop, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Arlecchino's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Order

x6 Recruit's Insignia

x6 New weekly boss drop

x21 Guide to Order

x22 Sergeant's Insignia

x31 Lieutenant's Insignia

x38 Philosophies of Order

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Arlecchino's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Order

x18 Recruit's Insignia

x18 New weekly boss drop

x63 Guide to Order

x66 Sergeant's Insignia

x93 Lieutenant's Insignia

x114 Philosophies of Order

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is leaked information that could change upon Arlecchino's official release.

Genshin Impact Arlecchino Ascension materials

Rainbow Rose. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Arlecchino Ascension materials to upgrade his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same leaks mentioned above, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Rainbow Rose and Insignia materials for Arlecchino (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Arlecchino to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Arlecchino Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Arlecchino Ascension level Arlecchino Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Agnidus Agate Sliver, x3 Rainbow Rose, x3 Recruit's Insignia 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Agnidus Agate Fragment, x2 New regular boss drop, x10 Rainbow Rose, x15 Recruit's Insignia 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Agnidus Agate Fragment, x4 New regular boss drop, x20 Rainbow Rose, x12 Sergeant's Insignia 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Agnidus Agate Chunk, x8 New regular boss drop, x30 Rainbow Rose, x18 Sergeant's Insignia 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Agnidus Agate Chunk, x12 New regular boss drop, x45 Rainbow Rose, x12 Lieutenant's Insignia 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone, x20 New regular boss drop, x60 Rainbow Rose, x24 Lieutenant's Insignia 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact:

x1 Agnidus Agate Sliver

x6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

x9 Agnidus Agate Fragment

x9 Agnidus Agate Chunk

x18 Recruit's Insignia

x30 Sergeant's Insignia

x36 Lieutenant's Insignia

x46 New regular boss drop

x168 Rainbow Rose

420,000 Mora

Once again, this is leaked information, so Arlecchino's materials could change upon her official release.

All the best levelling up Arlecchino in Genshin Impact!