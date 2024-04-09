Genshin Impact Feline Fortress Furrdyssey guide

The Feline Fortress Furrdyssey event in Genshin Impact takes the Traveler and Paimon back to Mondstadt to help Rosaria shelter and care for some adorable stray kitties.

Each day, a new cat will show up at the Furball Fortress, and you must decorate its surroundings and pet it in the right spots if you want to become best buds with them, and get some handy rewards for doing so.

To help you make some feline friends and get your hands on some easy Primogems, we've got a Feline Fortress Furrdyssey guide for Genshin Impact below with all puzzle solutions.

On this page:

Feline Fortress Furrdyssey Snowball puzzle solution

The accessories you need for the Feline Fortress Furrdyssey Snowball's Warm Little Den puzzle solution in Genshin Impact are:

Teatime Refreshments

Comforting Melody

Lunch Break

Overflowing Bookshelf

Once you pick these items to balance Snowball's comfy requirements, you can then play with them to raise your friendship level.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

To reach Inseparable friendship with Snowball you need to pet their head, top torso, bottom torso, and all four paws. Make sure you pet them multiple times in these areas, but don't pet their tail or ears, as this can cause you to lose friendship points.

After playing with Snowball, you can speak to Mona.

Feline Fortress Furrdyssey Bunny puzzle solution

The accessories you need for the Feline Fortress Furrdyssey Bunny's Hopping Home puzzle solution in Genshin Impact are:

Gilded Cradle

Calming Blue

Philosophy of Sitting

Bedtime Story

All three of Bunny's astute requirements will be balanced after this, and you can then play with them to raise your friendship level.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

To reach Inseparable friendship with Bunny you need to pet their head, both ears, top torso, bottom torso, and back left paw. Make sure you pet them multiple times in these areas, but don't pet their tail or other three paws, as this can cause you to lose friendship points.

After playing with Snowball, you can speak to Amber.

We'll update this page when more kitties come calling to the Furball Fortress.