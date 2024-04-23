Pre-registrations for Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail developer's next game open

If you were a fan of both Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail and want more from their developers, you can now pre-register for miHoYo's next game Zenless Zone Zero.

Pre-registration for Zenless Zone Zero is available now across all platforms. That's mobile, PC and PlayStation 5.

In addition, the studio is hosting a pre-registration event via Zenless Zone Zero's site.

As shared by miHoYo, the event rewards are as follows:

Global pre-registrations above 15 million -- Dennies ×30,000

Global pre-registrations above 20 million -- Master Tape ×3

Global pre-registrations above 25 million -- Boopon [Coup-En] ×5

Global pre-registrations above 30 million -- Master Tape ×5

Global pre-registrations above 35 million -- Agent Corin ×1

Global pre-registrations above 40 million -- Master Tape ×12

If you are interested in getting involved, you can do so via the PlayStation Store, Google Play, App Store, Epic Store, and Zenless Zone Zero's official website.

Meanwhile, even though the Zenless Zone Zero team hasn't officially announced a release date as yet, it appears that the game will arrive in July.

While the Google Play Store has the game listed simply as "Coming Soon", Apple's App Store on mobile adds the game is "expected" on 4th July here in the UK. The App Store's website, meanwhile, has 3rd July listed.

Image credit: Eurogamer

After an initial tease, HoYoverse - which manages all of miHoYo's global operations outside of China - revealed that Zenless Zone Zero is an action role-playing game and described it as an urban fantasy title and an "attempt to further explore action-oriented gameplay".

Our Jessica took part in a closed beta for Zenless Zone Zero towards the end of last year, stating the game would be "brilliant if it didn't keep wasting your time".

"There's something missing from Zenless Zone Zero. Armed with a deep combat system, new urban setting, and roster of characters easy to love, it seemed like developer miHoYo was teed up for another win after recent successes Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail... and yet after playing its second beta, I'm left more confused than anything else," she wrote in our Zenless Zone Zero preview feature.