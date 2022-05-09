Genshin Impact developer teases next project Zenless Zone Zero

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse (which manages all of miHoYo's global operations outside of China) has teased its upcoming game, Zenless Zone Zero.

The game's site is now live and shows a digital clock perched atop a retro TV. Meanwhile, off to one side, there is a calendar couting down to 13th May. More interestingly (and also more strangely), the dials on the TV can actually be twiddled by clicking on them and, when done so, one of two videos will start playing.

The first video is mostly static with a few blurry and erratic shots thrown in here and there. Throughout, an unknown man chats a lot about "Doomsday" and states, "in short, we're being reborn... and you're involved." If that doesn't make a lot of sense to you right now, don't worry. It doesn't to us either.

Zenless Zone Zero Doomsday recording

The second video goes on to offer us a bit more. Ok, well, it offers us something more to look at least.

This time, we are shown a clear picture of a news broadcast (see header image), while a newscaster reports that "a sub-hollow has suddenly appeared on the Janice quarter's August Street, some 30 minutes ago." She goes on to say, "public security has established a level two control zone and is currently evacuating residents."

Zenless Zone Zero calendar

And... that's your lot. Mysterious for sure. However, I am sure we will have more answers on Friday so stay tuned.

In November last year, miHoYo revealed it was opening its first North American office in Montréal. Here, the company offered some hints about its new game, calling it a "AAA open-world action-adventure game featuring shooting-based gameplay within a living, breathing paranormal world."

Meanwhile, last week it was reported that Genshin Impact has now surpassed $3bn in player spending worldwide for its mobile versions. This basically means that Genshin Impact makes roughly $1bn every six months.