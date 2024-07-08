Zenless Zone Zero reaches monumental download milestone, less than a week since release

The latest free-to-play RPG from the Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail team has reached an impressive milestone, less than a week since it made its debut.

Zenless Zone Zero has seen 50m downloads since its release on 4th July, MiHoYo announced over the weekend.

"A city that once only existed in the hopes and dreams of the dev team has never been as buzzing with life as it is now. Your patience and support have made New Eridu what it is today," the team wrote on social media platform X.

A look at Zenless Zone Zero in action.

To celebrate, the Zenless Zone Zero developer has gifted players 1600 Polychrome - the currency used to get Master Tapes, which are used to pull for characters in Banners.

Moving forward, the team is going to keep listening to Zenless Zone Zero's community feedback and optimising the game. It is also working on a cloud release.

"Providing a better gaming experience to all Proxies has always been the vision and goal of the dev team, and will continue to be a long-term focus," the developer said. "We will provide regular updates on optimisations and progress through upcoming dev updates. We will continue our endeavour to ensure each and every Proxy can make even more wonderful memories in New Eridu."

pic.twitter.com/BfAGCAIKJ7 — Zenless Zone Zero (@ZZZ_EN) July 6, 2024

If you are one of the many currently making your way through Zenless Zone Zero, but could do with a little stear in the right direction, be sure to check out our extensive guides coverage. Here's our Zenless Zone Zero tier list for the best characters and our Zenless Zone Zero Bangboo tier list to get you started.

Our Jessica called the game a "successful fusion of ultracool action with slice-of-life goofiness" in Eurogamer's Zenless Zone Zero review, awarding it four out of five stars.