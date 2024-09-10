Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 livestream date and time, 1.2 Banner leaks

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 livestream date and time has been officially announced, and will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with its second free update.

The 1.2 Special Program is expected to reveal two new 5-Star characters for the next Banners, and will hopefully give us plenty of information on upcoming story and event updates.

We've covered the exact 1.2 livestream date and time in Zenless Zone Zero below, and have also detailed all of the information we know about the version 1.2 Banner leaks.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 livestream date and time in UK, BST, CT, ET and PT

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 livestream is on Friday 13th September at 12.30pm (BST) / 7.30am (ET) on the official Zenless Zone Zero Youtube and Zenless Zone Zero Twitch channels at the same time.

In other timezones, the Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Friday 13th September at 4.30am (PT)

: Friday 13th September at 4.30am (PT) Central US : Friday 13th September at 6.30am (CT)

: Friday 13th September at 6.30am (CT) East Coast US : Friday 13th September at 7.30am (ET)

: Friday 13th September at 7.30am (ET) Japan : Friday 13th September at 8.30pm (JST)

: Friday 13th September at 8.30pm (JST) Australia : Friday 13th September at 9.30pm (AET)

: Friday 13th September at 9.30pm (AET) UK : Friday 13th September at 12.30pm (BST)

: Friday 13th September at 12.30pm (BST) Europe: Friday 13th September at 1.30pm (CEST)

Make sure you also visit our Zenless Zone Zero codes page to stay up to date with the latest codes dropped throughout the stream.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 Banner leaks

There's no official confirmation on the version 1.2 Banner schedule yet, but to help you decide who to save your precious Master Tapes for, we've compiled information below on what the likely 1.2 Banners are based on official marketing that basically confirms who is coming next.

With this in mind, as their drip marketing has started on the official Zenless Zone Zero X account, it's all but confirmed that Caesar King and Burnice White are the version 1.2 Banners in Zenless Zone Zero. Although their rarities have not been officially revealed, we know that they are S-Rank, thanks to leaks on hakush.in.

We do officially know that they are both part of the Sons of Calydon Faction, and that Caesar is a Physical Defense character, and Burnice is a Fire Anomaly character.

If the leaks and order of drip marketing turn out to be accurate, here's the Banner schedule for Zenless Zone Zero in version 1.2:

Caesar - 1.2 Phase 1.

- 1.2 Phase 1. Burnice - 1.2 Phase 2.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Although all but confirmed through social media, the new characters aren't 100% guaranteed to come out during version 1.2, so we'll just have to wait for the livestream to see who's really coming next.