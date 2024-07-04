Zenless Zone Zero next Banner, current Banner, and list of all Banners

Zenless Zone Zero Banners, also called Signal Searches, are what you can spend your Master Tapes and Boopons on to pull for characters, W-Engine weapons, and Bangboos.

Every limited-time character event Banner runs for three weeks, making way for the next Banner. These event Banners have a single S-Rank character with boosted pull odds, and two boosted A-Rank characters on them.

There is also a permanent character Banner, a W-Engine weapon Banner that changes its featured S-Rank and A-Rank pulls every three weeks, and a permanent Bangboo Banner that uses the special Boopon currency that can't be bought with real money.

Below, we've detailed what the next and current Banners are in Zenless Zone Zero, along with a list of all Banners that have ran in the game since its 1.0 launch.

Next Banner event characters

For these temporary event character Banners, you have to use Encrypted Master Tapes to pull on them, and this Banner is scheduled to change every three weeks.

The next Banner in Zenless Zone Zero is Zhu Yuan, who debuts during Phase 2 of version 1.0 on Wednesday, 24th July. Zhu Yuan is an Ether attacker with the Attack speciality, and she's featured on her Unswerving Bullet Banner.

All of the boosted A-Rank characters on Zhu Yuan's next Banner are:

Ben (Fire, Defense)

Nicole (Ether, Support)

Image credit: HoYoverse

Next W-Engine weapon Banner

Dissonant Sonata is a permanent W-Engine Banner with boosted S-Rank and A-Rank weapons that change every three weeks, at the same time the new event character Banner is added. Just like this character Banner, you must use Encrypted Master Tapes to pull on Dissonant Sonata.

The next Dissonant Sonata weapon Banner in Phase 2 of version 1.0 features the new S-Rank Riot Suppressor Mark VI Attack-type W-Engine, Zhu Yuan's signature. It begins on Wednesday, 24th July.

All of the A-Rank weapons boosted on the next W-Engine Banner in Zenless Zone Zero are:

The Vault (Support)

Big Cylinder (Defense)

Image credit: HoYoverse

Current character event Banner

The current character Banner in Zenless Zone Zero ends on Wednesday 24th July. You can check exactly how long a Banner has left in your own server time by checking below the A-Rank characters.

The current Banner in Zenless Zone Zero features Ellen, an Ice attacker with the Attack speciality featured on her Mellow Waveride Banner, and all of the boosted A-Rank characters on Ellen's current Banner are:

Anton (Electric, Attack)

Soukaku (Ice, Support)

Image credit: HoYoverse

Current W-Engine weapon Banner

The current W-Engine Dissonant Sonata Banner runs until Wednesday 24th July, and features the new S-Rank Deep Sea Visitor Attack speciality weapon, Ellen's signature.

Here's all of the A-Rank W-Engines boosted on Ellen's current W-Engine Banner in Zenless Zone Zero:

Bashful Demon (Support)

Drill Rig - Red Axis (Attack)

Image credit: HoYoverse

Star-Studded Cast Banner

All S-Rank characters and W-Engines that will never be boosted in event character Banners are available on Star-Studded Cast, a permanent Banner.

Every 10 pulls you make with regular Master Tapes on Star-Studded Cast guarantees you at least one A-Rank character or W-Engine weapon, and when you make a total of 300 pulls on Star-Studded Cast, you get to choose from any of the S-Rank characters in its pool.

There is also a 20% discount for a set of 10 pulls, which lasts up to 50 pulls, so you get ten for the price of eight. This means you are guaranteed a regular S-Rank character within 50 pulls, but the discount disappears after you get your first S-Rank character from Star-Studded Cast.

There are six S-Rank characters you can get from the Star-Studded Cast Banner in Zenless Zone Zero:

Here's the A-Rank characters available in the Star-Studded Cast Banner pool:

Anby

Anton

Ben

Billy

Corin

Lucy

Nicole

Piper

Soukaku

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Bangboo Banner

An Outstanding Partner is the permanent Bangboo Banner with set boosted S-Rank and A-Rank Bangboos. Unlike character and weapons Banners, you have to use Boopons to pull on An Outstanding Partner, which can't be obtained by converting your Film or other gacha currencies. This means there's no way to buy currency to pull on the Bangboo Banner - you can only earn Bopons by playing the game.

Another big difference worth noting about the Bangboo Banner is that you can pick what S-Rank Bangboo you will pull next. Just select the Bangboo you want to get next, and the next time you pull an S-Rank Bangboo, it's gauranteed to be the one you picked.

There are eight S-Rank Bangboos you can get from the Bangboo Banner in Zenless Zone Zero:

Amillion

Bangvolver

Butler

Plugboo

Resonaboo

Rocketboo

Safety

Sharkboo

Here's the A-Rank Bangboos available in the Bangboo Banner pool:

Avocaboo

Bagboo

Boollseye

Cryboo

Devilboo

Electroboo

Exploreboo

Magnetiboo

Paperboo

Penguinboo

Sumoboo

Image credit: HoYoverse

List of all Banners in Zenless Zone Zero

As Zenless Zone Zero has just launched, there have only been two event character Banners confirmed so far, including upcoming Banners. When more get added, or official details are made available, we'll add to the table below so you can see the entire history of the game's limited-time character Banners.

For future reference, keep in mind that each Banner rerun will be different. It will have the same boosted S-Rank character, but a different pool of boosted A-Rank characters accompanying it.

Image credit: HoYoverse

The table below shows the entire history of all character Banners in Zenless Zone Zero:

Banner name S-Rank character A-Rank characters Banner dates Mellow Waveride Ellen Anton, Soukaku 4th July, 2024 to 24th July 2024 Unswerving Bullet Zhu Yuan Ben, Nicole 24th July to TBC

Good luck pulling on Banners in Zenless Zone Zero!