Zenless Zone Zero best Zhu Yuan build

Zhu Yuan is an S-Rank Ether character with the Attack Speciality in Zenless Zone Zero, who debuted as the second limited-time character in version 1.0 on her Unswerving Bullet Banner.

If you plan on pulling for her, it's good to know the best Zhu Yuan build in Zenless Zone Zero so you can make the most out of her kit. This includes the best Zhu Yuan Drive Discs, the best Zhu Yuan weapon, and the best Zhu Yuan teams to use.

If it's more general information you're after, then be sure to check out our Zhu Yuan materials and kit page for details on her Core Passives, what materials you need to Promote her, and what you need to level-up Zhu Yuan's Skills.

Best Zhu Yuan Build

We have more detailed explanations and alternative picks below, but at a glance, here's what we consider the best Zhu Yuan build in Zenless Zone Zero:

Best Weapon : S-Rank Riot Suppressor Mark VI.

: S-Rank Riot Suppressor Mark VI. Best Drive Disc Set : 4-piece Chaotic Metal and 2-piece Swing Jazz.

: 4-piece Chaotic Metal and 2-piece Swing Jazz. Best team: Nicole and Anby.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

How to play Zhu Yuan

Although getting the ideal DPS (damage per second) combos can be tough, Zhu Yuan actually has a very simple playstyle, as all you really have to do is build Enhanced Shotshells and then use them in her Suppressive Mode to deal massive Ether damage. Even if you're not trying for the best damage combos while building Enhanced Shotshells, or using them, Zhu Yuan deals massive Ether damage, which means you can kill most enemies by not having to think too hard about combos.

Zhu Yuan's Suppressive Mode is activated by holding the Basic Attack button down for a charged attack (releasing the button brings her back to Assault Mode), but it is automatically triggered when her EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, and Ultimate are used.

Another trick you can use while playing Zhu Yuan is to move to the left or right during a dodge attack in Suppressive Mode, as this deals massive Ether damage when she has Enhanced Shotshells. This move is also one of the core ways of chaining Zhu Yuan's most effective attacks into her best combos.

Image credit: HoYoverse

You'll also preferably want to attack with Zhu Yuan's Enhanced Shotshells when an enemy is Stunned, as Zhu Yuan deals even more damage with Enhanced Shotshells to Stunned enemies as part of her Core Passive.

Zhu Yuan gets Enhanced Shotshells:

On the fourth or fifth hit of her Basic Attack combo (one Enhanced Shotshell).

After an Assist Follow-Up (three Enhanced Shotshells).

After an EX Special Attack (three Enhanced Shotshells).

After a Chain Attack (three Enhanced Shotshells).

After an Ultimate (three Enhanced Shotshells).

In our experience, the quickest and most reliable way to build up Enhanced Shotshells is by using Zhu Yuan's Basic Attacks, and by activating her EX Special Attack at the right moment.

Just keep in mind that activating Zhu Yuan's EX Special Attack puts her into her Suppressive Mode, so make sure you have at least five Enhanced Shotshells before using it if you want to get the most damage potential out of the attack. The same applies to using her Ultimate and Chain Attacks, as they also automatically trigger Suppressive Mode.

Best Zhu Yuan teams

Nicole. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Zhu Yuan's best team is with Nicole and Anby, but Lycaon can make a good Stun replacement for Anby due to his excellent Daze capabilities.

For now, you should always plan to have Nicole in your Zhu Yuan team, as she has incredible Ether support abilities with both her Core Passive, and when her Energy Field is active and you Quick Swap to Zhu Yuan after deploying the field. Not playing Zhu Yuan with Nicole drastically reduces Zhu Yuan's DPS capabilities.

You generally want to play Zhu Yuan with a Stun character too, as her Core Passive boosts her Enhanced Shotshell damage even more when an enemy is Stunned. This is more important when going up against bosses than it is when facing mobs of lower-levelled enemies, though.

Anby is the ideal Stun choice because of her Faction boost with Nicole, but Lycaon is so good that he can fill in if you have Anby on another team, or you just like using him more. If you are using Lycaon, then Rina can fill in for Nicole if you really need to use Nicole on another team, as Rina has a Faction boost with Lycaon, and is a generally great support character.

Best Zhu Yuan Drive Discs

The 4-piece Chaotic Metal is the best Drive Disc set for Zhu Yuan in Zenless Zone Zero, as its 2-piece increases her Ether Damage, and its 4-piece increases Zhu Yuan's Crit Damage passively, and even more when any character in the squad triggers the Corruption effect's additional damage.

Alternatively, you can use the 4-piece Puffer Electro or 4-piece Woodpecker Electro if they happen to have better substats.

As for your 2-piece, we recommend using Swing Jazz for its Energy Regen, but you can also use Puffer Electro, Woodpecker Electro, Hormone Punk, or Chaotic Metal for more attack buffs instead, depending on what you have as your 4-piece set, and what has better substats.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Best Zhu Yuan weapons

As it's her signature W-Engine, the S-Rank Riot Suppressor Mark VI is Zhu Yuan's best weapon in Zenless Zone Zero. It passively boosts Zhu Yuan's attack, Crit Damage, and Crit Rate, while launching an EX Special Attack grants her eight Charge stacks. Whenever Zhu Yuan's Basic Attack deals Ether damage, a Charge stack is consumed to increase the skill's damage by 35%.

If you don't have Zhu Yuan's signature, you can use S-Rank The Brimstone instead for its passive attack boost, with Zhu Yuan's attack increasing even more when hitting an enemy with a Basic Attack, Dash Attack, or Dodge Counter. The S-Rank Steel Cushion can also be used as a Crit Rate 'Stat Stick', but just remember to try and hit enemies from behind to benefit from the weapon's additional damage boost as well.

You have to pull on her weapon Banner to get Zhu Yuan's signature W-Engine. | Image credit: HoYoverse

As for A-Rank options, as long as Zhu Yuan's Crit Rate is relatively high, we suggest using the Cannon Rotor W-Engine, as it increases her damage when landing a Crit Hit, and passively boosts Zhu Yuan's attack and Crit Rate.

If you don't have Cannon Rotor, or can't meet its Crit Rate requirements, then Starlight Engine is good for boosting Zhu Yuan's attack if you're using Dodge Counters or Quick Assists with her a lot, and Street Superstar can also work if you're squad is performing a lot of Chain Attacks focus on unleashing Zhu Yuan's Ultimate.

Until you get one of these options, we recommend using the B-Rank Lunar Pleniluna, as it increases Zhu Yuan's damage when she uses her Basic Attack, Dash Attack, or Dodge Counter.

All the best building Zhu Yuan in Zenless Zone Zero!