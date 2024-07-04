Zenless Zone Zero Ellen materials and Mindscape Cinema

Ellen is an S-Rank Ice character with the Attack speciality who debuted in Zenless Zone Zero during its 1.0 launch.

While Ellen is featured as the boosted S-Rank character on her Mellow Waveride Banner in version 1.0, she will eventually return to Zenless Zone Zero at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for her, we've detailed Ellen's Promotion materials, and Skill and Attack materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also included a brief summary of Ellen's kit and Mindscape Cinema.

Ellen's kit

Ellen is an S-Rank Ice character with the Attack speciality who deals Slash-type damage.

Keeping in mind that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, here's a very brief summary of Ellen's kit in Zenless Zone Zero:

Attribute : Ice.

: Ice. Speciality : Attack.

: Attack. Damage Type : Slash.

: Slash. Rarity : S-Rank.

: S-Rank. Image credit: HoYoverse Passive Core Skill : Sharp Toothed - When Ellen launches a charged scissor strike during Dash Attack: Arctic Ambush, or consumes a Flash Freeze Charge to activate Basic Attack: Flash Freeze Trimming, the skill's Crit Damage is increased by 50%.

: Sharp Toothed - When Ellen launches a charged scissor strike during Dash Attack: Arctic Ambush, or consumes a Flash Freeze Charge to activate Basic Attack: Flash Freeze Trimming, the skill's Crit Damage is increased by 50%. Additional Core Skill : Rising Storm - When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: When Ellen deals Ice Damage, subsequent Ice Damage increases by 3% for 10 seconds. This effect can stack up to 10 times, and repeated triggers reset the duration.

: Rising Storm - When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: When Ellen deals Ice Damage, subsequent Ice Damage increases by 3% for 10 seconds. This effect can stack up to 10 times, and repeated triggers reset the duration. Core Skill Enhancement A : Crit Rate increases by 4.8%, Sharp-Toothed skill level +1.

: Crit Rate increases by 4.8%, Sharp-Toothed skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement B : Base attack increases by 25, Sharp-Toothed skill level +1.

: Base attack increases by 25, Sharp-Toothed skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement C : Crit Rate increases by 4.8%, Sharp-Toothed skill level +1.

: Crit Rate increases by 4.8%, Sharp-Toothed skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement D : Base attack increases by 25, Sharp-Toothed skill level +1.

: Base attack increases by 25, Sharp-Toothed skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement E : Crit Rate increases by 4.8%, Sharp-Toothed skill level +1.

: Crit Rate increases by 4.8%, Sharp-Toothed skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement F: Base attack increases by 25, Sharp-Toothed skill level +1.

Ellen Promotion materials

Basic Offense Certification Seal. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

You need to use Ellen Promotion materials to upgrade her attack, health, and defence base stats. These material vary from character to character, and for Ellen, you need to get a lot of Offense Certification Seal materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Ellen Promotion materials in Zenless Zone Zero are:

x4 Basic Offense Certification Seal

x32 Advanced Offense Certification Seal

x30 Pioneer's Certification Seal

800,000 Dennies

For more details, here's what Ellen promotion materials you need per level:

Ellen Promotion level Ellen Promotion materials Dennies Reward Level 10 None None x1 regular Master Tape Level 20 x4 Basic Offense Certification Seal 24,000 None Level 30 x12 Advanced Offense Certification Seal 56,000 x1 regular Master Tape Level 40 x20 Advanced Offense Certification Seal 120,000 None Level 50 x10 Pioneer's Certification Seal 200,000 x1 regular Master Tape Level 60 x20 Pioneer's Certification Seal 400,000 None

Ellen Skill and Attack materials

Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Just like Promotion, to get the most out of using Ellen, you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Skill and Attack materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Ellen, you need to use a lot of Freeze Chips and Murderous Obituary materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Ellen Skill and Attack materials you need are:

Hamster Cage Pass x5

Ferocious Grip x9

Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary x60

Basic Freeze Chip x25

Advanced Freeze Chip x75

Specialized Freeze Chip x250

2.9 million Dennies

The total for just Ellen's Core Skill upgrades is:

405,000 Dennies

Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary x60

Ferocious Grip x9

Finally, here's the total for just Ellen's Attack upgrades:

Basic Freeze Chip x25

Advanced Freeze Chip x75

Specialized Freeze Chip x250

Hamster Cage Pass x5

2.5 million Dennies

Ellen Mindscape Cinema

By getting duplicates of Ellen you will receive her Agent Focus. This material allows you to unlock Mindscape Cinema levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Here is Ellen's Mindscape Cinema in Zenless Zone Zero:

Glacial Omen (MC1) : Upon hitting an enemy with Swift Scissors during Dash Attack: Arctic Ambush, the obtained Flash Freeze Charges are increased to three. Upon hitting an enemy with Charged Scissor Strike during Dash Attack: Arctic Ambush, the obtained Flash Freeze Charges are increased to six. For each Flash Freeze Charge consumed, Ellen's Crit Rate is increased by 2% for 15 seconds, stacking up to six times. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

: Upon hitting an enemy with Swift Scissors during Dash Attack: Arctic Ambush, the obtained Flash Freeze Charges are increased to three. Upon hitting an enemy with Charged Scissor Strike during Dash Attack: Arctic Ambush, the obtained Flash Freeze Charges are increased to six. For each Flash Freeze Charge consumed, Ellen's Crit Rate is increased by 2% for 15 seconds, stacking up to six times. The duration of each stack is calculated separately. Arctic Ocean Predator (MC2) : The third hit of Basic Attack: Flash Freeze Trimming can be directly followed up with EX Special Attack: Sharknami. When using an EX Special Attack, each Flash Freeze Charge increased the current attack's Crit Damage by 20%, up to a maximum of 60%.

: The third hit of Basic Attack: Flash Freeze Trimming can be directly followed up with EX Special Attack: Sharknami. When using an EX Special Attack, each Flash Freeze Charge increased the current attack's Crit Damage by 20%, up to a maximum of 60%. Overtime Intolerant (MC3) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Endless Hoarfrost (MC4) : Whenever a squad member Freezes or Stuns an enemy, Ellen gains six Flash Freeze Charges and the Quick Charge effect. She also recovers four Energy. The Energy recovery effect can trigger once per 10 seconds.

: Whenever a squad member Freezes or Stuns an enemy, Ellen gains six Flash Freeze Charges and the Quick Charge effect. She also recovers four Energy. The Energy recovery effect can trigger once per 10 seconds. Adequate Sleep (MC5) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. The Feast Begins (MC6): When Ellen uses an EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or gains Quick Charge, her Penetration Ratio increases by 20% for six seconds. She also gains one stack of The Feast Begins, up to a maximum of three stacks. With three stacks of The Feast Begins, using a Charged Scissor Strike during Dash Attack: Arctic Ambush consumes all stacks, increasing the damage of the current attack by 250%.

Good luck levelling up Ellen in Zenless Zone Zero!