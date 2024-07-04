Master Tape and Encrypted Master Tape are the all important items you'll need for pulling characters from the Zenless Zone Zero Banners.

These Banners are the main way you'll unlock more Agents - the name for playable characters in Zenless Zone Zero - to your collection. You'll need these characters too if you want to experiment with different team lineups. Encrypted Master Tapes can also be used on the rotating W-Engine Banners.

So, to help you gather as many characters as possible, we've outlined how to get Master Tape and Encrypted Master Tape in Zenless Zone Zero.

On this page:

What is Master Tape and Encrypted Master Tape in Zenless Zone Zero? Master Tape is the currency you'll use to pull on Banners (Signal Search in Zenless Zone Zero) to earn more characters and there are two types: Master Tape - Used for pulling on the permanent Banners, such as Star-Studded Cast Stable Channel.

- Used for pulling on the permanent Banners, such as Star-Studded Cast Stable Channel. Encrypted Master Tape - Used for pulling on the rotating event character or W-Engine Banners. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse Encrypted Master Tape is, just like in Genshin Impact with Intertwined Fate, the rarer of the two due to how it offers you the chance of getting a S-Rank character. For this reason, it's a good idea to save your Encrypted Master Tape until there's a Banner for a character you really want is live rather than spending it on every Banner. (Always remember - once you've spent a certain amount of Encrypted Master Tape on a Banner, the odds increase in your favour.) Reliable ways to earn Encrypted Master Tapes include purchasing it using either Polychromes, Residual Signals or Fading Signals. All of these can, however, be used to purchase other things in Zenless Zone Zero, such as Master Tapes for the two Signal types or to replenish Battery Charge for Polychrome. Since Encrypted Master Tape is hard to get, it's best safe these currencies for this item to help boost your chance of getting the character you want. Image credit: HoYoverse

How to get Master Tape in Zenless Zone Zero Master Tape are the movie reels with black-and-white-film in Zenless Zone Zero. They are used to pulling on a selection of permanent Banners like Star-Studded Cast Stable Channel. Here's how to get Master Tape in Zenless Zone Zero: Exchange for 20 Residual Signals

Exchange for 160 Fading Signals (can be discounted to 90)

Compendium Trial reward

Inter-Knot Level reward

Event reward

Hollow Zero reward

Proxy Rank Up reward

Promoting a character (Agent) reward

Shiyu Defence reward

Brought using Polychromes Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse