Zenless Zone Zero Jane Doe materials

Jane Doe is an S-Rank Physical character with the Anomaly speciality who will likely be added to Zenless Zone Zero in version 1.1.

While Jane Doe should be featured as the boosted S-Rank character on her Banner in version 1.1, she will eventually return to Zenless Zone Zero at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for her, we've detailed beta leaks of Jane Doe's Promotion materials, and Skill and Attack materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. We'll also update this page with Jane Doe's kit and Mindscape Cinema details when beta leaks have been translated into English.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Jane Doe's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Jane Doe's kit

Jane Doe is an S-Rank Physical character with the Anomaly speciality who deals Slash-type damage.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from hakush.in that could change upon her official release, here's a very brief summary of Jane Doe's kit in Zenless Zone Zero:

Attribute : Physical.

: Physical. Speciality : Attack.

: Attack. Damage Type : Slash.

: Slash. Rarity : S-Rank.

: S-Rank. Faction: New Eridu Public Security.

We'll add information about Jane's Core Skills when her beta information has been translated into English.

Jane Doe Promotion materials

Basic Anomaly Certification Seal. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

You need to use Jane Doe Promotion materials to upgrade her attack, health, and defence base stats. These materials vary from character to character, and for Jane Doe, it looks like you need to get a lot of Anomaly Certification Seal materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

With thanks to hakush.in for sourcing this leaked beta information, we know that Jane Doe Promotion materials in Zenless Zone Zero are:

x4 Basic Anomaly Certification Seal

x32 Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal

x30 Controller Certification Seal

800,000 Dennies

For more details, here's what Jane Doe promotion materials you need per level:

Jane Doe Promotion level Jane Doe Promotion materials Dennies Reward Level 10 None None x1 regular Master Tape Level 20 x4 Basic Anomaly Certification Seal 24,000 None Level 30 x12 Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal 56,000 x1 regular Master Tape Level 40 x20 Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal 120,000 None Level 50 x10 Controller Certification Seal 200,000 x1 regular Master Tape Level 60 x20 Controller Certification Seal 400,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Jane Doe's official release.

Jane Doe Skill and Attack materials

Ferocious Grip. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Promotion, to get the most out of using Jane Doe, you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Skill and Attack materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to hakush.in again for sourcing the information, it looks like you need to use a lot of Physical Chips and Ferocious Grip to fully upgrade Jane's capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Jane Doe Skill and Attack materials you need are:

Hamster Cage Pass x5

Ferocious Grip x9

Unknown Higher Dimensional Data x60

Basic Physical Chip x25

Advanced Physical Chip x75

Specialized Physical Chip x250

2.9 million Dennies

The total for just Jane Doe's Core Skill upgrades is:

405,000 Dennies

Unknown Higher Dimensional Data x60

Ferocious Grip x9

Finally, here's the total for just Jane Doe's Attack upgrades:

Basic Physical Chip x25

Advanced Physical Chip x75

Specialized Physical Chip x250

Hamster Cage Pass x5

2.5 million Dennies

It's likely that the unknown Higher Dimensional Data is acquired from an Expert Challenge that will be added in version 1.1.

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Jane Doe's materials could change upon her official release.

We'll update this page when Jane's kit and Mindscape Cinema details are available.