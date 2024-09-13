Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 release date, 1.2 Banner details

Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 marks the second major update for HoYoverse's latest gacha game, and features lots of new events and quality of life updates, with more promised for future updates.

This second update's story focuses on the Sons of Calydon Faction and the barren area of the Outer Ring - with the Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 Banners featuring two new S-Rank characters.

Below, you can find out the Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 release date and time, and who the 1.2 Banners are, including both character and weapon Banner details.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 release date and time

Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 releases on Wednesday 25th September. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule and release at 4am (BST), but due to time zone differences, 1.2 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 24th September at 11pm (ET).

For other time zones, the Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 release date and time is:

East Coast US : Tuesday 24th September, 11pm (ET)

: Tuesday 24th September, 11pm (ET) Central US : Tuesday 24th September, 10pm (CT)

: Tuesday 24th September, 10pm (CT) West Coast US : Tuesday 24th September, 8pm (PT)

: Tuesday 24th September, 8pm (PT) Australia : Wednesday 25th September, 1pm (AET)

: Wednesday 25th September, 1pm (AET) Japan : Wednesday 25th September, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 25th September, 12pm (JST) Europe : Wednesday 25th September, 5am (CEST)

: Wednesday 25th September, 5am (CEST) UK: Wednesday 25th September, 4am (BST)

Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 Banners

There are two new playable characters making their debut in the version 1.2 Banners: Caesar and Burnice. New S-Rank Bangboo Red Moccus also joins the Bangboo Banner.

Phase 1 of the 1.2 Banner schedule begins with Caesar, a Physical Defense character in the Sons of Calydon Faction on her Ember-Crowned Overlord Banner.

All of the boosted A-Rank characters on Caesar's Banner are:

Anton (Electric, Attack)

Piper (Physical, Anomaly)

This version 1.2 Phase 1 Banner starts on Wednesday 25th September and should end on Wednesday 16th October.

In Phase 2 of version 1.2 we then have Burnice, a new S-Rank Fire Anomaly character in the Sons of Calydon Faction on her Born to Burn Banner.

All of the boosted A-Rank characters on Burnice's Banner are:

Lucy (Fire, Support)

Nicole (Ether, Support)

These version 1.2 Phase 2 Banners should run from Wednesday 16th October to Tuesday 5th November.

In addition to these new characters, we're getting two new S-Rank W-Engines in 1.2's Dissonant Sonata Banner. Caesar's signature, the S-Rank Defense Tusks of Fury, will run alongside her character Banner in Phase 1 of version 1.2. Burnice's signature, the S-Rank Anomaly Flamemaker Shaker, will then run alongside her Banner in Phase 2.

