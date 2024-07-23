Zenless Zone Zero Seth materials

Seth is an A-Rank Electric character with the Defense speciality who will likely be added to Zenless Zone Zero in version 1.1.

While Seth should be featured as one of the boosted A-Rank characters on Qingyi or Jane Doe's Banner in version 1.1, he will be added to the standard pool of A-Ranks available on all Banners in Zenless Zone Zero at the start of version 1.2, and could be boosted on future limited-time character Banners in the future.

If you want to prepare for him, we've detailed beta leaks of Seth's Promotion materials, and Skill and Attack materials so you can level him up to his full potential right away. We'll also update this page with Seth's kit and Mindscape Cinema details when beta leaks have been translated into English.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Seth's materials and kit might change upon his official release.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Zenless Zone Zero - State of Play Announcement Video | PS5 Games.Watch on YouTube

Seth's kit

Image credit: HoYoverse

Seth is an A-Rank Electric character with the Defense speciality who deals Slash-type damage.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from hakush.in that could change upon his official release, here's a very brief summary of Seth's kit in Zenless Zone Zero:

Attribute : Electric.

: Electric. Speciality : Defense.

: Defense. Damage Type : Slash.

: Slash. Rarity : A-Rank.

: A-Rank. Faction: New Eridu Public Security.

We'll add information about Seth's Core Skills when his beta information has been translated into English.

Seth Promotion materials

Basic Defense Certification Seal. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Seth Promotion materials to upgrade his attack, health, and defence base stats. These materials vary from character to character, and for Seth, it looks like you need to get a lot of Defense Certification Seal materials to fully upgrade his capabilities.

With thanks to hakush.in for sourcing this leaked beta information, we know that Seth Promotion materials in Zenless Zone Zero are:

x4 Basic Defense Certification Seal

x32 Advanced Defense Certification Seal

x30 Defender Certification Seal

800,000 Dennies

For more details, here's what Seth promotion materials you need per level:

Seth Promotion level Seth Promotion materials Dennies Reward Level 10 None None x1 regular Master Tape Level 20 x4 Basic Defense Certification Seal 24,000 None Level 30 x12 Advanced Defense Certification Seal 56,000 x1 regular Master Tape Level 40 x20 Advanced Defense Certification Seal 120,000 None Level 50 x10 Defender Certification Seal 200,000 x1 regular Master Tape Level 60 x20 Defender Certification Seal 400,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Seth's official release.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Seth Skill and Attack materials

Living Drive. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Promotion, to get the most out of using Seth, you will have to level-up his attacks and passive abilities by using Skill and Attack materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to hakush.in again for sourcing the information, it looks like you need to use a lot of Shock Chips and Living Drive to fully upgrade Seth's capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of his abilities, the Seth Skill and Attack materials you need are:

Hamster Cage Pass x5

Living Drive x9

Unknown Higher Dimensional Data x60

Basic Shock Chip x25

Advanced Shock Chip x75

Specialized Shock Chip x250

2.9 million Dennies

The total for just Seth's Core Skill upgrades is:

405,000 Dennies

Unknown Higher Dimensional Data x60

Living Drive x9

Finally, here's the total for just Seth's Attack upgrades:

Basic Shock Chip x25

Advanced Shock Chip x75

Specialized Shock Chip x250

Hamster Cage Pass x5

2.5 million Dennies

It's likely that the unknown Higher Dimensional Data is acquired from an Expert Challenge that will be added in version 1.1.

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Seth's materials could change upon his official release.

We'll update this page when Seth's kit and Mindscape Cinema details are available.