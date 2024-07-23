Zenless Zone Zero Seth materials
Promotion, Attack, and Skill materials for Seth.
Seth is an A-Rank Electric character with the Defense speciality who will likely be added to Zenless Zone Zero in version 1.1.
While Seth should be featured as one of the boosted A-Rank characters on Qingyi or Jane Doe's Banner in version 1.1, he will be added to the standard pool of A-Ranks available on all Banners in Zenless Zone Zero at the start of version 1.2, and could be boosted on future limited-time character Banners in the future.
If you want to prepare for him, we've detailed beta leaks of Seth's Promotion materials, and Skill and Attack materials so you can level him up to his full potential right away. We'll also update this page with Seth's kit and Mindscape Cinema details when beta leaks have been translated into English.
Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Seth's materials and kit might change upon his official release.
Seth's kit
Seth is an A-Rank Electric character with the Defense speciality who deals Slash-type damage.
Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from hakush.in that could change upon his official release, here's a very brief summary of Seth's kit in Zenless Zone Zero:
- Attribute: Electric.
- Speciality: Defense.
- Damage Type: Slash.
- Rarity: A-Rank.
- Faction: New Eridu Public Security.
We'll add information about Seth's Core Skills when his beta information has been translated into English.
Seth Promotion materials
You need to use Seth Promotion materials to upgrade his attack, health, and defence base stats. These materials vary from character to character, and for Seth, it looks like you need to get a lot of Defense Certification Seal materials to fully upgrade his capabilities.
With thanks to hakush.in for sourcing this leaked beta information, we know that Seth Promotion materials in Zenless Zone Zero are:
- x4 Basic Defense Certification Seal
- x32 Advanced Defense Certification Seal
- x30 Defender Certification Seal
- 800,000 Dennies
For more details, here's what Seth promotion materials you need per level:
|Seth Promotion level
|Seth Promotion materials
|Dennies
|Reward
|Level 10
|None
|None
|x1 regular Master Tape
|Level 20
|x4 Basic Defense Certification Seal
|24,000
|None
|Level 30
|x12 Advanced Defense Certification Seal
|56,000
|x1 regular Master Tape
|Level 40
|x20 Advanced Defense Certification Seal
|120,000
|None
|Level 50
|x10 Defender Certification Seal
|200,000
|x1 regular Master Tape
|Level 60
|x20 Defender Certification Seal
|400,000
|None
Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Seth's official release.
Seth Skill and Attack materials
Just like Promotion, to get the most out of using Seth, you will have to level-up his attacks and passive abilities by using Skill and Attack materials, which vary from character-to-character.
With thanks to hakush.in again for sourcing the information, it looks like you need to use a lot of Shock Chips and Living Drive to fully upgrade Seth's capabilities.
In total, to upgrade all of his abilities, the Seth Skill and Attack materials you need are:
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Living Drive x9
- Unknown Higher Dimensional Data x60
- Basic Shock Chip x25
- Advanced Shock Chip x75
- Specialized Shock Chip x250
- 2.9 million Dennies
The total for just Seth's Core Skill upgrades is:
- 405,000 Dennies
- Unknown Higher Dimensional Data x60
- Living Drive x9
Finally, here's the total for just Seth's Attack upgrades:
- Basic Shock Chip x25
- Advanced Shock Chip x75
- Specialized Shock Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- 2.5 million Dennies
It's likely that the unknown Higher Dimensional Data is acquired from an Expert Challenge that will be added in version 1.1.
Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Seth's materials could change upon his official release.
We'll update this page when Seth's kit and Mindscape Cinema details are available.