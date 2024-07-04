How to get Polychrome in Zenless Zone Zero

Polychrome is the premium currency in Zenless Zone Zero. You'll most likely find yourself using it to purchase Master Tapes and Encrypted Master Tape, which themselves are used to pull characters from the Banners.

When it comes to special currencies and obtaining new characters, Zenless Zone Zero follows the standard set up in previous HoYoverse games. This means, while you can purchase Polychrome using real world money, there are a variety of ways to earn free Polychromes.

So read on to learn how to get free Polychromes in Zenless Zone Zero.

