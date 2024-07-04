Officer Mewmew Medals, challenges and rewards in Zenless Zone Zero explained

Officer Mewmew Medals are earned by completing Mewmew Challenges - one of the many side activities to keep you accompanied in Zenless Zone Zero.

It's worth completing a selection of Mewmew Challenges in Zenless Zone Zero as they offer a good selection of rewards, including Polychromes and Exploration Observation Data.

Due to this, it's a good idea to know how to get Officer Mewmew Medals in Zenless Zone Zero!

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get Officer Mewmew Medals in Zenless Zone Zero: Mewmew Challenges explained Officer Mewmew can be found in every city block and, for each one, they will have another set of Mewmew Challenges for you to complete. There are four different types of Mewmew Challenges for you to complete: Complete City Commissions (side quests found in New Eridu, symbolised by the blue exclamation marks).

Find HIA Commemorative Coins (can have two related challenges - one for half of the coins and one for all, like at the Brant Street Construction Site).

Find Mini Cargo Trucks, such as the six Lost Cargo Truck locations in Sixth Street.

Help or repair Bangboo. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse Each Mewmew Challenge comes with a short description which helps you figure out what you need to do to complete it. This can be anything from a location you need to visit to the time of the day the challenge is active during. You may find that a number of Mewmew Challenges will be hidden (symbolised by a question mark). How these unlock depend on the challenge itself - it could occur from continuing with the game's storyline or by completing related Mewmew Challenges. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse Some city blocks also have multiple pages of challenges, but to access these you first need to have completed a set amount of Mewmew Challenges and reached a certain place in the story. Unlocking the second challenge page for Sixth Street, for example, requires you to have earned 10 Mewmew medals and completed the Chapter 2 Main Story. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Officer Mewmew Medal rewards in Zenless Zone Zero Completing a Mewmew Challenge will reward you with an Officer Mewmew Medal and the satisfaction of being an upstanding citizen. Thankfully, Officer Mewmew does offer more tangible rewards as well... Every Mewmew Challenge will reward you with an amount of Dennies and Polychromes, which can come in very handy for getting items like Master Tapes. You will also find yourself rewarded with either Official Investigator Logs - which offer Agent 600 EXP - and W-Engine Power Supplies, which can grant 600 EXP to a W-Engine. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse You also earn one piece of Exploration Observation Data for every Mewmew Challenge you complete. Just remember - you need to visit Officer Mewmew and collect the rewards for the finished challenge to obtain the data. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse Finally, completing a Mewmew Challenge rewards you with a small amount of Inter-Knot EXP. Very useful for when you need to progress further for the next story chapter.