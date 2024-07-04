Brant Street Construction Site is one of the locations where you can find HIA Commemorative Coins in Zenless Zone Zero.

While finding HIA Commemorative Coins will net you some useful items and Officer Mewmew Medals, their locations aren't always clear in Zenless Zone Zero. It's also important to note that the coins found in the Brant Street Construction Site are part of the Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin collection.

So let's take a look at the Brant Street Construction Site HIA Commemorative Coin locations in Zenless Zone Zero.

On this page:

Brant Street Construction Site HIA Commemorative Coin locations in Zenless Zone Zero

Here are the all of the HIA Commemorative Coins locations in the Brant Street Construction Site in Zenless Zone Zero. You can also earn two Officer Mewmew Medals for collecting the Brant Street Construction Site coins; one for finding half of the coins and for finding all of them.

Remember - these coins count towards the Sixth Street collection as the Sage apparently can't travel to the Construction Site.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

So let's take a look at those Brant Street Construction Site coins!

Brant Street Construction Site HIA Commemorative Coin location one

Talk to Becky near the Junction Box on the far right-hand side of the site during the morning.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Brant Street Construction Site HIA Commemorative Coin location two

Talk to Gray near the truck in the top-right hand corner of the site during the afternoon.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Brant Street Construction Site HIA Commemorative Coin location three

Talk to Kaidou near the shipping containers in the top left-hand corner of the site during the afternoon. After talking to him, chat with Pepper, the bear sitting down nearby, and then talk to Kaidou again.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Brant Street Construction Site HIA Commemorative Coin location four

Talk to Luka near the Junction Box on the far right-hand side of the site during the morning. We gave him 500 Dennies for this, but you might be able to get it by spending 50 Dennies. We also found this coin after earning the one from Becky.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Brant Street Construction Site HIA Commemorative Coin location five

Talk to Kaede who is standing next to the left-hand elevator during the morning. After doing so, you'll need to chat with Cole, who is by the wall directly opposite her, and then talk to Kaede again.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Brant Street Construction Site HIA Commemorative Coin location six

Talk to Ironhead on the right-hand side of the site during the afternoon.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Brant Street Construction Site HIA Commemorative Coin location seven

Talk to Jen who is standing near some crates during the evening. You'll then need to talk to Kaishu, who is standing near the blue shipping crate near your car, and he will give you the coin.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Brant Street Construction Site HIA Commemorative Coin location eight

Talk to Yang near the big pipes on the right-hand side of the site during the evening. Afterwards, interact with the Sulking Builderboo hiding in the pipes and, once its popped out, talk to the Builderboo again to get your HIA Commemorative Coin.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Brant Street Construction Site HIA Commemorative Coin location nine

Talk to Li, who standing near some cement bag, on the right-hand side of the site during the evening. He will actually be near Yang if his HIA Commemorative Coin little quest is still active. After talking to him, interact with the cement bag before chatting to Li again for the coin.