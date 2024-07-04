Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin locations in Zenless Zone Zero
Where to find the Sixth Street HIA coins.
HIA Commemorative Coins can be found throughout Zenless Zone Zero, including Sixth Street, and can be given to the Sage in the Barrel for useful items. You can also earn some Officer Mewmew Medals.
Finding HIA Commemorative Coins, however, isn't always easy as how you obtain one isn't always obvious in Zenless Zone Zero. Interestingly the Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin collection also includes coins found in the Brant Street Construction Site.
Below you'll find the Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin locations in Zenless Zone Zero.
Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin locations in Zenless Zone Zero
There are 27 HIA Commemorative Coins in the Sixth Street collection, with it also including the Brant Street Construction Site, in Zenless Zone Zero. You can also earn an Officer Mewmew Medal for collecting half of the Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coins.
Below you'll find the locations of the 18 HIA Commemorative Coins specifically found in Sixth Street:
Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location one
While this may not be the first HIA Commemorative Coin you find, it is the one which introduces the Sage in the Barrel and the coin finding mechanic. During the morning, talk to Elis at the noodle shop. We have also seen Elis at the noodle shop during the afternoon.
After his dialogue, head to the Sage in the Barrel - who is hidden in the bin just passed the convenience store - and talk to them. After you've given the Sage any coins you currently have, head back to Elis and talk to him again to finish this quest.
Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location two
Talk to Sjal near the noodle shop during the morning.
Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location three
Talk to Lupita, who is opposite the convenience store, during the afternoon.
Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location four
Examine the left-hand packing crate outside the record store. We found this coin during the afternoon.
Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location five
Talk to Travis outside of the video store during the afternoon.
Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location six
Talk to Pavol Chuck to the right of the convenience store during the afternoon. After talking to him, interact with the bin (sorry Sage) and then talk to Pavol again.
Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location seven
Talk to Clara next to the parking sign, to the left of the record store, during the afternoon. You will then need to take a photo of her before talking to Clara again for the coin.
Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location eight
Found by interacting with Mr. Panda outside of the coffee shop during the afternoon. Interestingly, we couldn't find this coin until we had found a number of other HIA Commemorative Coins.
Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location nine
Talk to Jonah outside of the arcade during the evening.
Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location 10
Found in the locker in the staff room of the video store. We found this coin during the evening after finding a number of other HIA Commemorative Coins.
Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location 11
Talk to Roy outside of the convenience store during the evening. We paid 300 Dennies for this coin.
Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location 12
Talk to Hannah outside of the convenience store during the evening. You will then have to interact with the Automatic Vending Machine on the left-hand side of the store, selecting the 'Press the button for refunds' option when it becomes available, before returning to Hannah.
Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location 13
Located in the dumpster next to Officer Mewmew during the evening.
Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location 14
Talk to Mrs. Yami by the parking sign opposite the video store in the morning. You then need to talk to one of the Bangboos running the convenience store before talking to her again for the coin.
Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location 15
Talk to Lou outside of the Remodelling Shop in the morning. You then need to go up the stairs to the roof of the Remodelling Shop and interact with the Empty Crate to find the coin.
Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location 16
For this HIA Commemorative Coin, we interacted with the Fragrant Plant outside of the coffee shop in the morning.
Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location 17
Talk to Gerant near the roadblock past the Remodelling Store in the evening. You then need to talk to Sita who is behind the newspaper stand before returning to Gerant who will give you a coin.
Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location 18
We found this coin by interacting with the skateboard bench near to the horrible Bangboo statue during the evening.
Remember - you need to visit the Brant Street Construction Site to complete this coin collection.
Tips for finding HIA Commemorative Coins in Zenless Zone Zero
HIA Commemorative Coins can be quite difficult to find if you don't know where to look, so here are some tips to help you build your coin collection in Zenless Zone Zero:
- If a person can give you a coin, then they will have a grey speech bubble above their heads.
- If an object has a coin, however, it will have sparkles around it.
- You can check to see if a HIA Commemorative Coin is available by looking at the 'New Eridu Time' screen as, on the right-hand side, will be a list of activities you can complete in your current location. If 'Sage in a Barrel wants more Commemorative Coins' is present, then there's a coin to find.
- Sometimes you will need to enter and re-enter a location to have a Commemorative Coin appear as it will reset the NPCs in that location. This can be easily done in Sixth Street, for example, by entering and exiting the video store. Using this trick, and by checking the activities on the 'New Eridu Time' screen, you can easily see whether a coin is waiting to be found.
- Occasionally the Sage in a Barrel offers tips on a Commemorative Coins location. You'll know when this present when the 'Gather Info' option is available when talking to the Sage and you're also able to ask about your collection's progress. It should be noted that you're not always able to get a tip from the Sage.
- You can check how many HIA Commemorative Coins you've got left to find in a location by talking to the Sage in the Barrel and seeing how many items he has left to give you. That number is the number of HIA Commemorative Coins you've got left to find.
- Sometimes you won't be able to interact with the Sage in a Barrel. (Though there will clearly be something strange living in the bin...) When this happens either leave and re-enter the location or wait until time has passed. At this point, the Sage in a Barrel will be back to their normal self. Or at least as normal as someone who lives in a bin...
Good luck finding the HIA Commemorative Coins in Sixth Street!