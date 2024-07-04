HIA Commemorative Coins can be found throughout Zenless Zone Zero, including Sixth Street, and can be given to the Sage in the Barrel for useful items. You can also earn some Officer Mewmew Medals.

Finding HIA Commemorative Coins, however, isn't always easy as how you obtain one isn't always obvious in Zenless Zone Zero. Interestingly the Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin collection also includes coins found in the Brant Street Construction Site.

Below you'll find the Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin locations in Zenless Zone Zero.

On this page:

Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin locations in Zenless Zone Zero

There are 27 HIA Commemorative Coins in the Sixth Street collection, with it also including the Brant Street Construction Site, in Zenless Zone Zero. You can also earn an Officer Mewmew Medal for collecting half of the Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coins.

Below you'll find the locations of the 18 HIA Commemorative Coins specifically found in Sixth Street:

Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location one

While this may not be the first HIA Commemorative Coin you find, it is the one which introduces the Sage in the Barrel and the coin finding mechanic. During the morning, talk to Elis at the noodle shop. We have also seen Elis at the noodle shop during the afternoon.

After his dialogue, head to the Sage in the Barrel - who is hidden in the bin just passed the convenience store - and talk to them. After you've given the Sage any coins you currently have, head back to Elis and talk to him again to finish this quest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location two

Talk to Sjal near the noodle shop during the morning.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location three

Talk to Lupita, who is opposite the convenience store, during the afternoon.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location four

Examine the left-hand packing crate outside the record store. We found this coin during the afternoon.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location five

Talk to Travis outside of the video store during the afternoon.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location six

Talk to Pavol Chuck to the right of the convenience store during the afternoon. After talking to him, interact with the bin (sorry Sage) and then talk to Pavol again.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location seven

Talk to Clara next to the parking sign, to the left of the record store, during the afternoon. You will then need to take a photo of her before talking to Clara again for the coin.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location eight

Found by interacting with Mr. Panda outside of the coffee shop during the afternoon. Interestingly, we couldn't find this coin until we had found a number of other HIA Commemorative Coins.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location nine

Talk to Jonah outside of the arcade during the evening.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location 10

Found in the locker in the staff room of the video store. We found this coin during the evening after finding a number of other HIA Commemorative Coins.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location 11

Talk to Roy outside of the convenience store during the evening. We paid 300 Dennies for this coin.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location 12

Talk to Hannah outside of the convenience store during the evening. You will then have to interact with the Automatic Vending Machine on the left-hand side of the store, selecting the 'Press the button for refunds' option when it becomes available, before returning to Hannah.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location 13

Located in the dumpster next to Officer Mewmew during the evening.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location 14

Talk to Mrs. Yami by the parking sign opposite the video store in the morning. You then need to talk to one of the Bangboos running the convenience store before talking to her again for the coin.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location 15

Talk to Lou outside of the Remodelling Shop in the morning. You then need to go up the stairs to the roof of the Remodelling Shop and interact with the Empty Crate to find the coin.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location 16

For this HIA Commemorative Coin, we interacted with the Fragrant Plant outside of the coffee shop in the morning.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location 17

Talk to Gerant near the roadblock past the Remodelling Store in the evening. You then need to talk to Sita who is behind the newspaper stand before returning to Gerant who will give you a coin.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin location 18

We found this coin by interacting with the skateboard bench near to the horrible Bangboo statue during the evening.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Remember - you need to visit the Brant Street Construction Site to complete this coin collection.