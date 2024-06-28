All Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 livestream codes

Zenless Zone Zero codes offer you the chance to earn a selection of free items, such as Polychrome and Dennies.

The codes have similar expiration dates to HoYoverse's other gacha games like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, so it's a good idea to know how to redeem codes in Zenless Zone Zero before these codes expire.

Below you'll find all of the Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 livestream codes!

On this page:

Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 livestream codes Zenless Zone Zero isn't even out yet, but there's already a code to keep in mind! Here's all the 1.0 livestream codes in Zenless Zone Zero: ZZZFREE100 - 300 Polychromes, 30,000 Dennies, 2 Senior Investigator Log and 3 W-Engine Energy Module (Valid from Thursday 4th July to Thursday 11th July) Remember - you can only redeem a single code once per account character. We'll update this page when new codes are released or when any expire. To check whether a code you're using is valid, jump ahead to our expired codes section. Image credit: HoYoverse

How to redeem codes in Zenless Zone Zero Before you can start redeeming codes in Zenless Zone Zero, you first need to complete the Prologue mission, 'Business x Strangeness x Justness'. Doing so will unlock the mailbox function where you'll find regular mail from HoYoverse and the rewards you'll earn from codes, along with the ability to redeem codes themselves. The rewards you earn from codes will always be sent to this mailbox and must be redeemed from the mail they're attached to before being added to your inventory. If the rewards don't arrive in your mail straight away, then try closing and restarting Zenless Zone Zero. Keep in mind though that you can only redeem a code once per account character. When it comes to redeeming the codes themselves you can either do it in-game or via the official redemption website by logging into your account. Since Zenless Zone Zero technically isn't released yet, this website isn't live so we can't confirm the exact details of how redeeming codes through it will work. We can, however, tell you have to redeem codes in-game. Redeem codes in-game To redeem a Zenless Zone Zero code in-game you must: Open the in-game menu in the top-left hand corner by pressing ESC on PC, options on PlayStation 5 or tapping it on mobile. Select 'More'. Select 'Redemption Code'. Input one of the codes listed above. Select 'Redeem'. Check your in-game mail to get the rewards. Image credit: HoYoverse