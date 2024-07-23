Zenless Zone Zero Qingyi materials

Qingyi is an S-Rank Electric character with the Stun speciality who will likely be added to Zenless Zone Zero in version 1.1.

While Qingyi should be featured as the boosted S-Rank character on her Banner in version 1.1, she will eventually return to Zenless Zone Zero at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for her, we've detailed beta leaks of Qingyi's Promotion materials, and Skill and Attack materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. We'll also update this page with Qingyi's kit and Mindscape Cinema details when beta leaks have been translated into English.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Qingyi's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Qingyi's kit

Image credit: HoYoverse

Qingyi is an S-Rank Electric character with the Stun speciality who deals Strike-type damage.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from hakush.in that could change upon her official release, here's a very brief summary of Qingyi's kit in Zenless Zone Zero:

Attribute : Electric.

: Electric. Speciality : Stun.

: Stun. Damage Type : Strike.

: Strike. Rarity : S-Rank.

: S-Rank. Faction: New Eridu Public Security.

We'll add information about Qingyi's Core Skills when her beta information has been translated into English.

Qingyi Promotion materials

Basic Stun Certification Seal. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Qingyi Promotion materials to upgrade her attack, health, and defence base stats. These materials vary from character to character, and for Qingyi, it looks like you need to get a lot of Stun Certification Seal materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

With thanks to hakush.in for sourcing this leaked beta information, we know that Qingyi Promotion materials in Zenless Zone Zero are:

x4 Basic Stun Certification Seal

x32 Advanced Stun Certification Seal

x30 Buster Certification Seal

800,000 Dennies

For more details, here's what Qingyi promotion materials you need per level:

Qingyi Promotion level Qingyi Promotion materials Dennies Reward Level 10 None None x1 regular Master Tape Level 20 x4 Basic Stun Certification Seal 24,000 None Level 30 x12 Advanced Stun Certification Seal 56,000 x1 regular Master Tape Level 40 x20 Advanced Stun Certification Seal 120,000 None Level 50 x10 Buster Certification Seal 200,000 x1 regular Master Tape Level 60 x20 Buster Certification Seal 400,000 None

Qingyi Skill and Attack materials

Ethereal Pursuit. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Promotion, to get the most out of using Qingyi, you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Skill and Attack materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to hakush.in again for sourcing the information, it looks like you need to use a lot of Shock Chips and Ethereal Pursuit to fully upgrade Qingyi's capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Qingyi Skill and Attack materials you need are:

Hamster Cage Pass x5

Living Drive x9

Higher Dimensional Data: Ethereal Pursuit x60

Basic Shock Chip x25

Advanced Shock Chip x75

Specialized Shock Chip x250

2.9 million Dennies

The total for just Qingyi's Core Skill upgrades is:

405,000 Dennies

Higher Dimensional Data: Ethereal Pursuit x60

Living Drive x9

Finally, here's the total for just Qingyi's Attack upgrades:

Basic Shock Chip x25

Advanced Shock Chip x75

Specialized Shock Chip x250

Hamster Cage Pass x5

2.5 million Dennies

We'll update this page when Qingyi's kit and Mindscape Cinema details are available.