Zenless Zone Zero Qingyi materials
Promotion, Attack, and Skill materials for Qingyi.
Qingyi is an S-Rank Electric character with the Stun speciality who will likely be added to Zenless Zone Zero in version 1.1.
While Qingyi should be featured as the boosted S-Rank character on her Banner in version 1.1, she will eventually return to Zenless Zone Zero at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.
If you want to prepare for her, we've detailed beta leaks of Qingyi's Promotion materials, and Skill and Attack materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. We'll also update this page with Qingyi's kit and Mindscape Cinema details when beta leaks have been translated into English.
Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Qingyi's materials and kit might change upon her official release.
Qingyi's kit
Qingyi is an S-Rank Electric character with the Stun speciality who deals Strike-type damage.
Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from hakush.in that could change upon her official release, here's a very brief summary of Qingyi's kit in Zenless Zone Zero:
- Attribute: Electric.
- Speciality: Stun.
- Damage Type: Strike.
- Rarity: S-Rank.
- Faction: New Eridu Public Security.
We'll add information about Qingyi's Core Skills when her beta information has been translated into English.
Qingyi Promotion materials
You need to use Qingyi Promotion materials to upgrade her attack, health, and defence base stats. These materials vary from character to character, and for Qingyi, it looks like you need to get a lot of Stun Certification Seal materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.
With thanks to hakush.in for sourcing this leaked beta information, we know that Qingyi Promotion materials in Zenless Zone Zero are:
- x4 Basic Stun Certification Seal
- x32 Advanced Stun Certification Seal
- x30 Buster Certification Seal
- 800,000 Dennies
For more details, here's what Qingyi promotion materials you need per level:
|Qingyi Promotion level
|Qingyi Promotion materials
|Dennies
|Reward
|Level 10
|None
|None
|x1 regular Master Tape
|Level 20
|x4 Basic Stun Certification Seal
|24,000
|None
|Level 30
|x12 Advanced Stun Certification Seal
|56,000
|x1 regular Master Tape
|Level 40
|x20 Advanced Stun Certification Seal
|120,000
|None
|Level 50
|x10 Buster Certification Seal
|200,000
|x1 regular Master Tape
|Level 60
|x20 Buster Certification Seal
|400,000
|None
Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Qingyi's official release.
Qingyi Skill and Attack materials
Just like Promotion, to get the most out of using Qingyi, you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Skill and Attack materials, which vary from character-to-character.
With thanks to hakush.in again for sourcing the information, it looks like you need to use a lot of Shock Chips and Ethereal Pursuit to fully upgrade Qingyi's capabilities.
In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Qingyi Skill and Attack materials you need are:
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Living Drive x9
- Higher Dimensional Data: Ethereal Pursuit x60
- Basic Shock Chip x25
- Advanced Shock Chip x75
- Specialized Shock Chip x250
- 2.9 million Dennies
The total for just Qingyi's Core Skill upgrades is:
- 405,000 Dennies
- Higher Dimensional Data: Ethereal Pursuit x60
- Living Drive x9
Finally, here's the total for just Qingyi's Attack upgrades:
- Basic Shock Chip x25
- Advanced Shock Chip x75
- Specialized Shock Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- 2.5 million Dennies
Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Qingyi's materials could change upon her official release.
We'll update this page when Qingyi's kit and Mindscape Cinema details are available.