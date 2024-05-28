Genshin Impact developer's upcoming urban action RPG lands summer release date

Zenless Zone Zero has secured itself a release date.

The upcoming free-to-play RPG from the Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail team is set to release across Android, iOS, PC and PS5 on 4th July. This date was previously suspected, when Apple's App Store on mobile said the game was "expected" on 4th July here in the UK.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Zenless Zone Zero - State of Play Announcement Video | PS5 GamesWatch on YouTube

"Dear Proxy, Thank you for your ongoing interest in and support of Zenless Zone Zero," the team shared on social media platform X earlier today. "We look forward to meeting you on Sixth Street when entry to New Eridu is granted."

As a general point, while Zenless Zone Zero's official release date is 4th July, those across the pond in the US will get it on 3rd July due to time zones. You can check out our Zenless Zone Zero timings guide here for more information.

In the meantime, you are currently able to pre-register for Zenless Zone Zero, which will allow you to get your hands on some rewards in the process.

Zenless Zone Zero, the urban fantasy action-RPG from Hoyoverse, arrives July 4 on PS5 pic.twitter.com/cILdT8t4wV — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 28, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

After an initial tease, HoYoverse - which manages all of miHoYo's global operations outside of China - revealed Zenless Zone Zero is an action role-playing game and described it as an urban fantasy title and an "attempt to further explore action-oriented gameplay".

Our Jessica took part in a closed beta for Zenless Zone Zero towards the end of last year, stating the game would be "brilliant if it didn't keep wasting your time".

"There's something missing from Zenless Zone Zero. Armed with a deep combat system, new urban setting, and roster of characters easy to love, it seemed like developer miHoYo was teed up for another win after recent successes Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail... and yet after playing its second beta, I'm left more confused than anything else," she wrote in our Zenless Zone Zero preview feature.